Making Extra Money Through Investing in Cryptocurrencies Like Big Eyes Coin, Polkadot, and Flow
The cryptocurrency market is optimistic and growing, and there is no doubt that new and upcoming projects will contribute to this growth. Investors are pouring money into the business as it experiences explosive expansion, thanks in large part to the availability of numerous new coins for purchase. In this article,...
Regulation and Crypto: Where Will the Next Wave of the Digital Era Take Place?
Economic gloom is universal with China’s recovery being stymied by lockdowns, the US’ by worrying inflation readings, and Europe’s by sky-high energy bills. With monetary tightening set to continue for the rest of the year, things are unlikely to improve in the short term. Yet, national governments are at least considering potential plays for rebooting their tired economies.
Wanchain Launches Cross-chain USDT XFlows with Bridge Upgrade
Press Release: Wanchain launches the cross-chain XFlows bridge update, bringing native-to-native USDT cross-chain transfers for Ethereum, BNB, and many other top coins. 28th September 2022, London – Wanchain has announced its new ‘XFlows’ cross-chain bridge upgrade which will revolutionize trading of the world’s number one stablecoin, USDT, against many other widely used tokens. This new upgrade brings native-to-native USDT cross-chain transfers for Ethereum, BNB Chain, OKC, Polygon, Arbitrum, and more to be announced soon.
CROS Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 27, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CROS on September 27, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CROS/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Leveraging the advanced technologies such as AI and blockchain, CRONUS helps...
Privateum (PRI) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 26, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Privateum (PRI) on September 26, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PRI/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading at 12:00 UTC on September 26, 2022. Aiming to be...
VeChain (VET), Dai (DAI) Settle With Minor Gains; Chronoly.io (CRNO) Goes Big
As the market is moving upward, crypto projects across sectors are concerned with their price appreciation. But projects like VeChain (VET) and Dai (DAI) have been unable to maintain their gains. Their bumpy ride on the growth chart has lessened their cumulative gains in the past months. On the other hand, Chronoly.io (CRNO) has increased its market stature following the success of its pre-sale.
Crypto Bust: China Collars 93 For Laundering $5 Billion In Digital Currencies
China has become a hotbed of illicit crypto trade lately. The country has earned quite a reputation in the international community when it comes to scams and illegal activities involving cryptocurrencies. Recently, there have been a number of nefarious activities originating from the country or involving Chinese nationals. For instance,...
Octus Bridge joins Solana ecosystem, rises to most popular platform of month
Cross-chain asset transfer platform Octus Bridge has added Solana to its growing list of supported networks. Powered by the Everscale network, Octus Bridge facilitates lightning-fast liquidity transfers at fractional costs, helping its popularity soar among Solana users. Broxus, the development team behind Octus Bridge and a number of other Everscale...
Cross-chain Platform 3air Launches Token on Mexc Exchange, as it Connects People through NFTs
Press Release: 3air launched its BSC token On Mexc Exchange on September 22nd and is using NFTs for broadband connectivity through its cross-chain platform. 28th September, Dubai, UAE – Bitcoin-based internet connectivity solution 3air has launched its token today on Mexc Global with the ticker $3AIR. The BSC is bridged for cross-chain compatibility, with two chains already live on its platform. 3air has also launched a marketplace with the goal of a type of NFTs that provides a new form of utility for users across the world as the company continues to help African nations connect to the internet.
LBank Exchange Will List Genesis Token (GTN) on September 29, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 26, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Genesis Token (GTN) on September 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GTN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on September 29, 2022. Based on...
Oryen (ORY) Launching On Binance Smart Chain (BNB) Eagerly Awaited By Optimism (OP) And Nem (XEM) Whales
A long-term trend has appeared in the financial markets. Money flows away from traditional investments and into cryptocurrency. Institutional investors recognise the position blockchain technology will play in the future and are buying digital assets en masse. This is a critical signal, and investors should always attempt to emulate smart money.
STEPN Partners With The Giving Block To Enable Crypto Donations For Nonprofits
STEPN, a crypto web3 app that enables people to earn rewards for exercising, announced a partnership with The Giving Block. According to a press release shared with Bitcoinist, the partners have enabled donations in the app’s native token GMT. The cooperation will focus on non-profit organizations that will be...
Big Eyes Presale Raises Over $2 Million After The First Week, Token Price To Increase by 25%
Big Eyes (BIG) is about to set the stage as the next big memecoin project in the cryptocurrency market, and here’s a chance to be part of it. Its ongoing presale has already raised over $2 million from buyers. Here, we will review it along with other meme tokens...
What Bear Market? A Single CryptoPunk NFT Just Sold For $4.5 Million
The NFT market has taken a good hit during the latest iteration of the crypto market bear run. But not all collections have lost favor in the eyes of investors, though. Notable collections such as CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club continue to maintain their high floor prices. Even during the bear market, where the total NFT trading volume has declined by more than 90%, there are still large sales being recorded in the market.
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Price Forecasts As Analysts Says “Don’t Sleep on $HDWY”
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum are two of the most popular zero-to-hero stories in crypto. Together, they made hundreds and thousands of overnight millionaires, which makes us wish we had invested. At the same time, their price is not worth more than a penny. We don’t have a time machine. Instead...
Big Eyes Coin $250k Competition: How Shiba Inu and Tamadoge Communities Are Taking Advantage Of This Offer
There has been no other cryptocurrency in the meme coin market that has so elegantly replicated the early success of Dogecoin (DOGE). Big Eyes (BIG) is currently receiving praise from the crypto community for its attention to value, charity, and profitability. Big Eyes (BIG) is offering up to $250,000 to...
SIDO GAMES (SIDO) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 26, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed SIDO GAMES (SIDO) on September 26, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SIDO/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading at 5:00 UTC on September 26, 2022. By reforming...
Feed3: Revolutionizing the Meaning of Cryptocurrency Defined by Algorand and Solana
Most cryptocurrencies center their strategies on a decentralized structure that improves communication with users. In this approach, the cryptocurrency community may make decisions for the good of the currency as a whole. The gaming industry, the NFTs region, and Blockchain technology are where its effects are most well-known, although it has spread elsewhere as well. Web 3.0, however, is to blame for this decentralization of systems. Web 3.0, commonly referred to as the third generation internet, is the subsequent iteration of the World Wide Web. It offers a machine-based understanding of data to create a Semantic Web that is data-driven, ultimately giving users a more intelligent and interconnected web experience.
SWIFT To Trial Run Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol
Chainlink bulls have long touted their excitement for potential developments with SWIFT, as the two have served as long-standing (but mostly veiled) partners. SWIFT serves as one of global banking’s biggest players, and in an announcement this week, the global financial firm shared a new proof-of-concept project that will utilize a Chainlink protocol to trial SWIFT transactions on-chain.
Moshnake Is The Community-Based P2E Platform With The Potential To Take Over The Crypto Market Just As Shiba Inu and Solana
Defi platforms are brilliant innovations introduced to the scene as the future of finance. While some of these defi platforms have successfully impacted the finance system, like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Solana (SOL), a number have left investors largely unsatisfied. Moshnake (MSH) is a smart token with a scalable play-to-earn platform designed as a way out of the centralized financial system and its never-ending challenges.
