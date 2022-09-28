Read full article on original website
SK Wins 5 Setter over LHS; SK Wins Tennis Sectional– Also Over Lincoln
The South Knox Lady Spartans defeated the Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices 3-2 in volleyball last night at South Knox. Tje Lady Spartans were led by Addy DeLisle with 13 kills, 28 digs, and 23 assists. Jaelyn Grumieaux added 29 digs, along with 19 more from Olivia Hamilton. Shelby Burke had 17 blocks and 10 kils. Ella Bobe added 11 kills and 15 points. Evey Dodd scored 15 assists and 12 digs. and Grace Arnold scored 11 kills.
Week Seven of HS Football Starts Tonight
Week 7 of high school football gets underway tonight across the area…. The Vincennes Lincoln Alices host Evansville North tonight at Inman Field. Kick time is 7:30; hear the game on 92.1 WZDM and streaming at wzdm.com. The North Knox Warriors travel to Linton to face the Miners. Kick time...
Trinity Dubbs with 10:54 Tee Time at State Golf Tournament
South Knox Golfer Trinity Dubbs will get a practice round at the Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. before tomorrows opening round of the state golf tournament. For Dubbs its her third straight trip. to the state finals. Dubbs will tee off Friday morning at 10:54. The state tournament runs...
New Daviess County Downtown Group in Place
A new organization called Discover Downtown Washington, Incorporated has been established to lead the city’s efforts to invigorate its historic downtown. It will be responsible for establishing and implementing a vision for downtown Washington through four key strategies, known as Community Transformation Strategies, popularized by the National Main Street Center and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs’ Indiana Main Street Program. They are Economic Vitality, Promotion, Design, and Organization, also known as the Main Street Four Points.
October Third Open House Set for VU Tech Center
Vincennes University will hold an open house for its Technology Center next week, on Monday, October 3rd. The open house will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 that afternoon in the University’s Technology Center at 1300 North Chestnut Street. The open house will show off various machines involved with...
Over 15,000 Units Donated in PACE Health Connection Tampon Drive
Pace Health Connection collected over 15,000 feminine hygiene products during their August pad and tampon drive. The donations were to Health Connection clinics in Vincennes, Washington, Sullivan, Terre Haute, and Bedford. The donated items will be given to various middle and high schools across the area for the use of...
Paving Not Far Away from Starting in Vincennes
Paving projects are just around the corner for various parts of Vincennes. The projects will be paved in part with funding provided by Indiana’s Community Crossings Matching Grant. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the holdup is getting paving personnel to come do the work. Another project in the final...
Gas Prices Jump Statewide, In Area
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana has jumped eight cents this week. Indiana’s average is $3.90 a gallon, which is fifteen cents higher than Tuesday’s national average. Prices in Vincennes are higher than that, with most stations selling gas at $3.99 a gallon.
Hydrant Flushing Concludes for Season Tonight in Vincennes
Hydrant flushing continues in Vincennes tonight with another part of the city to receive the service. Tonight’s concentration area includes both Hart Street and State Road 61 from Kimmel Road to Tower Road, Main Street from Felt King Road to Henry Sievers Road, the Bloebaum Subdivision, Elkhorn Road, and Decker Road to Essex Wire Road.
First City Music Fest Starts Today at French Commons
This afternoon and evening, the sounds of music will be heard from the French Commons, as part of the four-day First City Music Festival. The event will start at 4:00 p.m. today, and run through midnight. The show will go on from noon to midnight tomorrow night and Saturday night, and noon to after 9 pm Sunday.
LIT Deductions in Knox County Checks Begin Saturday
Knox County residents will see the new local income tax — or LIT — taken from checks officially on Saturday, October first. The tax was approved earlier this year by both the Vincennes City and Knox County Councils. Actual LIT revenue won’t come to the City until January...
Monday Starts Temporary Main Street Phase 3 Closure
The City of Vincennes will close part of Main Street in Phase Three for five days starting Monday. The closure will be on Main Street from Richard Bauer Drive to Henry Sievers Road. The detour will use Hart Street to Lower Hart Street Road to Henry Sievers Road. The closure...
Adopt a Plot Available at Lyles Station in Gibson County
Lyles Station Historic Site officials are offering an “Adopt a Plot” program to help them maintain their site. The program includes small signs to show the specific group is adopting selected garden areas at Lyles Station. The adopters may be families, clubs, businesses, or churches. The adoption may...
State Assistance Coming to Area Housing Areas
A housing development with existing properties in Petersburg and Mt. Vernon will get bonds and tax credits for unit rehabilitation. The Tower Multi-Family Portfolio received nearly $11 million in bonds, and over $688,000 in tax credits for the work. The money allows for the upgrades of 200 units on three...
Local Income Tax Causing Overall County Rate Increase
Income tax rates will increase October first for five Indiana counties, including Knox County. The Indiana Department of Revenue says Knox County’s income tax rate increases from .012 to .017. These tax rates affect businesses with employees who live or work in Knox County and have income tax withholdings.
Knox County Still State Leader in Omicron Variant Covid Cases
Knox County continues its state-leading position in battling with Covid-19. At this time, the county far and away has more Covid cases than any other Indiana county. It is a statistic that, in a sense, baffles Knox County Health Department director Alan Stewart. Dr. Stewart is encouraged that even though the county is still tops in Indiana for Covid, the numbers are coming down somewhat.
Road Closure Planned for SR 159 Near Pleasantville
INDOT says State Road 159 near Pleasantville in Sullivan County is scheduled to be closed on Monday, October 3rd for a bridge deck overlay project. State Road 159 will be closed 2 ½ miles south of State Road 54 for a week, weather permitting. The official detour is State...
Gas Prices Back Up Due to Refinery Issues
The price of gas is up — and up significantly — across the area. In Vincennes, prices are back at $3.99 a gallon in many places for regular self-serve unleaded. Many people are asking why the price is back up. Petroleum analyst Trilby Lundberg believes the problem stems from oil refineries. The problem could also be enhanced by Hurricane Ian. The storm is expected to make landfall in western Florida; experts believe the hurricane could also affect gas prices.
Vincennes Man Arrested on Criminal Confinement Warrant
A Vincennes man faces criminal confinement charges following service of a warrant issued from Knox Circuit Court. 52 year-old Rene Salazar-Garza is charged with criminal confinement with a deadly weapon and domestic battery charges. The warrant alleges the incident happened earlier this month. Garza was booked into the Knox County Jail on $25,000 dollars bond.
Councliman Ravellette Defends Vote For Council Salary Increase
Vincennes City Council voted to opt out of a $2,000 across the board raise at Monday’s Council meeting. The vote was 6-1 to keep their salaries flat for 2023. Councilman Dan Ravellette was the only one to vote against the opt-out option. In comments before the vote, Ravellette stated his belief that the extra money would help Vincennes’ economy. Also, Ravellette pointed to rising cost as a reason to use the increase to re-invest locally.
