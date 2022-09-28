Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
Burberry RTW Spring 2023
In what is widely believed to have been his swan song for the brand, Riccardo Tisci did what he does best: Riccardo Tisci. Spring 2023 looked like the sort of slinky collection that Tisci had always wanted to do, but couldn’t, because of the constraints of working with a heritage brand — and one with royal warrants, no less.
Irina Shayk Wears Edgy Eyelet-embellished Leather Minidress at Burberry’s London Fashion Week Party
Irina Shayk had an all-leather moment while attending the Burberry after party on Monday following the debut of the brand’s spring 2023 collection during London Fashion Week. After the model walked the runway, she celebrated in an edgy ensemble at the soiree, choosing a fitted black leather bustier minidress...
Report: Burberry’s Markdowns Hurt Its Luxury Image
United Kingdom-based Burberry is reportedly facing the challenges of being a luxury brand whose image is not as upmarket as some of its rivals as well as being an independent brand at a time when many others are part of conglomerates. As a result, its performance is lagging that of...
Harper's Bazaar
Daniel Lee Joins Burberry
Just two days after the debut of Riccardo Tisci’s Spring 2023 Burberry collection, the brand has announced a major new change in direction. Daniel Lee, the 38-year-old Brit who led a slick reboot of Bottega Veneta before abruptly departing the brand late last year, will lead the heritage English brand as chief creative officer.
Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week
After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
Saint Laurent Takes Sexy Seriously For Archival-Inspired Summer 2023 Collection
Anthony Vaccarello is not one to shy away from the provocative. In his seven years as creative director of Saint Laurent, the Italian designer has left his mark on the French heritage brand though a lot of skin-baring, sexed-up looks, mixed with Yves Saint Laurent’s original use of color and shape. For the brand’s summer ’23 collection, however, Vaccarello kept things more covered up — in a way. Instead of outright skin-baring looks, the creative director turned to sheer knits to showcase a slinky look for next year. Vaccarello referenced dancer and choreographer Martha Graham and a 1930 routine in which she...
Kim Kardashian debuts Dolce & Gabbana ‘Ciao Kim’ collection at Milan Fashion Week
Kim Kardashian has debuted as a guest curator for the Dolce & Gabbana house’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The collection of mainly black, white, beige and silver pieces was shown on the runway at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday (24 September). Prior to the show, Kardashian teased a series of...
Versace Introduces New Store Concept, Expands Retail Network
MILAN — Versace is on a roll. The Milan-based luxury company is introducing a new store concept and expanding its retail network in addition to revamping its existing boutiques globally. The company plans to revisit all of its 212 boutiques around the world modeled after the new blueprint, which...
Harper's Bazaar
Amal Clooney dazzles in a 1920s-inspired gown by Atelier Versace
Not only is Amal Clooney a constant inspiration for workwear, but the human rights lawyer also knows how to make an impact when dressing up for an evening soirée. Last night, she was spotted in an elegant ensemble as she arrived at the Albie Awards, an event hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice, her and husband George's organisation.
Why Paris Is Excited About the Return of Japanese Designers, Especially Comme des Garçons
Feeling excited by the start of Paris Fashion Week? You’re in excellent company.More from WWDKoche RTW Spring 2023Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Spring 2023Anrealage RTW Spring 2023 “It is exciting for me to see all kinds of people with interesting taste and a good eye together in Paris,” Rei Kawakubo, the maverick designer behind Comme des Garçons, told WWD. “But my aim remains always the same — to find something new, whenever and wherever it is.” For a very lucky few, that time and place is Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. in Paris, when the designer shows her spring 2023 Comme des Garçons collection. It...
Lori Harvey Dazzles in a Crystal-Studded Crop Top and Maxi Skirt in NYC
Lori Harvey is deconstructing evening-wear ideals one high-profile event at a time. On Sept. 29, the model skipped the traditional cocktail dress and flowing gown in favor of look 54 from designer Riccardo Tisci's Burberry fall/winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Harvey mingled with fellow celebrities — including Jodie Turner-Smith, Dua Lipa, Phoebe Dynevor, and more — at the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards while quietly paying tribute to Tisci, who recently announced his departure from the fashion house after five years as chief creative officer.
Prada, Max Mara back to pre-pandemic splendor in Milan
MILAN (AP) — Pre-pandemic fashion delirium is back. After several calm COVID-induced seasons, Milan Fashion Week is back to its pre-pandemic splendor: with crowded seating, gridlocked streets and sidewalks packed with fashion fans wanting a glimpse of stars and influencers. After a lot of pandemic talk of how the...
Harper's Bazaar
The Best Street Style From Paris Fashion Week's Spring 2023 Shows
It's supposed to rain all week in Paris, and while showgoers at Paris Fashion Week may not be thrilled with the forecast, we are. Rain always creates unexpected street style moments that feel more genuine, and it's fun to see what platform shoes guests convince themselves can double as appropriate rain boots.
Under a cloud of belt-tightening, Paris Fashion Week struts on
PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Celebrities and international crowds have descended on the French capital, marking the fashion industry's sweeping return as it rides a post-pandemic spending frenzy.
Moncler Unveils ‘The Brand of Extraordinary’ Film
MONCLER’S FILM: As it continues to reach out to and build its community, Moncler has launched its first film aired on national television, titled “The Brand of Extraordinary,” narrated by Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys. The film, which traces the trajectory of the brand since its foundation in 1952, is now published on Moncler’s social and digital channels.
Robert Triefus Takes on Additional Role of CEO Gucci Vault and Metaverse Ventures
MILAN — More C-suite changes are taking place at Gucci. Effective Nov. 1, Robert Triefus will take on the role of chief executive officer of Gucci Vault and Metaverse Ventures in addition to his newly appointed position as senior executive vice president, corporate and brand strategy. Previously he was executive vice president, brand and client engagement.More from WWDGiorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023Gucci Hosts Second Annual Summer Party in East HamptonAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha Ha Ha Collection Triefus, who reports to president and CEO Marco Bizzarri, succeeds Nicolas Oudinot, executive vice president of new business and Gucci Vault...
Hypebae
Haider Ackermann Will Design the Next Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Collection
Following in the footsteps of sacai’s Chitose Abe, Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing and Y/Project’s Glenn Martens, Haider Ackermann is the next name to join Jean Paul Gaultier as the guest designer for the house’s upcoming Haute Couture collection. The creative’s range for JPG will be unveiled in...
hypebeast.com
Met Gala Announces 2023 Theme to Center Around Karl Lagerfeld
The official theme for the 2023 Met Gala has been announced at a press conference in Paris this morning. Next year, the Costume Institute has chosen to spotlight the legendary works of Karl Lagerfeld, focusing on his inimitable sketches. Editors who were in town for Paris Fashion Week, visited Lagerfeld’s photo studio for the announcement. The exhibit, titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” will make its debut at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in Spring 2023.
