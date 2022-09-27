Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
UIL Meeting Results For Tom Bean
AUSTIN, TX — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Monday morning to hand down decisions on possible rules violations. The UIL issued Tom Bean High School Athletics three years probation, barred the football program from post-district play for two years, and issued the school a public reprimand.
prosperpressnews.com
Lake Texoma bass taking tournament beatings
Special to the Prosper Press Normally in October the lake starts being deserted the way I like it. Last Saturday the lake was a mad house that snuck up on me. The North Texas High School division had a tournament. With 250 boats filled with high school fishermen, there wasn’t much solitude to be found. Thank goodness they went out of the dam site ramp launch. I had a friend who ran all over the lake Saturday and he said everywhere he went there were boats.
prosperpressnews.com
Indoors and out Denison history is rich, filled with memories
Special to the Prosper Press Right off the bat, I’ll readily admit that this is an outdoors column in only the loosest sense. But then again, it is a column that almost has to be written in this Friday morning’s outdoors space since this weekend, the city of Denison is celebrating its 150th birthday, indoors and outdoors, as the case may be.
KTEN.com
Suspicious box prompts short day for Whitewright students
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KTEN) — Whitewright schools alerted parents Thursday morning that students were going home early after the district's police force said a small, brown, unlabeled box was found on campus. In a Facebook post, Middle School Principal Charles Nash said the decision to suspend classes was made "for...
easttexasradio.com
Bois d’Arc Lake Nearly Complete
Construction on Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County is nearing completion. The dam is now considered substantially complete now that it has electricity. Bois d’Arc Lake was built to meet the growing demand for water in North Texas, and to serve as a recreational facility. It’s the first new lake built in Texas in three decades.
KTEN.com
Semi truck flips along Highway 75
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) – A semi truck carrying 20 pallets of raw chicken overturned on Highway 75 this morning headed southbound. Around 6:00 this morning, crews were getting ready to flip the semi back over. According to Denison PD, the truck was trying to switch lanes near Exit 66...
KXII.com
Chickens go flying after semi overturns, no one injured
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A semi carrying 20 pallets of raw chicken overturned this morning in Denison. Around 4:30 a.m. Denison Police responded to the overturned vehicle in the area of S US Hwy 75 by the N exit 66. The driver told police he attempted to switch lanes, when he...
KXII.com
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Trenton
TRENTON, Texas (KXII) -A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after making an illegal U-turn. The crash was in Trenton Tuesday night. Police say 51-year-old, Doye Miller of Melissa was headed south on Hwy 69, when he U-turned onto Hwy 121 toward The Rockyard Kitchen and Bar. Trenton police said...
bestsouthwestguide.com
North Texas big box retail stores are up for foreclosure
North Texas - Seven North Texas big box retail stores are threatened with foreclosures. The retail buildings are all occupied by Walmart Neighborhood Markets stores and are owned by Carrollton-based investor Riba Walmart Investment LLC. The investor that owns the buildings and leases them to Walmart has defaulted on $41.5...
KXII.com
Unexplained circumstance leads Durant Deputy Chief to take over top spot
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Multiple sources told News 12 that Durant Police Chief David Houser had been placed on administrative leave. The City of Durant said it’s unable to speak on personnel matters. However the city did tell New 12, Deputy Chief of Police Joe Clark will act as Police...
KTEN.com
New Fannin County reservoir edges closer to completion
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas — After nearly two decades of planning and construction, Bois d'Arc Lake is approaching the finish line. The reservoir is first new major lake in Texas in almost three decades. The addition of electricity means the dam is deemed substantially complete. Bois d'Arc Lake was built...
Dude Perfect will leave Frisco location for new corporate HQ and entertainment destination
FRISCO, Texas — Dude Perfect, the Frisco-based sports/entertainment group that has amassed more than 58 million subscribers on YouTube, revealed plans to leave its current location for a new corporate HQ and entertainment destination that will feature a 330-foot tower. Dude Perfect partnered with San Antonio-based architecture firm Overland...
Denison man dies at Rednecks with Paychecks Mudcrawl
Authorities have released the name of a Denison man who died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual Fall Mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo this past weekend.
New 'blocking trailer' is protecting Carrollton first responders
CARROLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A busy highway can be a scary place to stand."When you're working a scene, you feel the wind from the mirror of a car on your arm, going 70 miles an hour. It's very unnerving," said Carrollton Fire Chief Michael Thomson.In the past, his department has used fire engines as barriers to protect emergency crews, but when they get hit, it can take more than a year and a lot of money to fix.So, Carrollton Fire Rescue came up with a new idea – collaborating with a private company to create a first of its kind...
KXII.com
Camping season is ending early at one Lake Texoma campsite
CARTWRIGHT, Okla (KXII) - The campsite at East Burns is about to get even more beautiful. Starting October 1st, the whole campsite is getting renovated. Officials said this particular park was selected for renovations partly because of it’s popularity with the public, but also because it’s the first area to be impacted by high water.
blackchronicle.com
North Texas considered a hot spot for COVID-19 BA.5 subvariant by CDC
DALLAS – The CDC says three of North Texas’ 4 largest counties at the moment are at excessive danger for COVID-19. Cases have been ticking up for a few weeks now, pushed by a highly-transmissible subvariant. At least one forecast warns hospitals might begin getting too crowded by...
KTEN.com
Ice cream shop celebrates Denison 150 with special shake
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A Denison shop has created the perfect blend to celebrate 150 years of the city's history. Sugar Booger's opened just over a year ago when owners Kathy and Steven Snyder decided to revisit their past by opening an old fashioned ice cream parlor. "I grew...
KXII.com
Paris man charged after leading police on chase
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a chase around town. Paris Police said they were responding to shots fired in the 1000 block of NE 34th St Sunday, when they observed a car speeding away, coming from the area of the call.
KXII.com
Woman pinned, flown to hospital after wreck in Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Whitesboro woman was flown to the hospital in critical condition after crashing into a semi-truck in Love County Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Highway 32 and Loves Valley Road at 7:50 a.m. Troopers said a pickup driven by 36-year-old Miranda...
KXII.com
Driver dies after pickup crashes, bursts into flames in Johnston County
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Troopers said a man died after a fiery crash near Ravia. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 1, .3 miles south of Slippery Falls Road on Tuesday. Troopers said an unidentified 53-year-old man, was killed when he ran off the road,...
