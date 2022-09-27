ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed

Floridians are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to rapidly intensify and become a hurricane. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ian.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Hurricane Ian – live update: Florida cities under water, many stranded and 1.3m without power in monster storm

Hurricane Ian has roared ashore in southwest Florida, making landfall at 3.05pm (local time) on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with winds of 155mph.Public officials urged residents who had failed to heed evacuation orders in vulnerable, low-lying areas to shelter in place as forecasters warned of “unsurvivable” storm surges of up to 18 feet in places. Destructive waves slammed into the southwest coast from Englewood to Bonita Beach including Charlotte Harbor, near the town of Punta Gorda, north of Fort Myers. As Ian plods across Florida in the next 24 hours, it is expected to drop 12...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clutter#Gutters#Triad#Gregs Gutter Service#Beane Roofing
WMTW

Hurricanes: What exactly causes storm surge?

As Hurricane Ian impacts Florida, it is a good time to dive into the true anatomy of hurricane impacts. Studies conducted by the American Meteorological Society show that almost half of U.S. deaths from tropical systems are because of storm surge. In second place is freshwater flooding from heavy rainfall.
FLORIDA STATE
CNET

See Inside the Eye of Hurricane Ian in Dramatic Aircraft Video

Hurricane Ian reached the western coast of Florida on Wednesday with a head full of steam. The powerful storm is bringing high winds, rain and the threat of a dangerous storm surge and flooding. In the name of research, pilots flew right into the center of the hurricane on Tuesday, capturing sobering videos and images along the way.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
iheart.com

If You Are In The Shower During A Thunderstorm, Get Out Immediately

When the sky goes dark and a storm rolls in, most people know not to stay out in the open or to seek refuge under a tree because of the risk of getting struck by lightning, but there is another place that should be avoided during a thunderstorm - the shower. That's because as powerful as it is, lightning can actually travel through plumbing, and in doing so, cause injury and even death.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Hurricane Ian makes landfall with warnings of 'unsurvivable' storm surges

Hurricane Ian has made landfall in the United States as a Category 4 storm today, 28 September.Eight million people were in the bullseye of the storm as it strengthened to just shy of a monstrous Category 5 status in the morning, packing winds of 155mph.More than 483,000 customers in Florida were without power on Wednesday because of the hurricane, according to poweroutage.us.“This is going to be a storm we talk about for many years to come,” Ken Graham, National Weather Service director said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Florida men play in waves as Hurricane Ian makes landfallSurfers try to ‘catch’ big waves as Hurricane Ian set to hit FloridaHurricane Ian headed for Florida upgraded to ‘extremely dangerous’ category 4 storm
FLORIDA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Why you should never use a generator during a storm

For those who make a decision to ride out a storm, safety in the home should be the top priority. For many, a portable generator feels like a guarantee of a semblance of normalcy following a storm. While it can keep refrigerators on and fans or a small air conditioner running, there are dangers associated with using it.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy