25newsnow.com
Short-term rental wins approval despite neighbors’ push back
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Neighbors of a soon-to-be short-term rental property on E Grandview Ave in Peoria expressed their disapproval, but didn’t win over the city council this week. “There is overwhelming neighborhood support in opposing this STR (short-term rental) ‚” said a man who spoke during Tuesday...
wcbu.org
Peoria Park District seeking grant to buy property, link trail sections
An ongoing effort to extend the Illinois River Bluff Trail is taking the next step, with the Peoria Park District seeking state funding to buy a piece of land that would help fill one of the gaps in the pathway. The district’s Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved a request...
wcbu.org
Peoria County judge denies request to halt election over contested auditor referendum
Peoria County's election won't be halted while a lawsuit challenging the auditor referendum on the November ballot is underway. That's the order of Judge James Mack. He denied a request by auditor Jessica Thomas and Karrie Alms to issue an emergency preliminary injunction. "The possibility of not printing the ballots...
1470 WMBD
Bartonville Police: Fundraising mailer may be scam
BARTONVILLE, Ill. – Bartonville Police believe a fundraising mailer that at least one resident claims they got is a scam. Police say the resident approached them Friday after receiving mail identified as being from the Law Enforcement Officers Relief Fund. The mailing indicates a “Bartonville* Fund Drive for Law Enforcement,” and police say there was a dollar bill enclosed.
wjbc.com
McLean County is facing a significant housing crunch in a booming local economy
BLOOMINGTON – Due to a booming local economy, McLean County finds itself in a housing shortage. With the rapid growth of Rivian Automotive, Ferrero, and other large employors in the area, the local economic development council reports the need for housing is significant. “We ended up hiring a firm...
Central Illinois Proud
Harwood identifies homeless homicide victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified a homicide victim that was located Thursday near Adams and Hancock Streets. According to a coroner’s office press release, 66-year-old Kenneth Charles Bryant, who was reportedly homeless, suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries to his head and neck.
illinoisstate.edu
News release from McLean County Coronor and ISUPD
On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Illinois State University Police and Normal Fire Department were dispatched to a sidewalk area near South University Street on the Illinois State University campus for a bicycle-pedestrian collision which resulted in a critical injury to the pedestrian. First responders provided immediate care and the pedestrian was transported from the scene to Carle BroMenn Medical Center.
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files new charges in two fatal 2021 crashes
PEORIA, Ill. – Charged filed by a Peoria County grand jury this week include ones filed in connection to two fatal car crashes from 2021. It’s not known when a Peoria man who is in state prison will be brought back to Peoria to face charges accusing him of causing an accident last year that claimed the life of a Peoria woman.
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files charges after Peoria Speedway brawl injures young boy
PEORIA, Ill. – A Bureau County man has been charged by a grand jury in Peoria with punching a young boy during a larger brawl at the Peoria Speedway in late-July. Anthony Hickman, 27, of Princeton faces two Class-3 Felony counts of Aggravated Battery. He’s out of jail after prosecutors filed similar charges earlier in the month.
25newsnow.com
Peoria County auditor files lawsuit against Election Commission
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Local community advocate Karrie Alms and Peoria’s current auditor Jessica Thomas have filed a lawsuit against the Peoria County Election Commission due to a referendum they believe is unfair. “Even if you’re for getting rid of the auditor, you should vote no on this...
25newsnow.com
Dental facility on the way to address access problem in McLean County
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Taking aim at a major health disparity, McLean county’s federal health center is about to add dental work to their offerings in Bloomington. Today, U.S. Congressman Rodney Davis (R-13th District) helped announce the $430,000 that will help open a dental clinic for Chestnut Family Health Systems, which treats some 3,000 Medicaid clients per year, who now often use the emergency room for dental care.
GRAPHIC: Details revealed in West Peoria double homicide
WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised due to the graphic nature of the story. WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Details have emerged after Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton were found shot to death in West Peoria Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, who was arrested Thursday […]
25newsnow.com
Whittier Primary School mourns the loss of student in double homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A school mourns after a tragic double homicide in West Peoria takes the life of an elementary student and his mother. Police responded to a call at a house on North Cedar Ave in West Peoria around 8 on Thursday morning. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Quardreka S. Payne, and her son, 8-year-old Cael Thornton, shot dead in a home.
Bloomington man dead after collision with bicyclist
NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — A 49 year-old Bloomington man has died after he was hit by a bike while walking on the Illinois State University campus on Monday. In a joint release, McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff said Adam E. Peck was walking along South University Street when he […]
wglt.org
ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist
An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
1470 WMBD
Echevarria talks police response if a bus of migrants comes to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – Would Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria be worried about any potential criminal history of any migrants that might show up on a bus from Chicago or the southern border, as has been rumored in the last week or so?. Echevarria tells WMBD’s Craig Collins no, not...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested on gun-related charges, mob action
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested in Peoria on multiple charges Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 34-year-old Cameron A. Foster was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated battery and mob action in an unrelated case. Officers were investigating...
wglt.org
Central Illinois Regional Airport wins state recognition
The Central Illinois Regional Airport has been named the primary airport of the year, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The agency said the Bloomington-Normal airport has a strong record of cooperation with the transportation department, a commitment to customer safety and satisfaction, and good facility maintenance. “Our community...
1470 WMBD
Out of control kitchen fire leaves $70K in damage to Peoria duplex
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria fire officials say no one has been injured, but an apartment home in Peoria has sustained thousands of dollars in damage in the wake of a fire late Thursday afternoon. Firefighters say they got the initial call around 5:25 p.m., a structure fire at a...
wglt.org
Connect Transit unveils new charging infrastructure
The mayors of Bloomington and Normal and U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis were among dozens of area community leaders who gathered at Connect Transit's headquarters Tuesday morning for a celebration of the agency's journey toward electrification. Charging infrastructure for a continued roll out of battery-powered, electric buses arrived at Connect Transit's...
