The Power of Personal Branding in a Senior Level Job Search
These days, there's no shortage of information online about how you can develop a personal brand.
crowdfundinsider.com
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
thefastmode.com
Time to Partner Up for Industry 4.0 Success Featured
The digitalization of manufacturing operations - often referred to as Industry 4.0 - represents a massive opportunity for partners such as systems integrators, value added resellers, telecommunications service providers, equipment manufacturers, and others. Manufacturers of all sizes and types are understandably attracted by the benefits of this digital transformation, including;...
CoinTelegraph
PointSwap partners with e-commerce and OMO giant 91APP to launch Web3 loyalty points exchange
The PointSwap token exchange announced a partnership with one-stop e-commerce and online-merge-offline (OMO) software-as-a-service (SaaS) retail solution giant 91APP at the Token 2049 event. PointSwap will build the largest Web3 loyalty points exchange program with its partners. As the strategic Web2 partner of PointSwap, 91APP is the leading omni-channel retail solutions provider in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Malaysia. Its platform boasts consumer brands, such as Philips, 3M, Timberland, The North Face and MAKE UP FOR EVER. As the strategic Web3 partner of PointSwap, ThunderCore will offer its expertise in core blockchain technology.
Phys.org
Study identifies need to improve awareness and understanding of chemicals used in everyday consumer products
Chemophobia is rife; often driven by ignorance and scientific illiteracy, it fires an activist agenda that can often be very misguided and target the wrong issues entirely. An unfortunate lack of engagement in science education and a greater number of policymakers with a more non-scientific than a scientific background also feed the problem.
bitcoinist.com
BitKeep at Token2049 Night: A Great Web3 Brand Is Built through Innovation
Token2049, the premier crypto event in Asia, kicked off in Singapore. The top Web3 crypto wallet BitKeep got involved to share its view on the market. On September 28, Token2049, the biggest crypto event in Asia, launched in Singapore. As the top Web3 multi-chain wallet in Asia, BitKeep not only set up booths in the main exhibition, but also held the afterparty named “TOKEN2049 Night: Web3 Fall Gathering” with crypto exchange Bitget, supported by iZUMi Finance, Dorahack, and Foresight Ventures.
zycrypto.com
KuCoin Marks Fifth Anniversary With Events Galore and Updated Global Expansion Strategy
KuCoin – a global cryptocurrency exchange, is celebrating its fifth anniversary, announcing several events, and thanking the community for its ongoing support. The jubilee is also marked by the release of a new development strategy that will see the exchange go global and accelerate efforts at penetrating Web3 space.
3DPrint.com
Velo3D and Plasmos to Discuss Space 3D Printing Industry in October Webinar
On October 13, 2022, at 2 pm ET/11 am PT, 3DPrint.com is hosting a webinar on the emergence of the private space industry. The presentation, titled “How Advanced Metal AM Can Provide the Space Industry with a Galaxy of Innovation,” will explore how space companies are taking advantage of the latest breakthroughs in additive manufacturing (AM). Attendees will hear from industry experts Ali Baghchehsara, Founder and President of space propulsion startup Plasmos, Velo3D’s Brent Hansen, an experienced metal additive manufacturing engineer, and 3DPrint.com Executive Editor and webinar moderator Joris Peels.
blockchainmagazine.net
Key Takeaways From Gossamer Rozen On NFT Success
Rozen was listed on a short list of influential NFT pioneers compiled by Tigerbob. Their long journey to success and desire to inspire change via NFTs have shown the necessity for a humanistic and personalized approach to Web3 content creation and consumption. According to a meme, we are a society. This is something that Gossamer Rozen understands better than others. The journey to fame was treacherous for the transgender, nonbinary, feminine, Filipino/Black fine artist.
blockchainmagazine.net
Things One Must Know About Bitcoin Mining Difficulty
As the name suggests, the Difficulty of mining for new bitcoin blocks is referred to as bitcoin mining difficulty. The Bitcoin network uses an algorithm hard-coded by Satoshi Nakamoto into the source code since it is decentralized and not controlled by a single central authority. To check that blocks are discovered at a constant rate, this algorithm constantly modifies the Level of Difficulty of the mining process by the number of miners active in the network. This article will go into great detail about this idea, emphasize its significance, and describe how the Difficulty of bitcoins mining is determined and adjusted.
blockchainmagazine.net
Brian Discusses Important Points Of MEW’s User Data, Merge, And Nfts
Even if self-custody wallets such as MyEtherWallet( MEW ) were popular before this moment, it was at this time that they became widespread. Particularly during the last few years, the Ethereum ecosystem has shown one of the most outstanding growth rates in the cryptocurrency industry. The introduction of apps for decentralized finance (DeFi) in 2020 made it evident that users of cryptocurrencies want tools to interact with the various decentralized applications (DApps) in a way that does not require technical skills.
blockchainmagazine.net
Randi Zuckerberg Says Web3 Is In Turmoil And Metaverses Are Isolated
According to Randi Zuckerberg, a system in which people control services and data rather than businesses is not yet a reality. She was alluding to a situation in which Web3 lacks “complete decentralisation.” According to Zuckerberg, Web3 is a hypothetical, future version of the internet that will be based on blockchain technology. He described it as “the ideal heaven.”
blockchainmagazine.net
Some Important Points About Nfts: MoonPay CEO
When asked about Monday’s future cooperation with Universal Parks & Resorts, MoonPay’s CEO, Ivan Soto-Wright, could not help but recall his childhood trips to the theme park, particularly to the park’s long-running Halloween Horror Nights event. When asked about Monday’s proposed cooperation with Universal Parks & Resorts, Ivan Soto-Wright could not help but go back to his childhood trips to amusement parks.
blockchainmagazine.net
Exeno CGO Discusses Key Points In P2P, It’s Coin, And Future Initiatives
Exeno addresses a market niche that competitors underserve. No one addresses the true, fundamental essence of why created crypto, nor one of the most important causes. The Bitcoin whitepaper cites “commerce” and “transactions,” among other terms. There are no commodities or the stock market. Exeno claims, “Look, cryptocurrency was formed from commerce, transactions, etc.,” but the end-to-end e-commerce experience is not yet optimized for cryptocurrency clients.
blockchainmagazine.net
Important Aspect Of The DAO Governance Model
How do DAOs matter in the blockchain industry? It’s interesting how the idea has suggested ways to realize the true potential of blockchain. With numerous actual DAOs or decentralized autonomous organizations as examples, discussions about the DAO governance model have recently gained considerable traction. You can learn about DAO governance and various governance models with the assistance of the debate that follows. The sudden increase of blockchain applications has raised significant buzz about the new distributed ledger technology. Blockchain, regarded as the cornerstone of cryptocurrencies, has since developed several cutting-edge products. Most importantly, blockchain has accelerated the movement towards decentralization through DeFi, NFTs, intelligent contracts, and dApps like never before.
World Screen News
Winsing Animation Teams with bulbKIDZ
China’s Winsing Animation has partnered with Canadian-U.S. entertainment group bulbKIDZ (TuTiTu, NuNi, Alien Baby Sitters) to distribute its programs at MIPCOM Cannes. bulbKIDZ will help expand the global reach of Winsing’s series GOGOBUS, about an AI school bus that can transform into different vehicles, and Team S.T.E.A.M.!, centered on a team of kids who use their STEM-based knowledge to solve problems.
nftgators.com
Alexis Arragon: “I want to see schools tackling both expertises and training 3D fashion designers.”
With the advent of virtual gaming and metaverse platforms such as The Sandbox, Decentraland, Roblox, Fortnite, and ZEPETO, major brands and companies have been extending their brand positioning to target new demographics on these platforms. Just as fashion plays an integral role in self-expression for human beings in real life,...
getnews.info
Top entrepreneur Andrew Grayson makes waves as the founder of Six Pack Coverage
There is something for everyone at Six Pack Coverage, a leading media company helmed by Andrew Grayson. Coming from an impressive healthcare background with zero business knowledge, Andrew knew that the road to success wasn’t easy. He rolled with it anyway – determined to pave his own way and build an empire.
Top Practices for Software Development in 2023
Software development is a constantly evolving industry. The way you develop software in 2023 will be very different from the way you developed software in 2019, and this is especially true for new developers. If you want to learn how to develop better code, it's important that you understand where...
Refresh Your Small Business’ Approach for the Rest of 2022 and Beyond
With the summer vacation and Back to School seasons in the rearview, many small businesses are turning their attention to the upcoming holiday season to close out the year on a high note.
