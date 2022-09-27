Read full article on original website
Ian Crashes Into The Carolinas After Devastating Parts Of Florida
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday. It’s threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown on Friday afternoon, with much weaker winds than when it crossed Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S. Sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines and left many areas on Charleston’s downtown peninsula under water. At least nine people were confirmed dead in the U.S., but that number is expected to increase.
Floods Trap Many in Florida as Ian Heads to South Carolina
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian has regained some strength after exiting Florida and taking aim at South Carolina. The National Hurricane Center said the storm spent only a few hours as a weakened tropical storm over Florida before it spun up into a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday in the Atlantic Ocean. Rescue crews were wading through water and using boats to rescue Florida residents stranded in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Popular New York Sportscaster’s Long Island House Destroyed in Fire
LONG ISLAND, NY (77WABC) — A popular New York sportscaster’s Long Island house erupted into flames. Firefighters with the Manhasset-Lakeville fire department responded to a call involving a house fire belonging to Knicks lead play announcer Mike Breen. Fire officials say the fire broke out early Sunday morning at 4:03 a.m. When they arrived they found the house fully engulfed in flames.
Poll Finds Hochul With Big Lead In Gov Race
NEW YORK (77WABC) — A new poll from Siena College finds Governor Kathy Hochul with a huge lead over Congressman Lee Zeldin in the race for Governor. With less than six weeks to go to election day, Hochul has a 17 point lead in the survey of New York voters. That’s up three point from a similar poll done in August.
