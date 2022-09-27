ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denison, TX

Comments / 1

Related
easttexasradio.com

UIL Meeting Results For Tom Bean

AUSTIN, TX — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Monday morning to hand down decisions on possible rules violations. The UIL issued Tom Bean High School Athletics three years probation, barred the football program from post-district play for two years, and issued the school a public reprimand.
TOM BEAN, TX
prosperpressnews.com

Lake Texoma bass taking tournament beatings

Special to the Prosper Press Normally in October the lake starts being deserted the way I like it. Last Saturday the lake was a mad house that snuck up on me. The North Texas High School division had a tournament. With 250 boats filled with high school fishermen, there wasn’t much solitude to be found. Thank goodness they went out of the dam site ramp launch. I had a friend who ran all over the lake Saturday and he said everywhere he went there were boats.
GUNTER, TX
prosperpressnews.com

Indoors and out Denison history is rich, filled with memories

Special to the Prosper Press Right off the bat, I’ll readily admit that this is an outdoors column in only the loosest sense. But then again, it is a column that almost has to be written in this Friday morning’s outdoors space since this weekend, the city of Denison is celebrating its 150th birthday, indoors and outdoors, as the case may be.
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Suspicious box prompts short day for Whitewright students

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KTEN) — Whitewright schools alerted parents Thursday morning that students were going home early after the district's police force said a small, brown, unlabeled box was found on campus. In a Facebook post, Middle School Principal Charles Nash said the decision to suspend classes was made "for...
WHITEWRIGHT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Denison, TX
Education
City
Denison, TX
Denison, TX
Sports
City
Princeton, TX
Local
Texas Education
Denison, TX
Football
easttexasradio.com

Bois d’Arc Lake Nearly Complete

Construction on Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County is nearing completion. The dam is now considered substantially complete now that it has electricity. Bois d’Arc Lake was built to meet the growing demand for water in North Texas, and to serve as a recreational facility. It’s the first new lake built in Texas in three decades.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Semi truck flips along Highway 75

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) – A semi truck carrying 20 pallets of raw chicken overturned on Highway 75 this morning headed southbound. Around 6:00 this morning, crews were getting ready to flip the semi back over. According to Denison PD, the truck was trying to switch lanes near Exit 66...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Chickens go flying after semi overturns, no one injured

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A semi carrying 20 pallets of raw chicken overturned this morning in Denison. Around 4:30 a.m. Denison Police responded to the overturned vehicle in the area of S US Hwy 75 by the N exit 66. The driver told police he attempted to switch lanes, when he...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Trenton

TRENTON, Texas (KXII) -A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after making an illegal U-turn. The crash was in Trenton Tuesday night. Police say 51-year-old, Doye Miller of Melissa was headed south on Hwy 69, when he U-turned onto Hwy 121 toward The Rockyard Kitchen and Bar. Trenton police said...
TRENTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
bestsouthwestguide.com

North Texas big box retail stores are up for foreclosure

North Texas - Seven North Texas big box retail stores are threatened with foreclosures. The retail buildings are all occupied by Walmart Neighborhood Markets stores and are owned by Carrollton-based investor Riba Walmart Investment LLC. The investor that owns the buildings and leases them to Walmart has defaulted on $41.5...
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

New Fannin County reservoir edges closer to completion

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas — After nearly two decades of planning and construction, Bois d'Arc Lake is approaching the finish line. The reservoir is first new major lake in Texas in almost three decades. The addition of electricity means the dam is deemed substantially complete. Bois d'Arc Lake was built...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS DFW

New 'blocking trailer' is protecting Carrollton first responders

CARROLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A busy highway can be a scary place to stand."When you're working a scene, you feel the wind from the mirror of a car on your arm, going 70 miles an hour. It's very unnerving," said Carrollton Fire Chief Michael Thomson.In the past, his department has used fire engines as barriers to protect emergency crews, but when they get hit, it can take more than a year and a lot of money to fix.So, Carrollton Fire Rescue came up with a new idea – collaborating with a private company to create a first of its kind...
CARROLLTON, TX
KXII.com

Camping season is ending early at one Lake Texoma campsite

CARTWRIGHT, Okla (KXII) - The campsite at East Burns is about to get even more beautiful. Starting October 1st, the whole campsite is getting renovated. Officials said this particular park was selected for renovations partly because of it’s popularity with the public, but also because it’s the first area to be impacted by high water.
CARTWRIGHT, OK
KTEN.com

Ice cream shop celebrates Denison 150 with special shake

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A Denison shop has created the perfect blend to celebrate 150 years of the city's history. Sugar Booger's opened just over a year ago when owners Kathy and Steven Snyder decided to revisit their past by opening an old fashioned ice cream parlor. "I grew...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Paris man charged after leading police on chase

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a chase around town. Paris Police said they were responding to shots fired in the 1000 block of NE 34th St Sunday, when they observed a car speeding away, coming from the area of the call.
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Woman pinned, flown to hospital after wreck in Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Whitesboro woman was flown to the hospital in critical condition after crashing into a semi-truck in Love County Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Highway 32 and Loves Valley Road at 7:50 a.m. Troopers said a pickup driven by 36-year-old Miranda...
LOVE COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy