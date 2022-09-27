Special to the Prosper Press Normally in October the lake starts being deserted the way I like it. Last Saturday the lake was a mad house that snuck up on me. The North Texas High School division had a tournament. With 250 boats filled with high school fishermen, there wasn’t much solitude to be found. Thank goodness they went out of the dam site ramp launch. I had a friend who ran all over the lake Saturday and he said everywhere he went there were boats.

GUNTER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO