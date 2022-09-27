Smithville — Kim C. Bumgardner, age 72, of Smithville, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare in Wooster, following a period of declining health. Kim was born on December 27, 1949, in Medina, Ohio, to the late Charles and Joan (Shanower) Bumgardner, graduated from Smithville High School in 1968, and served as a Airman First Class in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He later received an Associates Degree from the Wooster Business College.

SMITHVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO