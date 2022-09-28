ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

crowdfundinsider.com

ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Time to Partner Up for Industry 4.0 Success Featured

The digitalization of manufacturing operations - often referred to as Industry 4.0 - represents a massive opportunity for partners such as systems integrators, value added resellers, telecommunications service providers, equipment manufacturers, and others. Manufacturers of all sizes and types are understandably attracted by the benefits of this digital transformation, including;...
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

PointSwap partners with e-commerce and OMO giant 91APP to launch Web3 loyalty points exchange

The PointSwap token exchange announced a partnership with one-stop e-commerce and online-merge-offline (OMO) software-as-a-service (SaaS) retail solution giant 91APP at the Token 2049 event. PointSwap will build the largest Web3 loyalty points exchange program with its partners. As the strategic Web2 partner of PointSwap, 91APP is the leading omni-channel retail solutions provider in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Malaysia. Its platform boasts consumer brands, such as Philips, 3M, Timberland, The North Face and MAKE UP FOR EVER. As the strategic Web3 partner of PointSwap, ThunderCore will offer its expertise in core blockchain technology.
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

BitKeep at Token2049 Night: A Great Web3 Brand Is Built through Innovation

Token2049, the premier crypto event in Asia, kicked off in Singapore. The top Web3 crypto wallet BitKeep got involved to share its view on the market. On September 28, Token2049, the biggest crypto event in Asia, launched in Singapore. As the top Web3 multi-chain wallet in Asia, BitKeep not only set up booths in the main exhibition, but also held the afterparty named “TOKEN2049 Night: Web3 Fall Gathering” with crypto exchange Bitget, supported by iZUMi Finance, Dorahack, and Foresight Ventures.
MARKETS
3DPrint.com

Velo3D and Plasmos to Discuss Space 3D Printing Industry in October Webinar

On October 13, 2022, at 2 pm ET/11 am PT, 3DPrint.com is hosting a webinar on the emergence of the private space industry. The presentation, titled “How Advanced Metal AM Can Provide the Space Industry with a Galaxy of Innovation,” will explore how space companies are taking advantage of the latest breakthroughs in additive manufacturing (AM). Attendees will hear from industry experts Ali Baghchehsara, Founder and President of space propulsion startup Plasmos, Velo3D’s Brent Hansen, an experienced metal additive manufacturing engineer, and 3DPrint.com Executive Editor and webinar moderator Joris Peels.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
blockchainmagazine.net

Key Takeaways From Gossamer Rozen On NFT Success

Rozen was listed on a short list of influential NFT pioneers compiled by Tigerbob. Their long journey to success and desire to inspire change via NFTs have shown the necessity for a humanistic and personalized approach to Web3 content creation and consumption. According to a meme, we are a society. This is something that Gossamer Rozen understands better than others. The journey to fame was treacherous for the transgender, nonbinary, feminine, Filipino/Black fine artist.
DESIGN
blockchainmagazine.net

Things One Must Know About Bitcoin Mining Difficulty

As the name suggests, the Difficulty of mining for new bitcoin blocks is referred to as bitcoin mining difficulty. The Bitcoin network uses an algorithm hard-coded by Satoshi Nakamoto into the source code since it is decentralized and not controlled by a single central authority. To check that blocks are discovered at a constant rate, this algorithm constantly modifies the Level of Difficulty of the mining process by the number of miners active in the network. This article will go into great detail about this idea, emphasize its significance, and describe how the Difficulty of bitcoins mining is determined and adjusted.
MARKETS
blockchainmagazine.net

Brian Discusses Important Points Of MEW’s User Data, Merge, And Nfts

Even if self-custody wallets such as MyEtherWallet( MEW ) were popular before this moment, it was at this time that they became widespread. Particularly during the last few years, the Ethereum ecosystem has shown one of the most outstanding growth rates in the cryptocurrency industry. The introduction of apps for decentralized finance (DeFi) in 2020 made it evident that users of cryptocurrencies want tools to interact with the various decentralized applications (DApps) in a way that does not require technical skills.
COMPUTERS
blockchainmagazine.net

Randi Zuckerberg Says Web3 Is In Turmoil And Metaverses Are Isolated

According to Randi Zuckerberg, a system in which people control services and data rather than businesses is not yet a reality. She was alluding to a situation in which Web3 lacks “complete decentralisation.” According to Zuckerberg, Web3 is a hypothetical, future version of the internet that will be based on blockchain technology. He described it as “the ideal heaven.”
INTERNET
blockchainmagazine.net

Some Important Points About Nfts: MoonPay CEO

When asked about Monday’s future cooperation with Universal Parks & Resorts, MoonPay’s CEO, Ivan Soto-Wright, could not help but recall his childhood trips to the theme park, particularly to the park’s long-running Halloween Horror Nights event. When asked about Monday’s proposed cooperation with Universal Parks & Resorts, Ivan Soto-Wright could not help but go back to his childhood trips to amusement parks.
BUSINESS
blockchainmagazine.net

Exeno CGO Discusses Key Points In P2P, It’s Coin, And Future Initiatives

Exeno addresses a market niche that competitors underserve. No one addresses the true, fundamental essence of why created crypto, nor one of the most important causes. The Bitcoin whitepaper cites “commerce” and “transactions,” among other terms. There are no commodities or the stock market. Exeno claims, “Look, cryptocurrency was formed from commerce, transactions, etc.,” but the end-to-end e-commerce experience is not yet optimized for cryptocurrency clients.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
blockchainmagazine.net

Important Aspect Of The DAO Governance Model

How do DAOs matter in the blockchain industry? It’s interesting how the idea has suggested ways to realize the true potential of blockchain. With numerous actual DAOs or decentralized autonomous organizations as examples, discussions about the DAO governance model have recently gained considerable traction. You can learn about DAO governance and various governance models with the assistance of the debate that follows. The sudden increase of blockchain applications has raised significant buzz about the new distributed ledger technology. Blockchain, regarded as the cornerstone of cryptocurrencies, has since developed several cutting-edge products. Most importantly, blockchain has accelerated the movement towards decentralization through DeFi, NFTs, intelligent contracts, and dApps like never before.
MARKETS
World Screen News

Winsing Animation Teams with bulbKIDZ

China’s Winsing Animation has partnered with Canadian-U.S. entertainment group bulbKIDZ (TuTiTu, NuNi, Alien Baby Sitters) to distribute its programs at MIPCOM Cannes. bulbKIDZ will help expand the global reach of Winsing’s series GOGOBUS, about an AI school bus that can transform into different vehicles, and Team S.T.E.A.M.!, centered on a team of kids who use their STEM-based knowledge to solve problems.
ENTERTAINMENT
getnews.info

Top entrepreneur Andrew Grayson makes waves as the founder of Six Pack Coverage

There is something for everyone at Six Pack Coverage, a leading media company helmed by Andrew Grayson. Coming from an impressive healthcare background with zero business knowledge, Andrew knew that the road to success wasn’t easy. He rolled with it anyway – determined to pave his own way and build an empire.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Top Practices for Software Development in 2023

Software development is a constantly evolving industry. The way you develop software in 2023 will be very different from the way you developed software in 2019, and this is especially true for new developers. If you want to learn how to develop better code, it's important that you understand where...
SOFTWARE

