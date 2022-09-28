Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Defense One
Air Force Secretary: ‘China Would be Making an Enormous Mistake to Invade Taiwan’
One day after President Joe Biden said the U.S. would defend Taiwan militarily, his Air Force secretary issued a stern warning to Beijing: Don’t do it. Frank Kendall said Chinese leaders should look no further than Russia’s botched attempt to take over Ukraine to see why an invasion of Taiwan would not be easy and would have severe consequences.
americanmilitarynews.com
China is staging attacks on US ships, Taiwan warns: Report
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been staging attacks on U.S. Navy ships, Taiwan’s defense ministry warned last week, adding that the Chinese Communist Party is working to block foreign militaries from helping Taiwan if a war erupts in the region. A Taiwan defense ministry report reviewed...
How to Survive a Nuclear Bomb
"Biden and Putin have veto power over the continued existence of life on earth and Xi Jinping appears to be trying to join them in this lethal perversity."
Mystery as ‘top secret hypersonic 5,000mph US spy plane’ spotted flanked by two fighter jets flying near Britain
FLYING high over the North Sea, a mysterious "black triangle" shape flanked by two US fighter jets was spotted by an oil rig worker. The sighting came as there was a flurry of reports of unusual aircraft, unexplained sonic booms, ear-splitting high-pitched shrieks and fast-moving radar dots around Britain. For...
Mysterious fires and explosions at sensitive Russian sites are hints of a hallmark mission for special-operations units
Recent incidents in Russia appear to be part of an effort to undermine the Russian military, but the perpetrators may not all be working together.
Dramatic moment Putin stages massive games near US coast with 30 ships and nuke submarines in warning to West
RUSSIA’S armed forces have staged massive wargames near the US coast involving nuclear submarines. In the chilling of show of force, missiles were pictured being fired in the drills close to the American state of Alaska, as Vladimir Putin’s forces suffered a humiliating set-back in the Ukraine war.
Fact Check: Does Video Show 'Blast in Beijing' Amid China's Xi Coup Rumors?
Dramatic footage of huge explosions were linked to unverified rumors of a coup in China, but where and when did it really happen?
Washington Examiner
North Korea shreds America's nuclear delusions
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un couldn't have been any more emphatic during his address to the Supreme People’s Assembly on Thursday. Kim's regime will "never give up nuclear weapons, and there is absolutely no denuclearization, no negotiation, and no bargaining chip to trade in the process." In Kim’s mind, North Korea's nuclear weapons program is what’s keeping much stronger adversaries like the United States from contemplating a regime change operation against him. It doesn't matter that U.S. officials have repeatedly stated they aren’t interested in pursuing such action.
Kamala Harris pokes the tiger again as she condemns China’s ‘disturbing behavior’ aimed at coercing and intimidating neighbors as she pledges to deepen unofficial ties with Taiwan
US Vice President Kamala Harris hit out at China for its 'disturbing behavior' towards its neighbors and pledged further support for Taiwan on Wednesday. She promised to deepen 'unofficial ties' with Taiwan, days after the US administration pledged its forces would defend the island, in comments likely to anger China's government.
CNET
NASA DART Companion Delivers First Eerie Images of Asteroid Crash Site
On Monday, the world patiently watched as a little NASA spacecraft met its explosive fate. This box, slightly bigger than an oven and winged with solar panels, had been fated to die since it left Earth in November of last year. It was named DART, or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test.
So who IS in driving seat, Joe? Karine Jean-Pierre suggests Biden didn't mean to say the COVID pandemic is 'over' - and blames comment on him being distracted by cars at Detroit show
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that President Joe Biden didn't mean the pandemic is 'over' when he said just that during the 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday. 'So just to step back for a second, what we saw during that interview, 60 Minutes interview, when he...
US Navy sends its most advanced surface warship to east Asia
The US Navy's most advanced surface warship is showing its stealthy profile in the western Pacific on a mission that may set the stage for the eventual deployment of US hypersonic missiles to the region.
Bill Clinton Says NATO Delayed Vladimir Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine: 'This Crisis Might Have Occurred Even Sooner'
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton rejected claims that Russia invaded Ukraine due to the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) that began during his presidency. What Happened: “You’re wrong,” Clinton said in response to a question regarding the critics' view during an appearance on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS.”...
americanmilitarynews.com
US tips off Russia before nuke-capable missile launch
The U.S. military test-launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. The launch took place after the U.S. gave Russia advance notice. According to Reuters, U.S. Air Force announced the ICBM test in advance in an effort to avoid worsening tensions with...
Space Storms Destroy Elon Musk's Starlink Satellites, and the Problem Is About to Get Worse
SpaceX has 3,000 satellites in orbit with plans to launch roughly 40,000 more.
msn.com
Turkey issues direct warning to Russia as Erdogan orders Putin to return 'occupied' land
Turkey has issued a huge warning to Russia after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered Vladimir Putin to return all "occupied" land - including Crimea. Olga Lautman, an analyst and researcher with a focus on the Kremlin who is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, took to Twitter to share the explosive news. She wrote: "Turkey's President Erdoan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must return all land that Russia has occupied, including Crimea."
International Business Times
Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out
In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
Russia warns that SpaceX Starlink satellites could become a "legitimate target"
WTF?! SpaceX's Starlink satellite system has, not for the first time, been threatened with destruction by a foreign government. Unsurprisingly, it was Russia that made the veiled threat against Elon Musk's company, which has been a huge asset to Ukraine in its battle against invading Russian forces. The warning came...
US spy planes appear to be monitoring a Russian enclave in Europe, possibly looking for signs of nuclear weapons activity
Flight-trackers have spotted US surveillance plans flying near Kaliningrad, a Russian territory in Europe separate from the rest of the country.
