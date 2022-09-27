Read full article on original website
I quit my teaching job. This is what schools need to do if they want teachers to come back.
The author says teachers need to be paid better and treated with more respect if the US wants to correct the teacher shortage it's experiencing.
Furious parents are describing a high school's rules as those like at a 'military boot camp'
Parents at a school in Bristol are furious over 'military boot camp' style rules that have been introduced for pupils since the start of term. Parents of pupils at Blaise High School in the city have even been protesting over the new 'regime' with many claiming they are already looking at moving their children to another school.
LeBron James Family Foundation, Stark State College to cover tuition for 2 years for I Promise Network students, eligible parents/guardians
AKRON, Ohio – Stark State College and the LeBron James Family Foundation are teaming up to offer students in the foundation’s I Promise Network two years of free tuition. The program is also open to two parents or guardians who live at the same residence as the eligible student.
WMDT.com
Roundtable series provides educators tools for classroom success, highlights men of color in field
MARYLAND – Educators will now get some tools and strategies to better serve their students in the classroom. The UMES’ Men of Color in Education Program is hosting the Pedagogy From The 2 Percent virtual roundtable series that highlights the expertise of men of color in the field of education.
Former School Teacher of 30 Years Releases New Book to Help Children With Math Anxiety
Author and local teacher, Valerie D. Johnson, is thrilled to announce the release of her new children’s book, 1 2 3 Count with Me on Granddad’s Farm, which was written to ignite a love of math in all children. Since its August 2022 release, the book has ranked...
Current Publishing
Hamilton Southeastern Schools to continue offering Panorama Education Survey
Students within the Hamilton Southeastern Schools district have been offered the Panorama Education Survey twice per year since 2019. The survey helps identify emotional and social areas to address to better help students. Finding ways to improve in those areas can help academic engagement and success, according to district officials.
Kids With Head Lice Should Stay at School: New Guidance
There is no need to send kids with head lice home from school, according to new guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). In the United States, head lice are most common among preschool and elementary school-aged children and their household members. Anywhere between 6 and 12 million infestations occur every year among children ages 3 to 11, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
KIDS・
Futurity
Emergency programs provided kids with 1.5B meals a month in 2020
School closings during the pandemic’s first year brought an immediate and potentially devastating problem: How would millions of children get the school meals many of them depended on?. The US Congress responded by authorizing the Department of Agriculture to roll out two major programs. It launched the “grab and...
News-Medical.net
Children exposed to diverse accents perform better in learning new words
If elementary school children are accustomed to many regional and foreign accents because they hear them frequently in their linguistic environment, then it is easier for them to learn new words from other children who speak with unfamiliar accents. This is shown by the research results of Assistant Prof. Dr. Adriana Hanulíková and Helena Levy from the German Department at the University of Freiburg. "In contrast to previous studies, it is not bilingual children who necessarily perform better in vocabulary acquisition, but children who are exposed to diverse accents most frequently," explains Hanulíková, assistant professor of language and cognition. For their study, the two linguists developed a novel virtual and game-based design. Their findings recently appeared in the journal Language Learning.
KIDS・
I Speak Both Spanish and English. Most Jobs Treat Me As An Unpaid Translator.
"For me, being bilingual on the job means more work for less pay."
districtadministration.com
Will schools ever provide universal free meals? Now, help is on the way
Serving healthy and free school meals to all students is a key pillar of the wide-ranging effort to tackle child hunger. School meal programs have not yet reached their potential to improve children’s health or reduce hunger, the administration says. A “healthy meals for all” approach would transform school meal programs into an integral part of the school day to “engage children around healthy food,” says the White House’s new National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition and Health.
anash.org
Should We Be Teaching Our Children English?
A recent article on Anash.org explored the Rebbe’s view on the study of secular subjects. What about teaching our children to read and write English? Rabbi Shimon Hellinger weighs in. A recent article on Anash.org explored the Rebbe’s view on the study of secular subjects. As all Chassidim know,...
sciencetimes.com
Types of Degrees in Physical Therapy
Are you interested in becoming a physical therapist? If so, you may be wondering what you'll need to major in to become a PT. It's important to know what options are available to you. Let's take a look at the different types of degrees in physical therapy to help you determine the best route to pursuing this career.
wonkhe.com
No child goes hungry on campus
A few years ago, when I was running widening participation at a university, my budget was unexpectedly reduced in the first term of the academic year. I had to find significant savings but had already enrolled lots of pupils onto the programmes we ran. Determined to deliver our promise to...
