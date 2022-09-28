Read full article on original website
With the FTSE 100 collapsing, is it a good time to buy UK shares?
The FTSE 100 index has plunged in the past few days. It has fallen as investors worry about the UK economy. The British pound has collapsed to the lowest level on record. The FTSE 100 index has become a pariah in the past few days as the UK economy takes a turn for the worse. It crashed to a low of £6,827, which was the lowest level since March 4 of this year. This means that the index has tumbled by more than 10% from its highest level in 2022.
Euro zone inflation hits 10%: has it peaked yet?
Euro zone inflation climbed more than expected to 10% in September. Principal Global Investors' Seema Shah reacts to the inflation report. Pan-European Euronext NV still ended in the green on Friday. Euro zone inflation climbed sharply to a new high of 10% in September – flash estimates from Eurostat (region’s...
S&P Global Ratings: UK inflation around 10% to increase through winter
UK economy in mild four-quarter depression as inflation surges. Europe is facing geopolitical uncertainty and a difficult economic outlook. British pound volatility could worsen the economic environment. According to the S&P Global Ratings, the United Kingdom is already experiencing a mild four-quarter depression that began in Q2 2022 due to...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Amazing Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These top-tier companies are begging to be bought following a 34% peak decline in the Nasdaq Composite.
USD/JPY prediction: How low can the Japanese yen plunge?
The USD/JPY price has been in a strong bullish trend lately. It has jumped by more than 26% this year alone. The pair will likely have a brief pullback in the near term. The USD/JPY price continued its bullish trend on Wednesday as investors focused on the strong recovery of the American economy. The pair also continued its recovery as the divergence between the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) continued. It is trading at 144.75, meaning that it has surged by more than 26% this year.
PCE Price Index up 0.3% in August: ‘we still are in a secular bull market’
Fed’s preferred inflation gauge was up 0.3% in August. Lizzie Evans reacts to the economic news on CNBC. The benchmark S&P 500 index is roughly flat on Friday. S&P 500 is keeping flat on Friday after the Bureau of Economic Analysis said the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index eased to 6.2% in August.
Bank of England may have to ‘extend’ buying long-dated government bonds
Bank of England to buy £65 billion of government bonds through Oct 14th. ING's Antoine Bouvet reacts to the news on CNBC's "Street Signs Europe". Blue-chip FTSE 100 index has lost roughly 6.0% over the past three weeks. The Bank of England, on Wednesday, said it will start buying...
US new home sales surge 29% in August; Case-Shiller registers first monthly price decline since 2012
The Case-Shiller housing index saw annual price rises decelerating across all cities. The 20-city index noted its first monthly fall in over 10 years. Census data showed new home sales surged well above expectations in August. With the Federal Reserve expected to continue hiking rates, as well as the grave...
Here is why UK lenders halted mortgage deals with clients
The currency market is in turmoil following the announcement of the "mini-budget." Following the announcement of a “mini-budget” by UK’s finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng last week, currency markets and the British pound have witnessed turmoil. This has pushed UK lenders Halifax, Skipton Building Society, and Virgin Money to cancel part of their mortgage offers to clients.
Is forex investment a way to save for retirement?
What's forex trading and can it be a good investment strategy. Commodity currencies like Aussie Dollar gained this week. Forex trading, in particular, is one way you can quickly accumulate wealth and actually get to enjoy your retirement. Reading up on the latest forex news is of the utmost importance, so here’s the latest scoop.
Only 2 CAC 40 constituents have risen in 2022. Is it a buy
CAC 40 index has been in a strong bearish trend in 2022. It crashed to the lowest level since February 2021. Most CAC 40 constituents have crashed in 2022. The CAC 40 index plunged to the lowest level since February 2021 as risks in the French economy continued and the EUR/USD crashed. It was trading at €5,962 on Thursday, which was about 23% below the highest level in 2022.
As the Tesco share price plunges, is it a good value stock?
Tesco share price has been in a freefall in the past few weeks. The downward trend continued after the recent mini budget. The stock will likely continue falling as sentiment wanes. Tesco (LON: TSCO) share price is in a remarkable collapse as investors focus on the ongoing concerns about the...
Bank of England announces gilt market operation, GBP fails to bounce
Volatility in the UK financial markets rose dramatically after the Bank of England announced bond-buying. The British pound did not like more financial easing in times of rising inflation. The bond-buying is supposed to be temporary in order to restore financial markets normal activity. In a stunning development to the...
Should you buy Nexo after it acquired a stake in US Bank?
Nexo acquires a stake in a bank holding company that owns Summit National Bank. This will enhance Nexo’s US presence. NEXO has the potential to increase in value as a direct result of this. Nexo has acquired a stake in the bank holding company that owns Summit National Bank,...
‘A growing machine’: Scotland looks to vertical farming to boost tree stocks
It is a long way from the romance of a sun-dappled Highland glen. Picture instead a white cube equipped with the computer-controlled automation you would sooner expect to see in an Amazon or Ikea warehouse. Scotland’s state forestry agency believes this prefabricated structure, erected at an agricultural research centre near...
Chainlink and SWIFT have announced a proof-of-concept, is now the right time to buy LINK?
This would allow financial institutions to easily integrate blockchain technology. It will utilize Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). The blockchain oracle network known as Chainlink has revealed that a collaborative proof-of-concept would essentially allow SWIFT to instruct token transfers across every blockchain environment. Chainlink (LINK/USD) is an open-source technology...
These stocks are in focus as Hurricane Ian hit Florida
Hurricane Ian leaves nearly 2.5 million without power in Florida. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi reveals stocks that could be affected. Home improvement retailers tend to do well around hurricanes. Home improvement retailers remain in focus on Thursday after Hurricane Ian was reported to have left nearly 2.5 million without power...
Carnival shares break below their pandemic low: buy the dip?
Carnival reports another disappointing quarter and lowers guidance. Charles Schwab's Lee Bohl's shares his outlook on Carnival shares. The stock is now down nearly 70% versus the start of the year 2022. Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) dropped below its pandemic low on Friday after reporting yet another disappointing quarter. The...
Why WWE could be a good stock to buy/hold in October
WWE has been a strong stock this year, returning by double digits. WWE is having a clear momentum that allows holding or trading the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) remains in defensive mode as the stock market crumbles. A year-to-date return of 37.40% makes the stock one to hold for value preservation. This article finds WWE a good stock to trade when keenness and proper risk management are exercised.
WWE・
EasyJet share price has collapsed by 53% in 2022. Is it a buy?
EasyJet share price has been in a strong bearish trend. It has collapsed to the lowest level since November 2011. The stock will likely continue falling in the near term. The EasyJet (LON: EZJ) share price has hit turbulence as concerns about demand and soaring costs remain. It dropped to a low of 293p, which was the lowest level since November 2011. It has plummeted by more than 82% from its all-time high, giving it a market cap of more than 2.5 billion pounds.
