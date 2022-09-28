ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
americanmilitarynews.com

China is staging attacks on US ships, Taiwan warns: Report

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been staging attacks on U.S. Navy ships, Taiwan’s defense ministry warned last week, adding that the Chinese Communist Party is working to block foreign militaries from helping Taiwan if a war erupts in the region. A Taiwan defense ministry report reviewed...
Newsweek

How to Survive a Nuclear Bomb

"Biden and Putin have veto power over the continued existence of life on earth and Xi Jinping appears to be trying to join them in this lethal perversity."
Washington Examiner

North Korea shreds America's nuclear delusions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un couldn't have been any more emphatic during his address to the Supreme People’s Assembly on Thursday. Kim's regime will "never give up nuclear weapons, and there is absolutely no denuclearization, no negotiation, and no bargaining chip to trade in the process." In Kim’s mind, North Korea's nuclear weapons program is what’s keeping much stronger adversaries like the United States from contemplating a regime change operation against him. It doesn't matter that U.S. officials have repeatedly stated they aren’t interested in pursuing such action.
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris pokes the tiger again as she condemns China’s ‘disturbing behavior’ aimed at coercing and intimidating neighbors as she pledges to deepen unofficial ties with Taiwan

US Vice President Kamala Harris hit out at China for its 'disturbing behavior' towards its neighbors and pledged further support for Taiwan on Wednesday. She promised to deepen 'unofficial ties' with Taiwan, days after the US administration pledged its forces would defend the island, in comments likely to anger China's government.
Daily Mail

So who IS in driving seat, Joe? Karine Jean-Pierre suggests Biden didn't mean to say the COVID pandemic is 'over' - and blames comment on him being distracted by cars at Detroit show

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that President Joe Biden didn't mean the pandemic is 'over' when he said just that during the 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday. 'So just to step back for a second, what we saw during that interview, 60 Minutes interview, when he...
Benzinga

Bill Clinton Says NATO Delayed Vladimir Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine: 'This Crisis Might Have Occurred Even Sooner'

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton rejected claims that Russia invaded Ukraine due to the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) that began during his presidency. What Happened: “You’re wrong,” Clinton said in response to a question regarding the critics' view during an appearance on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS.”...
americanmilitarynews.com

US tips off Russia before nuke-capable missile launch

The U.S. military test-launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. The launch took place after the U.S. gave Russia advance notice. According to Reuters, U.S. Air Force announced the ICBM test in advance in an effort to avoid worsening tensions with...
msn.com

Turkey issues direct warning to Russia as Erdogan orders Putin to return 'occupied' land

Turkey has issued a huge warning to Russia after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered Vladimir Putin to return all "occupied" land - including Crimea. Olga Lautman, an analyst and researcher with a focus on the Kremlin who is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, took to Twitter to share the explosive news. She wrote: "Turkey's President Erdoan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must return all land that Russia has occupied, including Crimea."
International Business Times

Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out

In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
