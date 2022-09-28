ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Angels send Mickey Moniak to the bench on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Moniak will take a break after Jo Adell was picked as Tuesday's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 63 batted balls this season, Moniak has accounted for a 7.9% barrel rate and...
MLB
FOX Sports

Miguel Cabrera hits 507th homer, Tigers beat Royals 2-1

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 507th home run, Detroit got nine innings from its bullpen and the Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory. MJ Melendez led off the game with a home run for Kansas City, and Cabrera...
KANSAS CITY, MO

