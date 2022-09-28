This story contains explicit language.Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic nominee for governor, said Saturday he was taking the latest polls putting him behind Gov. Greg Abbott by mid single digits with a “grain of salt.”O’Rourke spoke for an hour Saturday with The New Yorker staff writer Lawrence Wright during the third day of The Texas Tribune Festival. His appearance came with less than two months until the November election, when he is challenging the Republican incumbent.O’Rourke is currently behind Abbott by 7.5 percentage points in the RealClear-Politics polling average. A Spectrum News/Siena College survey released Wednesday found O’Rourke losing to Abbott,

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO