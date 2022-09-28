The price of gas is up — and up significantly — across the area. In Vincennes, prices are back at $3.99 a gallon in many places for regular self-serve unleaded. Many people are asking why the price is back up. Petroleum analyst Trilby Lundberg believes the problem stems from oil refineries. The problem could also be enhanced by Hurricane Ian. The storm is expected to make landfall in western Florida; experts believe the hurricane could also affect gas prices.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO