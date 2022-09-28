Read full article on original website
I've lived in Los Angeles almost my entire life — here are 10 of the best places where you should actually eat
For the best restaurants and dining in Los Angeles, a local's list of must-visits includes Shamshiri, Otium, Grand Central Market, and more.
This Glowing Halloween Haven In Woodland Hills Is Officially Open For The Season
The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Woodland Hills. Starting September 30, guests will have 31 days to explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground. From a multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and a 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at 6100 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, where you’ll be welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.
I review hotels professionally in my hometown of Los Angeles. Here are my 9 favorite properties to stay in town.
There's no end to great hotels in Los Angeles, including the iconic Hotel Figueroa, beachfront Hotel Casa del Mar, and the new Hoxton downtown.
Headlines: Popular Long Beach Taquero Gets Shut Down By a Police-Assisted Health Department; Dodgers Win 107 Games
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Not even a week after Newsom signed SB 972 into law, written by Long Beach senator Lena Gonzalez, customers...
3 Coffee Companies Who Support Dog Rescues
There are two important things we can’t start a day without: our dogs and our coffee. Luckily, there’s a way you can support both your caffeine habit and rescue dogs at the same time. We found three coffee companies who allot a portion of their proceeds to helping rescue dogs. All are small businesses with […] The post 3 Coffee Companies Who Support Dog Rescues appeared first on DogTime.
westsidetoday.com
Dr. Jane Goodall Speaking at Youth Event Wednesday at Temescal Park
Seven Arrows Elementary hosting event Wednesday for students from around region. Seven Arrows Elementary, an independent kindergarten through 6th grade Los Angeles-based elementary school is honored to welcome back scientist and activist Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace to Temescal Park Simon Meadow YMCA, along with over 500 students from across Los Angeles including groups from Jane’s Roots & Shoots youth program.
Smithonian
Inside the Disneyland of Graveyards
Other than getting a ticket to the Oscars or crashing one of its after-parties, the best way to place yourself within a crowd of Hollywood celebrities is to go to Forest Lawn Memorial-Park in Glendale, California. The cemetery’s grounds probably contain more stars per square foot than any zip code in Los Angeles. The problem is that their graves can be hard to find.
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to Yelp
Yelp reveals that of all smaller coffee chains in the country, one of the best ones is right here in greater Los Angeles. (Los Angeles, CA) - When you're standing in line at your favorite coffee shop, staring at all the delicious options on display, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. Which drink should I get? What if I don't like it? What if they mess it up?
westsidetoday.com
Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka Host Fifth Annual “Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana” Next Week
Two iconic brands team up to raise funds for the Culver City Arts Foundation. Next week two iconic brands, Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka, are teaming up for the fifth annual “Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana” benefiting the Culver City Arts Foundation. The event will take...
Video shows officers take down driver accused of killing man, 3 dogs in downtown Los Angeles
Authorities say a man and his three dogs were struck by a vehicle and killed early Thursday morning while walking in downtown Los Angeles. The collision occurred near the intersection of West 5th Street and South Hill Street just before 12:30 a.m. The unidentified victim and his dogs were pronounced dead at the scene. Police […]
99-year-old woman learns to fly in Torrance, checks off bucket list dream
A 99-year-old woman fulfilled a lifelong dream by taking her first-ever flight lesson in Torrance on Wednesday. Despite her age, Irene Hasserjian still feels young and full of life. On a sunny Southern California day, Hasserjian arrived at the Torrance Municipal Airport, also known as Zamperini Field, ecstatic to earn her wings. “I’m very excited,” […]
Orange County Has A New Art Museum, And It's Free
The new Orange County Museum of Art opens its doors to the public on Oct. 8.
This $12 Million Laguna Beach Home Has a Treehouse Lounge Deck That Overlooks the Ocean
Laguna Beach has a thrilling hidden history of pirate towers, caves, charming cabins and apparently tree houses. Today, it might be known as a tony beach city in Orange County, but many structures—like the famed pirate’s tower—and centuries-old homes remain. Of those historic influences is this hillside sanctuary, perched above the Laguna Beach coastline and just a few minutes’ walk from Victoria Beach. While the home itself is of newer construction, one of its defining features is an ultra-cool treehouse lounge deck that dates back to 1925. The home is situated in a bustling neighborhood, but this property feels extra secluded...
westsidetoday.com
Mar Vista Location Coming Soon for Love Coffee Bar
3519 S Centinela Avenue location coming for popular Santa Monica coffee shop. Love Coffee Bar, a Santa Monica-based, dog-friendly coffee shop, will soon be opening a second location in Mar Vista. The new location will be opening at 3519 S Centinela Avenue, just south of Palms Boulevard. There is a...
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach Aquathon marred by tragedy
Excellent weather conditions and warm water greeted a record number of Aquathon attendees at Crescent Bay last Sunday morning, Sept. 25, who gathered for the highly anticipated 36th edition of the local event. However, the much-loved event turned grief-stricken after participant Art Salcido died of a suspected heart attack during...
westsidetoday.com
Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once
Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour. Learn more in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
foxla.com
LA County family gets Tesla delivered by mistake
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Imagine finding a brand new Tesla in your driveway that you didn't buy. That's what happened to a Montebello family. Spoiler alert: They didn't get to keep the car. The brand new car made its way to Danny's driveway. The surprise car left him puzzled – was...
foxla.com
Long Beach duck pond closure leaves birds in danger
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The multi-million dollar renovation at Long Beach’s popular El Dorado Park Duck Pond is finally on its way. Fences are going up so the pond could be drained and the surface made safer for animals and humans. There are plans to do many improvements, but...
AdWeek
California Pizza Kitchen Is Boycotting Pizza
If there is one thing California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is known for, it’s, well, pizza. Founded in 1985 in Beverly Hills, the brand has become one of the best-known pizza chains in the country through the strength of its unique menu including, of course, the California-style pizza.
2 Southern California cities ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task. Finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for […]
