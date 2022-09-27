Read full article on original website
See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed
Floridians are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to rapidly intensify and become a hurricane. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ian.
WATCH: Crazy Drone Video Shows 50-Foot Waves and Dangerous Winds Inside Hurricane Fiona
Thanks to new sail drone footage, we’re quickly learning why Hurricane Fiona is shaping up to be the strongest storm of the Atlantic basin season. Recently, researchers sent a drone to the heart of the storm to capture video evidence of what occurred inside the powerful cyclone. On Thursday,...
Hurricane Ian – live update: Florida cities under water, many stranded and 1.3m without power in monster storm
Hurricane Ian has roared ashore in southwest Florida, making landfall at 3.05pm (local time) on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with winds of 155mph.Public officials urged residents who had failed to heed evacuation orders in vulnerable, low-lying areas to shelter in place as forecasters warned of “unsurvivable” storm surges of up to 18 feet in places. Destructive waves slammed into the southwest coast from Englewood to Bonita Beach including Charlotte Harbor, near the town of Punta Gorda, north of Fort Myers. As Ian plods across Florida in the next 24 hours, it is expected to drop 12...
Air Force hurricane hunters inside Ian's eye capture eerie calm, blue skies
Air Force hurricane hunters captured footage of calm skies from inside the eye of Hurricane Ian, a category 4 storm, as it made its way toward Florida.
Tropical Storm Ian: Florida will continue to see heavy rain, flash flooding
Ian weakened early Thursday, and the storm was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm. The system brought widespread power outages in Florida.
Hurricanes: What exactly causes storm surge?
As Hurricane Ian impacts Florida, it is a good time to dive into the true anatomy of hurricane impacts. Studies conducted by the American Meteorological Society show that almost half of U.S. deaths from tropical systems are because of storm surge. In second place is freshwater flooding from heavy rainfall.
Couple Brings Alpacas Into Their Florida Home to Ride Out the Storm and People Are So Touched
With Hurricane Ian hitting Florida, people are evacuating from the coasts or sheltering in place. When disasters like this hit, many people are left wondering about how the animals are faring in the areas that are being impacted. This one family is doing what they need to do in order to keep their unusual pets safe.
See Inside the Eye of Hurricane Ian in Dramatic Aircraft Video
Hurricane Ian reached the western coast of Florida on Wednesday with a head full of steam. The powerful storm is bringing high winds, rain and the threat of a dangerous storm surge and flooding. In the name of research, pilots flew right into the center of the hurricane on Tuesday, capturing sobering videos and images along the way.
If You Are In The Shower During A Thunderstorm, Get Out Immediately
When the sky goes dark and a storm rolls in, most people know not to stay out in the open or to seek refuge under a tree because of the risk of getting struck by lightning, but there is another place that should be avoided during a thunderstorm - the shower. That's because as powerful as it is, lightning can actually travel through plumbing, and in doing so, cause injury and even death.
Hurricane Ian sweeps away homes, memories on barrier islands
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — On the road into Fort Myers Beach, cars are left abandoned in the roadway, where they stalled when Hurricane Ian’s storm surge flooded their engines and their drivers couldn’t continue. Broken trees, boat trailers and other debris litter the road. It’s...
Hurricane Ian makes landfall with warnings of 'unsurvivable' storm surges
Hurricane Ian has made landfall in the United States as a Category 4 storm today, 28 September.Eight million people were in the bullseye of the storm as it strengthened to just shy of a monstrous Category 5 status in the morning, packing winds of 155mph.More than 483,000 customers in Florida were without power on Wednesday because of the hurricane, according to poweroutage.us.“This is going to be a storm we talk about for many years to come,” Ken Graham, National Weather Service director said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Florida men play in waves as Hurricane Ian makes landfallSurfers try to ‘catch’ big waves as Hurricane Ian set to hit FloridaHurricane Ian headed for Florida upgraded to ‘extremely dangerous’ category 4 storm
Why you should never use a generator during a storm
For those who make a decision to ride out a storm, safety in the home should be the top priority. For many, a portable generator feels like a guarantee of a semblance of normalcy following a storm. While it can keep refrigerators on and fans or a small air conditioner running, there are dangers associated with using it.
