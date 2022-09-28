Read full article on original website
China’s law enforcement busts $5M virtual currency money laundering ring
Security agents in China have uncovered a money laundering ring that allegedly used virtual currencies to carry out their nefarious activity. The Hengyang County Public Security Bureau disclosed that the gang was responsible for laundering over $5.5 billion (RMB40 billion). A police spokesperson revealed in a press statement that 93...
Superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian on sale for 29.5 million euros
Oct 1 (Reuters) - A U.S.-based luxury yacht broker is advertising for sale a 168-foot (51-metre) superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian billionaire Igor Kesaev for 29.5 million euros (roughly $29 million), according to an email seen by Reuters.
Disney seeks Web 3 legal counsel as it advances into decentralized ledger technologies
Global media company Disney has announced that it is an experienced lawyer to serve as its Principal Counsel on matters relating to transactions in the Web 3 space. While within the company’s legal department, the role will overlap with the Corporate Transactions Group as Disney looks to explore new frontiers.
FTX.US loses president, wins auction for Voyager’s digital assets
FTX has won the auction for Voyager Digital’s digital assets, while the president of the cryptocurrency exchange’s United States-facing operation is the latest to trigger his ejection seat. Late Monday, Voyager announced that West Realm Shires Inc, aka the Bahamas-based FTX’s U.S.-facing offshoot FTX.US, had submitted “the highest...
China’s Gansu province warns against BTC mining in national data centers
A Chinese province has issued a fresh warning against block reward mining in national data centers. The warning comes at a time when there has been rapid construction of data centers in Western China. China has been cracking down on BTC miners for the longest time by issuing threats, setting...
Philippine central bank: Stablecoins could revamp country’s payments ecosystem
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the Philippines’ central bank, is considering stablecoins to be key in improving payments in the country. Melchor Plabasan, BSP director of technology risk and innovation, disclosed the institution’s position at an event hosted by the Crypto Council for Innovation. “We have seen it...
Japanese exchanges must provide customer information with transfers, new law says
Japan is planning new laws requiring digital asset exchanges to share customer information in a new attempt to combat money laundering. The new rules would bring digital assets under the umbrella of existing money transfer or “travel” rules that cover trades in existing national currencies. Criminal penalties may...
Chinese university renames engineering department after metaverse, sets up new major
Nanjing University of Information Science Technology has taken a significant step in its quest to be a distributed ledger technology (DLT) hub as it renames its Information Technology department after the metaverse. Under the School of Artificial Intelligence, the department changed its name to the Department of Metaverse Engineering after...
The Elon Musk of Bitcoin—Centbee’s Lorien Gamaroff talks about making Bitcoin easy to use
Lorien Gamaroff and Elon Musk share quite a few similarities—they both have South African origins, and they both started with a vision of making payments easier and cheaper over the Internet. The Centbee founder is still hard at work on the latter, and as he told CoinGeek Backstage, the BSV wallet is growing beyond Africa and impacting lives globally.
SEC finally catching on to Ethereum centralization, according to new enforcement action
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears to be warming up to the notion that Ethereum is a highly centralized network, according to a lawsuit filed against crypto promoter Ian Balina. The change in tone is likely to have serious implications for the SEC’s attitude toward whether digital asset networks like BTC and ETH constitute securities offerings.
Thailand: 5 firms face legal action over alleged illegal digital asset exchange activity
Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has instituted legal action against five legal entities for their roles in illicit activity on virtual currency exchanges. The SEC’s press release disclosed that it is handling two matters, the first involving Bitkub and the second being local exchange Satang Corporation Co., Ltd.
Blockchain Association for BSV to host VIP Reception in Ras Al-Khaimah UAE
Zug Switzerland, 29 September 2022: The BSV Blockchain Association is excited to announce that it will be hosting a VIP Reception event in Ras Al-Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. The event will take place on 8 October 2022 at InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa and will feature...
8 states file enforcement actions against digital asset lender Nexo
Eight U.S. states, including New York and California, have brought enforcement actions against Nexo Group, one of the few digital asset lenders that seems to have escaped unhurt from this year’s mass ‘crypto contagion.’. The regulators, who also include Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Washington, accuse...
Real World Podcasts: A BSV blockchain powered app that wants to help everyone make money
Real World Podcasts is a new content creation platform built atop Bitcoin SV. Content creators can upload videos to the platform, earning per view ($0.15) or a monthly subscription model for $7.77. The platform integrates the HandCash wallet for payments, as well as notifications and communications with the creator’s following. I caught up with the creators to learn more about the platform.
CoinFLEX creditors vote in restructuring plan giving them 65% ownership
CoinFLEX, a troubled digital asset futures exchange that suspended withdrawals earlier this year, could be on its way to recovery after its creditors voted overwhelmingly in favor of a proposed restructuring plan that gives them 65% ownership of the exchange. Founder Mark Lamb proposed the restructuring plan, and it wiped...
Alex Mashinsky resigns from Celsius Network
Effective immediately, Alex Mashinsky will resign as chief executive officer of Celsius Network. The letter of resignation came today after months of misleading statements and obfuscation. Mashinsky obscured the facts and attempted to play down the seriousness of the situation at his firm. Just a day before the company’s implosion and the announcement that it would suspend withdrawals, Mashinsky had taken to Twitter to challenge a critic to find a single instance of a withdrawal denial.
Brazil's election could determine the fate of the Amazon after record deforestation
Under President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for reelection in Sunday's vote, forest clearing and wildfires have surged in the Amazon.
South Korea moves to freeze $61M worth of Do Kwon’s BTC as he denies links
South Korea’s efforts to nab Do Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs and its LUNA and UST tokens, are now moving toward cutting off his finances. In the latest move, Korean authorities have ordered two leading exchanges to freeze two BTC accounts reportedly owned by Kwon-affiliated Luna Foundation Guard (LFG). However, Kwon and LFG have denied any links to the accounts even as the Korean claims that he hasn’t been hiding from authorities.
Hodlonaut’s hubris catching up with him as judgment awaits in Granath v Wright
Through seven days of the Granath v Wright trial, Magnus ‘Hodlonaut’ Granath has sat in the Oslo District Court flitting between expressions of vacant boredom, incredulous bemusement and bubbling frustration. But as he listened to teams of attorneys argue over whether Granath’s labelling of Dr. Craig Wright as a ‘scammer’ and ‘fraud’ amounted to unlawful defamation, Granath projected one emotion above all: disbelief.
SEC settles with Tether’s former auditor for $1.5M over unprofessional accounting
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed charges against Friedman LLP, a New York-based audit firm that previously worked with Tether and Bitfinex, accusing it of improper professional conduct. In its enforcement action, the regulator accused Friedman LLP of failing to meet the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board’s...
