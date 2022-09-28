The recommendation that you first open an account with a cryptocurrency exchange and download or buy a crypto wallet to store your bitcoin (BTC) is frequently the first tip in buying guides. However, there is another practical method of purchasing that doesn’t require the use of a computer, much less a cryptocurrency exchange. People have the option to buy BTC using a bitcoin automated teller machine (ATM) by inserting cash or their debit cards and following a few simple procedures. However, even if bitcoin ATMs are a significant market component, many people still find the idea of utilizing one absurd. How can an ATM that typically spits out tangible currency be used to distribute something like bitcoin, which is solely a digital currency?

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO