Trisha Lewis admits it took her until her 30s to allow herself to be happy in her body after a long battle with self esteem issues. The chef, author and influencer is the brains behind Trisha’s Transformation - a popular Instagram account which was initially set up to document her weight loss journey but has since developed into a page dedicated to body positivity, delicious recipes, workouts and wellness tips.

