Bumgardner, Kim C.
Smithville — Kim C. Bumgardner, age 72, of Smithville, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare in Wooster, following a period of declining health. Kim was born on December 27, 1949, in Medina, Ohio, to the late Charles and Joan (Shanower) Bumgardner, graduated from Smithville High School in 1968, and served as a Airman First Class in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He later received an Associates Degree from the Wooster Business College.
Miller, Barbara J.
Barbara J. Miller, 68, of Dalton, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 23, 2022. She was born in Dover on February 14, 1954, to the late James R. and Judith (Ralston) DeVore and married Lester A. Miller on May 5, 1979 and he survives. In addition to her husband, she...
Dalton Middle School’s Students of the Month for August
Dalton Middle School’s Students of the Month for August. Top row, from left, Grade 5: Casey Miller and Zayden Kindy; Grade 6: Eleya Eberly and Sawyer Wenger. Bottom row, from left, Grade 7: Melodie Steiner and Mason Horrisberger; Grade 8: Kaley Conrad and Larry Curtis.
