Cars

motor1.com

2023 BMW Z4 Debuts With Refreshed Exterior, More Standard Equipment

We spied the refreshed BMW Z4 this summer and now the roadster is ready to make its full and official debut. Bringing a refreshed exterior, new customization options, and more standard equipment, the 2023 Z4 arrives online before going on sale in the United States in November this year. We will get to the pricing details in a minute but first, let’s see what the Z4’s LCI brings to the table.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Mercedes EQS SUV Has A Price In America, And It Ain't Tiny

Ever since the hateful W163 M-Class was introduced in 1997, Mercedes-Benz has been building SUVs in the USA. 25 years later, that tradition continues, with the EQS SUV now sailing down the Tuscaloosa assembly line. Soon, the electric SUV will slink into Mercedes dealers across the country and, in preparation, the automaker has released local trim specifications and pricing. Note that all prices listed below don't include the $1,150 destination and delivery charge.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Funky Body Kit Gives Toyota Venza A Brand New Look

A few days ago, Toyota unveiled the Harrier plug-in hybrid in Japan. The Harrier PHEV, known as the Venza in the USA, gave us a glimpse of the upcoming plug-in version of the model, which is currently only available with a traditional hybrid setup in the USA. The PHEV powertrain...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Bentley Flying Spur Speed Vs. Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge - Which Ultra-Luxury Sedan Is Best?

What do you do when you want a posh, high-status sedan that sits right atop the automotive food chain but you also prefer to do the driving yourself? You purchase one of these, the new Bentley Flying Spur Speed or Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge. Both cars are equipped with more powerful versions of their classic engines, that being the 626-horsepower W12 in the newer Bentley and the 591-hp V12 in the Rolls-Royce. They each have sharper suspension tuning and tasteful styling enhancements to reflect their greater focus on performance, but not at the expense of supreme luxury and comfort. Which one is better, though?
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Debuts On October 16 With Two Motors, AWD

When Mercedes-Benz reveals the EQE SVU on October 16, Mercedes-AMG will be there, too. The pair will unveil the new electric vehicle to the world at 8 p.m CEST (2 p.m. ET), providing our first full look at the model. Powertrain details remain a mystery, but the EQE sedan provides...
CARS
Motor1.com

Volkswagen Golf Test Mule Spied With Massive New Touchscreen Inside

It's hard to believe the eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf is already three years old. It's true, and that means a mid-cycle refresh for the enduring hatchback is just around the corner. Technically speaking, the images here represent our first look at what's to come but there's nothing to see on the outside. That's because this is a test mule putting new interior tech through its paces.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel Debuts: Power Wagon Style With A Diesel

The Power Wagon is a unique truck amid Ram's heavy-duty line of pickups. Aside from its distinctive face, it's the only HD trim level not offered with a diesel engine option. Rather than add it to the Power Wagon's spec sheet, Ram decided to create a new trim level. And just like that, the Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel was born.
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW May Have Teased A Sleek Electric Sports Car Coming Soon

BMW, like pretty much every automaker these days, has plans for going all electric. The folks from Munich already have that plan in motion, but a recent presentation from BMW may contain a secret hiding in plain sight. Or at least, under a cover in plain sight. That secret looks...
CARS
Motor1.com

Citroen Unveils Updated Retro-Flavored Logo And New Slogan

After VW, Skoda, Volvo, Renault, Dacia, and Peugeot changed their logos in recent years, Citroën is the next European automaker to tweak its corporate identity. The fresh take on the double chevron is a throwback to the original design from 1919 adopted by André Citroën and represents the tenth evolution in 103 years. We'll see it for the first time on a car soon on what the company refers to as a "significant conceptual family vehicle."
BUSINESS
hotnewhiphop.com

OVO x Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” Sample Resurfaces Online

This OVO sample could have been an exceptional release. Drake’s OVO brand has come through with some amazing collaborations over the years. Of course, Drake has worked with the likes of Jordan Brand on some fantastic sneakers, including the Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 10, and Air Jordan 8. Back in the day, OVO even worked on a special version of the Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo,” but it was only a sample.
APPAREL
Motor1.com

Final Dodge Challenger Last Call Model Delayed, Won't Debut At SEMA

Since Dodge's Speed Week announcements back in August, we've been treated to new Last Call Charger or Challenger debuts every Wednesday. Seven models are planned, and six are already revealed. The grand finale was scheduled to take place in early November at the 2022 SEMA Show, but the muscle car world will have to wait a bit longer.
CARS
Motor1.com

See Mazda MX-5 ND RF With LS7 V8 Swap Hit 187.4 MPH On Autobahn

The Mazda MX-5 has never been about outright speed, but cram in an LS7 V8, and then the little roadster will become seriously fast. The owner of a fourth-generation Miata in the hardtop Retractable Fastback specification has been documenting his build on YouTube, culminating with a video shot on the Autobahn with the RF at full tilt. While a standard car will do around 140 mph (225 km/h), this little beast managed to hit 187.4 mph (301.6 km/h).
CARS
Motor1.com

Alpine A110 R Teased With Track-Focused Upgrades

Alpine will host multiple premieres at different locations around the world next month. The French performance brand will attend the 2022 Paris Motor Show where it will display a new concept that presents "a new stage in the brand's transformation." Before that happens, Alpine will also unveil a new performance version of the A110 sports car and the firm has just released the first teaser images.
CARS
Motor1.com

Audi RS Q6 E-Tron Spied Lapping The Nurburgring

Audi continues to work on new electric vehicles to expand its EV lineup. There’s a new zero-emissions SUV currently under development and expected to debut before the end of the year. At a later date, possibly next year, it will be joined by a performance version, recently spied by our photographers on the Nurburgring.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ford Is Running Out Of Blue Ovals For Its Trucks

Badges are as important to Ford as any other automotive company, but it looks like the Detroit automaker is currently facing some issues with its blue oval emblem. First reported by The Wall Street Journal citing anonymous sources, Ford is said to have supply chain issues involving its badges. In other words, there is a shortage of blue oval badges that are ubiquitous in every Ford vehicle, including its best-selling F-Series trucks. Not only that, even the badges that identify the model names are getting scarce.
CARS
Digital Trends

Samsung just dropped a massive 98-inch Neo QLED mini-LED TV

In what can only be characterized as an epic play of one-upmanship, Samsung has just announced a new addition to its 2022 4K TV lineup, and it is massive. Unveiled in Dallas, Texas at the 2022 CEDIA Expo, the new 98-inch Neo QLED 4K TV uses mini-LED backlight technology and is equipped to be Samsung’s highest-performing 4K TV to date. Previously, Samsung’s 4K TV lineup was headlined by the QN95B and QN90B. The new 98-inch model uses the same processing and panel technology but has a more powerful backlight system.
ELECTRONICS
Motor1.com

