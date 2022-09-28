Read full article on original website
motor1.com
2023 BMW Z4 Debuts With Refreshed Exterior, More Standard Equipment
We spied the refreshed BMW Z4 this summer and now the roadster is ready to make its full and official debut. Bringing a refreshed exterior, new customization options, and more standard equipment, the 2023 Z4 arrives online before going on sale in the United States in November this year. We will get to the pricing details in a minute but first, let’s see what the Z4’s LCI brings to the table.
The Mercedes EQS SUV Has A Price In America, And It Ain't Tiny
Ever since the hateful W163 M-Class was introduced in 1997, Mercedes-Benz has been building SUVs in the USA. 25 years later, that tradition continues, with the EQS SUV now sailing down the Tuscaloosa assembly line. Soon, the electric SUV will slink into Mercedes dealers across the country and, in preparation, the automaker has released local trim specifications and pricing. Note that all prices listed below don't include the $1,150 destination and delivery charge.
Funky Body Kit Gives Toyota Venza A Brand New Look
A few days ago, Toyota unveiled the Harrier plug-in hybrid in Japan. The Harrier PHEV, known as the Venza in the USA, gave us a glimpse of the upcoming plug-in version of the model, which is currently only available with a traditional hybrid setup in the USA. The PHEV powertrain...
Bentley Flying Spur Speed Vs. Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge - Which Ultra-Luxury Sedan Is Best?
What do you do when you want a posh, high-status sedan that sits right atop the automotive food chain but you also prefer to do the driving yourself? You purchase one of these, the new Bentley Flying Spur Speed or Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge. Both cars are equipped with more powerful versions of their classic engines, that being the 626-horsepower W12 in the newer Bentley and the 591-hp V12 in the Rolls-Royce. They each have sharper suspension tuning and tasteful styling enhancements to reflect their greater focus on performance, but not at the expense of supreme luxury and comfort. Which one is better, though?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Debuts On October 16 With Two Motors, AWD
When Mercedes-Benz reveals the EQE SVU on October 16, Mercedes-AMG will be there, too. The pair will unveil the new electric vehicle to the world at 8 p.m CEST (2 p.m. ET), providing our first full look at the model. Powertrain details remain a mystery, but the EQE sedan provides...
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Gets 700-HP Upgrade With Murdered-Out Looks
It's pretty hard to get more luxurious than a Rolls-Royce Ghost. The brand's four-door sedan is, for many, the high watermark. Someone evidently thinks differently. Rolls has its own Black Badge lineup for various models, which turns things up a notch above the standard Ghost. Still, if you've got "why not" money, Spofec has another option.
sneakernews.com
AMBUSH Applies A Vibrant Blue And Yellow Color Scheme To Its Nike Air Force 1 Low
Under Yoon Ahn’s guidance, AMBUSH has gone from niche fashion brand to a better known name in streetwear with exciting footwear collaborations constantly in the works. Ahead of the holiday season, another Nike Air Force 1 Low by the Far East Asian imprint has surfaced, only this time donning a vibrant blue and yellow colorway.
Your old iPhone could be worth $5,000 on eBay – but it’s all down to the model
A SELECT number of iPhone models are selling for more than eight times their original value on eBay. Some aging iPhones that were the industry's best a few years ago could now be worth thousands. That's because throwback Apple products – even those that don't compute like the latest models...
Volkswagen Golf Test Mule Spied With Massive New Touchscreen Inside
It's hard to believe the eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf is already three years old. It's true, and that means a mid-cycle refresh for the enduring hatchback is just around the corner. Technically speaking, the images here represent our first look at what's to come but there's nothing to see on the outside. That's because this is a test mule putting new interior tech through its paces.
2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel Debuts: Power Wagon Style With A Diesel
The Power Wagon is a unique truck amid Ram's heavy-duty line of pickups. Aside from its distinctive face, it's the only HD trim level not offered with a diesel engine option. Rather than add it to the Power Wagon's spec sheet, Ram decided to create a new trim level. And just like that, the Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel was born.
BMW May Have Teased A Sleek Electric Sports Car Coming Soon
BMW, like pretty much every automaker these days, has plans for going all electric. The folks from Munich already have that plan in motion, but a recent presentation from BMW may contain a secret hiding in plain sight. Or at least, under a cover in plain sight. That secret looks...
21-Year-Old Porsche 911 Turbo With 72,000 Miles Costs Nearly As Much As Brand New Carrera
Here's a wonderful dilemma to be faced with: you have around $100,000 to spend on a Porsche 911 but can't decide whether to buy a box-fresh base 911 Carrera or a lovingly restored 911 Turbo with far more power but older tech. The 911 Turbo in question is a 2002...
Citroen Unveils Updated Retro-Flavored Logo And New Slogan
After VW, Skoda, Volvo, Renault, Dacia, and Peugeot changed their logos in recent years, Citroën is the next European automaker to tweak its corporate identity. The fresh take on the double chevron is a throwback to the original design from 1919 adopted by André Citroën and represents the tenth evolution in 103 years. We'll see it for the first time on a car soon on what the company refers to as a "significant conceptual family vehicle."
hotnewhiphop.com
OVO x Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” Sample Resurfaces Online
This OVO sample could have been an exceptional release. Drake’s OVO brand has come through with some amazing collaborations over the years. Of course, Drake has worked with the likes of Jordan Brand on some fantastic sneakers, including the Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 10, and Air Jordan 8. Back in the day, OVO even worked on a special version of the Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo,” but it was only a sample.
Final Dodge Challenger Last Call Model Delayed, Won't Debut At SEMA
Since Dodge's Speed Week announcements back in August, we've been treated to new Last Call Charger or Challenger debuts every Wednesday. Seven models are planned, and six are already revealed. The grand finale was scheduled to take place in early November at the 2022 SEMA Show, but the muscle car world will have to wait a bit longer.
See Mazda MX-5 ND RF With LS7 V8 Swap Hit 187.4 MPH On Autobahn
The Mazda MX-5 has never been about outright speed, but cram in an LS7 V8, and then the little roadster will become seriously fast. The owner of a fourth-generation Miata in the hardtop Retractable Fastback specification has been documenting his build on YouTube, culminating with a video shot on the Autobahn with the RF at full tilt. While a standard car will do around 140 mph (225 km/h), this little beast managed to hit 187.4 mph (301.6 km/h).
Alpine A110 R Teased With Track-Focused Upgrades
Alpine will host multiple premieres at different locations around the world next month. The French performance brand will attend the 2022 Paris Motor Show where it will display a new concept that presents "a new stage in the brand's transformation." Before that happens, Alpine will also unveil a new performance version of the A110 sports car and the firm has just released the first teaser images.
Audi RS Q6 E-Tron Spied Lapping The Nurburgring
Audi continues to work on new electric vehicles to expand its EV lineup. There’s a new zero-emissions SUV currently under development and expected to debut before the end of the year. At a later date, possibly next year, it will be joined by a performance version, recently spied by our photographers on the Nurburgring.
Ford Is Running Out Of Blue Ovals For Its Trucks
Badges are as important to Ford as any other automotive company, but it looks like the Detroit automaker is currently facing some issues with its blue oval emblem. First reported by The Wall Street Journal citing anonymous sources, Ford is said to have supply chain issues involving its badges. In other words, there is a shortage of blue oval badges that are ubiquitous in every Ford vehicle, including its best-selling F-Series trucks. Not only that, even the badges that identify the model names are getting scarce.
Digital Trends
Samsung just dropped a massive 98-inch Neo QLED mini-LED TV
In what can only be characterized as an epic play of one-upmanship, Samsung has just announced a new addition to its 2022 4K TV lineup, and it is massive. Unveiled in Dallas, Texas at the 2022 CEDIA Expo, the new 98-inch Neo QLED 4K TV uses mini-LED backlight technology and is equipped to be Samsung’s highest-performing 4K TV to date. Previously, Samsung’s 4K TV lineup was headlined by the QN95B and QN90B. The new 98-inch model uses the same processing and panel technology but has a more powerful backlight system.
