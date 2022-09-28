Read full article on original website
Related
anjournal.com
Comparative salaries …
— The McAllen ISD Board of trustees approved an amendment to Superintendent Jose A. Gonzalez’s contract Monday night, but details won’t be forthcoming until the district responds to a public information request filed by this newspaper Wednesday. The information is indeed public, but it takes a public request to lay claim to it.Currently, for this school year, according to TEA (Texas Education Agency), among the top 10 highest paid superintendents in Hidalgo County, Gonzalez ranks sixth, receiving a base salary of $256,655.The top base salary in the county goes to the Mission CISD superintendent, Carolina Perez, who is earning $310,959.La ...
KRGV
San Carlos residents receive streetlights following push from residents
One woman's efforts to help her community receive streetlights have paid off. “It was a need for the community, well we need streetlights,” Lydia Maldonado, a lifelong resident of San Carlos, said. Maldonado spent years advocating for the people in her small area. She and her daughter – Gloria...
riograndeguardian.com
Earth to Monica… Earth to Monica…
MCALLEN, Texas – Chambers of Commerce and civic groups in Hidalgo County are still trying to find Monica De La Cruz. The groups have been calling and emailing for weeks but the Republican candidate for Congressional District 15 has not responded. The McAllen Chamber of Commerce, the Pharr Chamber...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Cameron County judge rejects sheriff’s budget claims
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño on Tuesday challenged comments coming from Sheriff Eric Garza about the funding of the sheriff’s office, including its deputies and jailers. “We cannot leave misrepresentations of material fact with respect to jail staffing, budget issues, and the conduct...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleybusinessreport.com
UTRGV Developing Medical Campus In McAllen
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will develop a McAllen Academic Medical Campus and its first piece is a major one. The university is planning an Oct. 14 groundbreaking, commemorating the start of construction for a $145.7 million UT Health RGV Cancer and Surgery Center in McAllen. It is being described as the single largest project in UTRGV’s history. The campus and its signature building will sit on Pecan Boulevard between Jackson and McColl roads. It is one of McAllen’s largest remaining vacant pieces of property.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Date of groundbreaking for Weslaco’s second industrial park announced
WESLACO, Texas – Steve Valdez has announced the date of the groundbreaking ceremony for the eagerly anticipated second industrial park in Weslaco. The ceremony will take place Oct. 14, starting at 9 a.m. The industrial park is located off of FM 1015 and Mile 9. Valdez is executive director...
For first time, Mission CISD adds police officers to every campus
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For the first time, all schools in the Missions Independent School District will have at least one law enforcement officer at every campus during school hours. “Because we have made arrangements with most of our law enforcement agencies — at least the police departments — to provide additional officers, we have police […]
KSAT 12
Business on the border a concern for those in the Rio Grande Valley
PHARR, Texas – Nearly six months ago, Governor Greg Abbott added inspections for 18-wheelers at international land ports of entry. The inspections did not include looking into the cab of any commercial transport vehicles. The inspections resulted in massive delays that left drivers without access to diesel, water or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
utrgvrider.com
Brownsville Public Utilities Board officials answer bill questions
Officials from the Brownsville Public Utilities Board and City Manager’s Office presented an update regarding electric rates during last Tuesday’s city commission meeting. The presentation took place as a work session item, meaning commissioners would not vote or take any action, only hear the presentation and pose questions.
KRGV
DHR Health Brownsville receives $1.7 million grant to fund new jobs
A $1.7 million grant is expected to bring more healthcare jobs to the Valley. DHR Health Brownsville received funds from the Texas Workforce Commission that aims to fund 200 new jobs, along with onsite training for things like diabetes management, trauma care and oncology. "We will be able to get...
Will The Beto Vs Abbott Debate Shift The Elections Outcome?
On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic rival Beto O’Rourke will go head-to-head in their first – and probably last – in-person debate, in Edinburg. The matchup will be hosted by the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and aired by Nexstar Media Group, as reported by Austin American-Statesman.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
4,000 COVID-19 deaths: Hidalgo County reaches grim mark
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County has reached a tragic milestone with its 4,000th COVID-19-related death since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. “Each of these deaths is a tragedy,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said Tuesday. “But our hope is that this latest video memorial shows our family, friends and neighbors as they lived, which is how our community should remember all of these people.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kurv.com
Investigators Stop Another Attempt To Fly Illegal Immigrants Out Of RGV
Investigators are reporting another attempt to fly illegal immigrants out of the Rio Grande Valley using a private plane. The latest attempt happened Sunday at Mid-Valley Airport in Weslaco. Agents from the Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security found six people carrying fake identification onboard the plane. Three people are facing charges for planning the operation.
Ranked: STISD among top districts in Texas, among best teachers in U.S.
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A school district from the Rio Grande Valley was included in a national ranking list for U.S. public education institutions Tuesday. The 2023 Niche Best Schools list, which focuses on K-12 schools and districts across the United States, ranks South Texas Independent School District at No. 2 among the top school […]
megadoctornews.com
Hidalgo County surpasses 4,000 COVID-19 related deaths
EDINBURG – As Hidalgo County marks the 4,000th COVID-19 related death, it released its 4th memorial video showing some of the victims of the deadly disease. “Each of these deaths is a tragedy,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “But our hope is that this latest video memorial shows our family, friends and neighbors as they lived, which is how our community should remember all of these people.”
KRGV
Plans for new EMS service in the Delta area
Wait times of up to 40 minutes for an ambulance is what could have happened starting Friday in one part of Hidalgo County. A new EMS company is serving the western portion of the county, and now leaders in the Delta area are taking matters into their own hands. Hidalgo...
valleybusinessreport.com
RGV Food Bank Supplies STC Food Pantries
Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will now be providing student food pantries at South Texas College’s Mid-Valley and Pecan campuses with free food supplies for one year estimated at more than $10,000. “We want to make sure our students are focused on their education and not where...
ems1.com
Upheaval at Texas EMS agency may affect federal lawsuit
With Pharr EMS officials planning to lay off 40 employees next month, Med Care EMS' legal allegations against the city are questionable — Dina Arévalo. McALLEN, Texas — Recent upheaval within the city of Pharr's ambulance service, known as Pharr EMS, may have implications in a federal lawsuit currently pending against the city and its commission.
Workforce Solutions Cameron, DHR Health receive $1.7M grant
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Workforce Solutions Cameron and DHR Health received a Skills Development Fund grant from the Texas Workforce Commission. The TWC said both entities will use the grant funding to provide skills training, ensure retention, and promote career advancement opportunities for nurses. The money, said the media release, will benefit 5,034 new and […]
Increase in flu cases at La Feria HS causes shock to ISD
LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A huge number of students and teachers from La Feria High School have been out sick due to the flu. School administrators say these cases have caught them off guard because flu season has not even started just yet. “We have gotten reports that our students have been tested and it’s […]
Comments / 0