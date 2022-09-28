Effective immediately, Alex Mashinsky will resign as chief executive officer of Celsius Network. The letter of resignation came today after months of misleading statements and obfuscation. Mashinsky obscured the facts and attempted to play down the seriousness of the situation at his firm. Just a day before the company’s implosion and the announcement that it would suspend withdrawals, Mashinsky had taken to Twitter to challenge a critic to find a single instance of a withdrawal denial.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO