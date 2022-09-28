Read full article on original website
Columbus police name persons of interest in deadly 2020 shooting outside nightclub
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said they have identified three persons of interest that are wanted for questioning into a July 2020 shooting outside a nightclub on East 5th Avenue. On July 26, 2020, officers went to E. 5th Ave. and Joyce Ave. just after 2:00 a.m. and found 21-year-old Dalan Wellman and a […]
Two hospitalized after shooting in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two were hospitalized after a shooting Friday morning in east Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police said officers officers went to the intersection of North Nelson Road and East 5th Avenue at around 10:56 a.m. and found one person with a gunshot wound to the upper body. CPD states that person […]
Police: 2 killed in crash near Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people have died after a crash near Hilliard early Friday morning, police told 10TV. The Hilliard Division of Police said the crash happened just before 2:55 a.m. on Fishinger Road in front of Columbus Fire Station 30. The victims were taken to area hospitals where...
Columbus man arrested after Youngstown chase
Kaylen Gabbidon, 22, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Gun found in student’s backpack at west Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were called to an elementary school on the west side of Columbus Thursday morning after reports of a gun on school grounds. Columbus police say officers went to Westgate Alternative Elementary school and found a gun in a student’s backpack just before 10:00 a.m. There is no information on if […]
Hibachi food attack suspect arrested by Westerville police
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Westerville police said they arrested a man Thursday after a security camera video showed him attack workers at a hibachi restaurant, causing over $1,000 in damage in the process. Thanks to a tip from the public, investigators identified Michael Gary Smith, 30, as the man in the security camera video of […]
Police: 10-year-old arrested after teacher at west Columbus school finds gun in backpack
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 10-year-old boy was arrested after a staff member from a west Columbus school found a weapon in his backpack Thursday. Columbus police were dispatched to Westgate Alternative Elementary School on Wicklow Road Thursday morning on a report of a gun found in a backpack. An...
Police officers dragged by suspect in car
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested on Thursday after he dragged officers by putting his car in reverse. Police arrested Abel Martinez on Thursday, who was wanted for violation of protection order, domestic violence and several theft cases, according to the Grove City Division of Police. Officer found Martinez in a car […]
10-year-old student charged after taking gun to Columbus elementary school zone
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 10-year-old boy was taken into custody Thursday after police said he took a gun to a Columbus elementary school zone. Just before 10 a.m. Thursday, school faculty at Westgate Alternative Elementary School notified Columbus police that a student took a handgun into the school zone.
Police on the lookout for suspects involved in gas station shooting that left woman paralyze
Columbus Police are on the lookout for multiple suspects involved in a shooting that left a woman paralyzed. According to Police, 33 year old Marissa Jones and a 51 year-old companion were patronizing a gas station located on the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue on Sept. 21 when they were approached by a group of five individuals.
Shooting prompts Columbus police oversight member to quit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city’s Civilian Police Review Board has received its first resignation. Aaron Thomas, who was added to the board in April 2021, resigned on Aug. 31, one day after a Columbus police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Donovan Lewis while serving an arrest warrant. Lewis, a Black man, was shot while […]
Video shows man throwing food, drinks at restaurant employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have arrested a man whom they said was seen on surveillance video throwing food, drinks and other objects at restaurant employees. On Monday, the Westerville Police Department shared a video on Twitter showing an altercation between a customer and an employee at a GENJIGO restaurant. The video, dated Sept. 21, shows a man talking to an employee before grabbing food and throwing it at the employee. The man can also be seen grabbing bottles from a display and throwing them at the employee.
14 arrested, 3 guns seized in Whitehall police operation targeting violent crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Whitehall Division of Police targeted violent crimes in the community through a crime blitz on Thursday with a focus on getting guns off the streets. Sgt. Jonathan Earl told 10TV that during the blitz, officers made 14 arrests with several felony arrests of having weapons under disability, felony parole violation for burglary, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest.
Food truck overturned on SR-315; no injuries reported
COLUMBUS, Ohio — UPDATE: The northbound lanes of state Route 315 have reopened. A crash involving a food truck prompted a closure of the northbound lanes of state Route 315 on Thursday afternoon. The Columbus Division of Police was dispatched to the crash on SR-315 between West Henderson and...
Big Walnut student seriously injured during homecoming parade
SUNBURY, Ohio — A Big Walnut Local Schools student was injured during the district's homecoming parade Friday. Ohio State Highway Patrol said the 11-year-old boy was struck around 6:50 p.m. by a float during the parade on North Miller Drive in Sunbury. The boy was walking parallel with a...
‘He was my heart' Family mourns loss of man killed in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A family is mourning the loss of Trevor Seymour, 52, who was killed in a shooting near an east Columbus motorcycle club Saturday night. “He was a superstar. And I always felt that way about him, like he was my superstar. When I tell you he was the life of the party, that was my uncle, I’m telling you,” said Keyshawn Pitts, Seymour’s niece.
Accused of killing Columbus man, woman held on $3 million bond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman accused of shooting a 26-year-old to death in the South Linden neighborhood is being held on a $3 million bond. Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, was issued a $3 million bond at her arraignment on Wednesday, about a week after the Columbus Division of Police sent out a warrant […]
Heath man found dead in hydraulic machine
HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found in a hydraulic machine at Samuel Packaging Systems Group in Heath and was later pronounced dead, per a spokesperson with the Heath Fire Department. Thursday morning, fire officials arrived at Samuel Packaging on James Parkway and located the body of Billy Joe Craig in the machine while […]
Report: Girl with gun on Ohio bus says she was ‘tired of getting picked on’
Reports said an 11-year-old girl caught Monday with a loaded gun on a school bus told police she had it because she is tired of "being picked on all the time."
Nightclub shooting death has Columbus police looking for two people
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Detectives with the Columbus Police Homicide Unit need help to identify two people involved in a deadly nightclub shooting. CPD shared photos of two people, whom it identified as people of interest in the shooting death of 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes outside of a Columbus nightclub. Rhodes died after suffering multiple gunshot […]
