Litchfield Park, AZ

Macayo’s Likely Opening Soon in Litchfield Park

By Nadine Blanco
What Now Phoenix
What Now Phoenix
 3 days ago

Macayo’s Mexican Food is coming soon to a new location in the West Valley. The restaurant recently applied for a liquor license at 19355 W. Indian School Road in Litchfield Park , a confirmation of the official address for its first ground-up restaurant in over a decade.

Representatives for Macayo’s Mexican Food told What Now Phoenix this week that there is still no opening date to announce, but based on the timing of the liquor license it’s looking like the restaurant is on track to debut this fall as previously reported . For the last 75 years until now, Arizona families continue to visit Macayo’s for their everyday celebrations and special occasions.

With this new Litchfield Park location, West Valley residents have a new location to do exactly that. Traditional Mexican meals made with handcrafted recipes, such as Macayo’s Famous Cheese Crisps and Original Chimichangas, are what make this Valley-area restaurant a family favorite.

Of course, Happy Hour specials such as $4 to $9 beers, cocktails and house margaritas, coupled with $6 to $10 appetizers are what keep customers coming back for more. For more information, visit www.macayo.com .



PHOENIX, AZ
#Mexican Food
