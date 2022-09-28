ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Secret LA

This Glowing Halloween Haven In Woodland Hills Is Officially Open For The Season

The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Woodland Hills. Starting September 30, guests will have 31 days to explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground. From a multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and a 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at 6100 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, where you’ll be welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Rescue, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Playa Vista, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
DogTime

3 Coffee Companies Who Support Dog Rescues

There are two important things we can’t start a day without: our dogs and our coffee. Luckily, there’s a way you can support both your caffeine habit and rescue dogs at the same time. We found three coffee companies who allot a portion of their proceeds to helping rescue dogs. All are small businesses with […] The post 3 Coffee Companies Who Support Dog Rescues appeared first on DogTime.
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Dr. Jane Goodall Speaking at Youth Event Wednesday at Temescal Park

Seven Arrows Elementary hosting event Wednesday for students from around region. Seven Arrows Elementary, an independent kindergarten through 6th grade Los Angeles-based elementary school is honored to welcome back scientist and activist Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace to Temescal Park Simon Meadow YMCA, along with over 500 students from across Los Angeles including groups from Jane’s Roots & Shoots youth program.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Smithonian

Inside the Disneyland of Graveyards

Other than getting a ticket to the Oscars or crashing one of its after-parties, the best way to place yourself within a crowd of Hollywood celebrities is to go to Forest Lawn Memorial-Park in Glendale, California. The cemetery’s grounds probably contain more stars per square foot than any zip code in Los Angeles. The problem is that their graves can be hard to find.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wallis Annenberg
KTLA

99-year-old woman learns to fly in Torrance, checks off bucket list dream

A 99-year-old woman fulfilled a lifelong dream by taking her first-ever flight lesson in Torrance on Wednesday. Despite her age, Irene Hasserjian still feels young and full of life. On a sunny Southern California day, Hasserjian arrived at the Torrance Municipal Airport, also known as Zamperini Field, ecstatic to earn her wings. “I’m very excited,” […]
TORRANCE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Comedy Show#Dog#Petspace#Snl#The Los Angeles Times#Mama Shelter Hotel
Robb Report

This $12 Million Laguna Beach Home Has a Treehouse Lounge Deck That Overlooks the Ocean

Laguna Beach has a thrilling hidden history of pirate towers, caves, charming cabins and apparently tree houses. Today, it might be known as a tony beach city in Orange County, but many structures—like the famed pirate’s tower—and centuries-old homes remain. Of those historic influences is this hillside sanctuary, perched above the Laguna Beach coastline and just a few minutes’ walk from Victoria Beach. While the home itself is of newer construction, one of its defining features is an ultra-cool treehouse lounge deck that dates back to 1925. The home is situated in a bustling neighborhood, but this property feels extra secluded...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
westsidetoday.com

Mar Vista Location Coming Soon for Love Coffee Bar

3519 S Centinela Avenue location coming for popular Santa Monica coffee shop. Love Coffee Bar, a Santa Monica-based, dog-friendly coffee shop, will soon be opening a second location in Mar Vista. The new location will be opening at 3519 S Centinela Avenue, just south of Palms Boulevard. There is a...
SANTA MONICA, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach Aquathon marred by tragedy

Excellent weather conditions and warm water greeted a record number of Aquathon attendees at Crescent Bay last Sunday morning, Sept. 25, who gathered for the highly anticipated 36th edition of the local event. However, the much-loved event turned grief-stricken after participant Art Salcido died of a suspected heart attack during...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pets
foxla.com

LA County family gets Tesla delivered by mistake

MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Imagine finding a brand new Tesla in your driveway that you didn't buy. That's what happened to a Montebello family. Spoiler alert: They didn't get to keep the car. The brand new car made its way to Danny's driveway. The surprise car left him puzzled – was...
MONTEBELLO, CA
foxla.com

Long Beach duck pond closure leaves birds in danger

LONG BEACH, Calif. - The multi-million dollar renovation at Long Beach’s popular El Dorado Park Duck Pond is finally on its way. Fences are going up so the pond could be drained and the surface made safer for animals and humans. There are plans to do many improvements, but...
LONG BEACH, CA
AdWeek

California Pizza Kitchen Is Boycotting Pizza

If there is one thing California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is known for, it’s, well, pizza. Founded in 1985 in Beverly Hills, the brand has become one of the best-known pizza chains in the country through the strength of its unique menu including, of course, the California-style pizza.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy