Actylis Debuts, Signaling the Creation of an Integrated Global Specialty Ingredients Manufacturing and Sourcing Powerhouse

thefastmode.com
Time to Partner Up for Industry 4.0 Success Featured
The digitalization of manufacturing operations - often referred to as Industry 4.0 - represents a massive opportunity for partners such as systems integrators, value added resellers, telecommunications service providers, equipment manufacturers, and others. Manufacturers of all sizes and types are understandably attracted by the benefits of this digital transformation, including;...
General Inception Creates First-Ever “Igniter” for New Company Formation
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- General Inception (GI), the first-ever Igniter, today announced its launch to build deep-tech companies from their inception through commercial scale-up. GI is not an investment fund; it is a company partnering with scientific innovators to bring on the critical planning and execution functions on day one of a new venture, including ignition capital. With access to a global team of thought leaders and business executives in diverse scientific fields, regulatory, intellectual property, clinical development and manufacturing services, as well as back office and infrastructure support, the GI team industrializes company formation, technology commercialization, and...
Energy Drinks Test Direct-to-Consumer Route to Sharpen Customer Insights
As new food and beverage brands hit the market, those that gather the most information about consumer reactions and desires early on have the best shot at success. Consequently, many emerging brands are leveraging direct-to-consumer (D2C) online shops to refine their products in a nimbler way than was possible before the rise of eCommerce.
How Suuchi x Bankamoda Helps Latin American Makers
Supply chain software provider Suuchi is giving Latin American clients an integrated solution for managing finances. The enterprise resource planning (ERP) and product lifecycle management (PLM) technology company has teamed with Bankamoda, an alternative bank that offers invoicing and purchase order financing. The partnership will allow Suuchi’s GRID users—encompassing PLM, ERP and a global sourcing network—to access Bankamoda’s financing through the software’s front end. The partnership offers Latin American companies a way to “compare and evaluate costs of financing for different payment terms and choose the best option” for their businesses. GRID users already manage their workflows and supplier transactions through...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Wood Industry Market Leader: Daniel Drapeau, Miralis
Daniel Drapeau, president and CEO of Miralis, is known for doing the unexpected: acquiring a company amidst a global recession, completely transforming its business model within 10 years, then expanding in size and scope right after the pandemic. When Drapeau and four partners purchased Miralis in 2009 from the retiring...
Akanda Plans First Shipment of Medical Cannabis to Germany and Anticipates Leading Market Share Position
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- International medical cannabis platform company Akanda Corp. (“Akanda” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKAN) expects to take a leading position in the fast-growing German medical cannabis market, as it prepares for first export shipment from its Portugal-based Holigen operation in the coming weeks. Akanda’s EU GMP certified indoor grow facility in Sintra received its first purchase order and is expected to make its first export shipment to Germany imminently. Akanda recently entered into an agreement to deliver 1,000 kilograms of high-grade medical cannabis flower to German pharmacies through the Cansativa platform. Cansativa is the only company in Germany permitted to distribute domestically grown cannabis. Cansativa will have a right of first refusal (ROFR) to take on additional quantities that could result in the full capacity utilization of Holigen’s 2,000 kilograms per annum indoor production capacity. The deal ranks as one of the largest supply agreements in the European medical cannabis industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005198/en/ Akanda prepares first export shipment to Germany of high THC indoor cultivated premium cannabis from its Portugal-based Holigen operation in the coming weeks (Photo: Business Wire)
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
constructiontechnology.media
Shell selects contractor for Europe’s largest hydrogen plant
Yokogawa Electric Corporation, an electrical engineering and software company, has announced that it has been selected by Shell Plc to be the main automation contractor (MAC) for the construction of the Holland Hydrogen I plant in the Dutch port of Rotterdam. The Holland Hydrogen I plant will produce renewable hydrogen...
New JV Helping Lycra Scale Corn-Based Fiber
The Lycra Company, a developer of innovative fiber and technology solutions for the textile and apparel industry, has entered into an agreement with Qore to enable the world’s first large-scale commercial production of bio-derived spandex using QIRA, a next generation butanediol (BDO) as one of its main ingredients. The company said this will result in 70 percent of Lycra fiber content being derived from annually renewable feedstock. It could also potentially reduce the carbon footprint of Lycra fiber up to 44 percent versus equivalent product made from fossil-based resources, while maintaining the same high-quality performance parameters of traditional Lycra spandex fiber. QIRA...
gcimagazine.com
Kao Corporation Joins Genomatica Venture to Scale Palm Oil Alternative
Kao Corporation is joining Genomatica's venture to scale and commercialize plant-based alternatives to palm kernel oil. This venture will strengthen supply chain resiliency in the $652 billion home and personal care industries and increase the global supply of responsibly sourced palm oil alternatives to the market. Kao’s investment adds to...
technologynetworks.com
In-line Optical Measurements for Process Control in Food Industry
Process control requires measuring the status of the parameters that determine the output of the procedure in order to integrate those actions required to maintain the process within the limits that ensure the desired output. There has been a push to access to reliable and cheap sensor techniques that provide the required information to feed the process control, fleeing from the laborious off-line analysis that usually are costly, time consuming and, in many cases, inefficient. In-line measurements allow for a fast actuation in the process to optimize it and/or keep it under control. There are many physical, electrochemical, or optical sensors in the market that can provide continuous readings of relevant parameters that are linked directly or indirectly with the efficiency of the process or the quality of the final product, but many other critical processing parameters are calling for development of adequate and efficient in-line sensor technologies capable of providing the required information for either process optimization of control.
Phys.org
Study identifies need to improve awareness and understanding of chemicals used in everyday consumer products
Chemophobia is rife; often driven by ignorance and scientific illiteracy, it fires an activist agenda that can often be very misguided and target the wrong issues entirely. An unfortunate lack of engagement in science education and a greater number of policymakers with a more non-scientific than a scientific background also feed the problem.
Ryder Releases 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces its release of the Ryder 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR). The 2021 CSR Report highlights the company’s ongoing commitment and continuous progress in the areas of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) from January 1 through December 31, 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005111/en/ The 2021 CSR Report highlights Ryder’s ongoing commitment and continuous progress in the areas of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) from January 1 through December 31, 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Taizhou Toplong Electrical & Mechanical Co.,Ltd Launches a Comprehensive Range of Gas and Air Compressors With Latest Technology
Taizhou Toplong Electrical & Mechanical Co.,Ltd releases a full range of high-end industrial & commercial gas and air compressors used in various industries. China’s Taizhou Toplong Electrical &Mechanical Co.,ltd, is one of the major suppliers of industrial generators and compressors, having a large market share in China. It has been in business for a long time and is known for its oil-free diaphragm compressor, hydrogen compressor, oil-free oxygen compressor, high-pressure air compressor, PSA oxygen generator, PSA nitrogen generator manufacturing. The company is highly praised by customers in China and abroad for its high quality and good products. It has a team of professionals that have been working in this field for more than 20 years, which has formed its solid foundation to supply high-quality oil-free diaphragm compressors, hydrogen compressors, oil-free oxygen compressors and other related products to customers on time. Its continuous improvements in technology and its ability to innovate, capture new markets and meet customers’ demands have enabled it to gradually achieve high levels of efficiency and product quality to maintain itself among the leading enterprises.
thefastmode.com
Tech Mahindra Unveils Google Cloud Telco Smart Analytics Lab in the UK
Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced its dedicated Google Cloud Telco Smart Analytics Lab in Milton Keynes, UK. The lab will aim to accelerate data-driven digital transformation for enterprises across diverse sectors, including the telecommunications industry. The Telco Smart Analytics...
Restaurant Brands Step up Automation Efforts
Fast-casual brand Chipotle Mexican Grill is proceeding with its test of robotic kitchen assistants created by Miso Robotics to automate the process of making tortilla chips. The company announced Tuesday (Sept. 27) that it has moved into the next phase of testing, with the technology to go live at a restaurant in Fountain Valley, California, in October.
News-Medical.net
IRIS Registry presents latest eye research at AAO 2022
The IRIS® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight) powered several big data studies this year, most of which will be presented and discussed at AAO 2022 Gather, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Launched in 2014, the IRIS Registry is the nation's first and largest comprehensive...
‘A growing machine’: Scotland looks to vertical farming to boost tree stocks
It is a long way from the romance of a sun-dappled Highland glen. Picture instead a white cube equipped with the computer-controlled automation you would sooner expect to see in an Amazon or Ikea warehouse. Scotland’s state forestry agency believes this prefabricated structure, erected at an agricultural research centre near...
News-Medical.net
Scientists develop a rapid, highly sensitive method for detection of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater
Wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE) has been shown to be an excellent means of understanding the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in communities. It is now used in multiple areas across the world to track the prevalence of the virus, serving as a proxy for determining the status of COVID-19. Of particular importance is that WBE can be used to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19, including asymptomatic cases. However, one of the major drawbacks of WBE for SARS-CoV-2 has been that the traditional method was not very sensitive, and low viral loads could not be reliably detected.
gcimagazine.com
Report: Foundry Brands Acquires Supply Men's Grooming Brand
Supply, a men's grooming brand most noted for their appearance on Shark Tank, has been acquired by Dallas-based acquisition platform Foundry Brands, according to Dallas Innovates. Supply was founded by husband and wife co-founders Patrick and Jennifer Coddou in 2017. They raised more than $256,000 through a Kickstarter campaign. Later,...
