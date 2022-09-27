Hurricane Ian has made landfall in the United States as a Category 4 storm today, 28 September.Eight million people were in the bullseye of the storm as it strengthened to just shy of a monstrous Category 5 status in the morning, packing winds of 155mph.More than 483,000 customers in Florida were without power on Wednesday because of the hurricane, according to poweroutage.us.“This is going to be a storm we talk about for many years to come,” Ken Graham, National Weather Service director said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Florida men play in waves as Hurricane Ian makes landfallSurfers try to ‘catch’ big waves as Hurricane Ian set to hit FloridaHurricane Ian headed for Florida upgraded to ‘extremely dangerous’ category 4 storm

