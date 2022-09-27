Read full article on original website
Aerial Photo Over Wyoming’s Sacred Medicine Wheel Sets Off Storm Of Controversy
The legality of a recent aerial photo of Wyoming's famed Medicine Wheel may raise a question that seems to be one ingredient in a multi-jurisdictional blender. Photographer Tim Doolin of Sheridan recently posted a photo on Facebook with the tagline:...
A New Pre-Historic Reptile Has Been Found In Wyoming
It's hard to believe that Wyoming was once underwater, a hot spot for dinosaur and home to some of the creepiest creatures. The history in Wyoming is quite incredible and every day there are more discoveries that add to the lure of this state. If you were to take a trip to Thermopolis today, you could dig for dinosaur bones, you could visit the Tate Geological Museum, check out the Glenrock Paleontological Museum or you could even stumble on a new discovery that would cement the wild history of the state.
Researchers identify ‘snaky croc-faced’ sea creature of Wyoming’s distant past
Seventy million years ago, an approximately 23-foot-long beast was swimming around Wyoming, whipping around its long neck and crocodile-like head in search of prey, which it would snatch up with 2-inch-long teeth. That newly identified prehistoric marine reptile is now being called Serpentisuchops pfisterae, which researchers say roughly translates to...
State: Water cuts might be forced on Wyoming by 2025
Only the Upper Colorado River Commission can initiate water curtailments in Wyoming, according to the state’s top water lawyer. But state users should prepare. The state has neither the legal right, nor inclination, to preemptively curtail water use in the ongoing Colorado River crisis, according to Chris Brown, senior assistant attorney general for the state engineer’s water division. Only a determination by the Upper Colorado River Commission can result in a water curtailment order for Wyoming users subject to the Colorado River Compact, he said.
Ghosts of Fort Laramie Haunt Wyoming Historic Site
At the edge of America's frontier, reports have come in over the years of apparitions. Among those are a blood-covered 19th century U.S. Army surgeon and a mysterious "Lady in Green" who disappeared on horseback more than 150 years ago.
Wyoming’s Fort Phil Kearny A Brutal Stop Along ‘Bloody’ Bozeman Trail
By lamplight, it's easy to imagine the unease felt by those stationed at the remote outpost of Fort Phil Kearny in the dangerous years of the Indian Wars along the infamous route that became known as the "Bloody" Bozeman Trail.
LOOK: This Is When Wyoming’s Fall Colors Will Be At Their Peak
Growing up in Wisconsin, I associate Fall with bold and brightly colored leaves. Red, Gold, Yellow, Pink, and even Rusty Brown leaves would cover our yard. Granted, I wasn't a huge fan of raking up those leaves, but jumping in a massive leaf pile was always a fair reward for the work.
Wyoming Farmers Turning To Robots To Ease Labor Shortages
Automated ordering kiosks at restaurants and self-checkout lines at grocery stores are becoming commonplace. As labor shortages continue to be a problem across the board in the United States, some companies are turning to machines. That includes farmers, who are looking...
Wyoming Mountains Could See Snow This Weekend
Some mountain areas of Wyoming could see snow this weekend. That's according to the Riverton Office of the National Weather Service. A pattern change begins today with showers spreading across the area. Isolated t-storms are possible with locally heavy rain possible. It will be much cooler Friday into the weekend with showers and some high elevation snow.
Wyoming Rare Earth Refinery Demonstration Pushes Ahead
Rare Element Resources has announced it's making progress on a rare earth refining demonstration project that will be built near Upton. The company has completed 60% of the plant design and is expecting to complete final detailed engineering later this year.
Solar Farm Proposed Near Wyoming-Colorado Border; Will Cover 875 Acres Of Land
A German company with headquarters in Irvine, California, is eying a parcel of Laramie County land to build a 150-megawatt solar farm south of Cheyenne near the Colorado border. South Cheyenne LLC, which is a subsidiary of Hanwha Qcells USA Corp.,...
SYP: Brad Cline, Veteran Service Officer with the Wyoming Veterans Commission
Brad Cline, Veteran Service Officer with the Wyoming Veterans Commission, spoke about new regulations and new policies associated with the Veterans Administration. Brad talked about the Pact Act, new areas for Agent Orange exposure and why it’s so important for your family to start documenting your health with the VA.
Wyoming Land & Housing Prices Are Exploding
So you have the romantic idea of buying some land in Wyoming. Sounds wonderful. Well, you might want to get a move on because Wyoming land real estate is being snatched up and the prices are soaring. If the video below the gentleman explains that there are so many people...
Feds approve Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan
STATEWIDE — The Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan has been approved and Fiscal Year 2022 funding has been released. The state will now begin the process as outlined in the plan for year one of the program, which will involve a...
Cat Urbigkit: Governor Gordon, Please Don’t Leave Wyoming
The Wyoming GOP has done it again. After considering 10 candidates to fill the three months remaining on the Secretary of State's term, the party has selected its top three finalists for Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon to consider. Did the...
See the former jobs of the governor of Wyoming
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Wyoming using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Two men sentenced to pay for damage done to BLM land in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two men have been sentenced for causing damage to property on public land in Wyoming. Steven J. Bledsoe and Matthew L. Hurley were sentenced by Nancy D. Freudenthal today to three years’ probation, and they have to pay $41,140.21 each in restitution for damages done.
Officials destroy massive aspen grove in Colorado – for good reason
"You have to crack a few eggs to make an omelet," says Colorado Parks and Wildlife of their recent destruction of an aspen grove that contained trees ranging from 80 to 100 years of age. According to their report on the effort, the move was key to habitat restoration taking place at Dome Rock State Wildlife Area.
REPORT: Colorado's 'mother wolf' missing, likely dead
According to a report from the Coloradoan, the mother wolf of the North Park wolf pack hasn't been seen since February. An expert interviewed by reporter Miles Blumhardt indicates that the wolf is probably dead, with a likely scenario being that this happened legally at the hands of a human after entering Wyoming.
Snow expected in Wyoming; rain possible in Casper on Thursday, likely by Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow showers are expected in areas of Wyoming starting on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Showers are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The Wind River Range has a 70% chance of rain during the day Thursday and a 60% chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, according to the NWS in Riverton.
