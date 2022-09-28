The USD/JPY price has been in a strong bullish trend lately. It has jumped by more than 26% this year alone. The pair will likely have a brief pullback in the near term. The USD/JPY price continued its bullish trend on Wednesday as investors focused on the strong recovery of the American economy. The pair also continued its recovery as the divergence between the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) continued. It is trading at 144.75, meaning that it has surged by more than 26% this year.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO