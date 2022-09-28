ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallowa County, OR

Oregon Wildfire alert: Goat Mountain 2 Fire update 2022-09-28

Oregon Incident News
 3 days ago
Wallowa County Fire Evacuations - 09/08/2022

Last updated: Tue, 27 Sep 2022 23:17:53

Incident is 0% contained.

The Goat Mountain 2 Fire is located southeast of Goat Mountain in the Eagle Cap Wilderness Area. Firefighters will monitor the Goat Mountain 2 Fire from lookouts and aircraft. If needed, they will take action to suppress the fire in Lostline Canyon. The fire is surrounded by rocky terrain on three sides. There are currently trail and road closures in effect for the fire within the Eagle Cap Wilderness Area. Closure Orders and Maps are available on the Wallowa Whitman National Forest Fire Incident Updates page. 

Fire Evacuation - Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 10:00 AMAll fire evacuation levels have been rescindedRoad Closures remain in effect (open to residents only) Current Road Closures: o Lower Imnaha Rd & Dug Bar Rd Closedo Upper Imnaha Rd closed o Hat Point Rd closedo Forest Service road and area closures remain in effect.

View Goat Mountain 2 Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

opb.org

State sends millions to Eastern Oregon to deal with storm damage, pollution

Whether it was floods, tainted drinking water or a severe hailstorm, the Oregon Legislature’s Emergency Board recently approved millions of dollars to address the Eastern Oregon environmental crises of months past. A joint body of House and Senate members who meet between legislative sessions to approve emergency funding, the...
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Multiple Ongoing Wolf Depredation Investigations in Eastern Oregon

UNION COUNTY – (Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) September 26, 2022 – Union County B (Palmer Junction Area) General Situation and Animal Information: On 9/24/22, a herder found an 80 lb. dead lamb in a private commercial timber land allotment. Hide and tissue was missing from the hindquarters, but the carcass was otherwise intact. It was estimated that the sheep died approximately 72 hours prior to the investigation.
UNION COUNTY, OR
