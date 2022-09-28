Read full article on original website
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s nuclear power provider accused Russia on Saturday of “kidnapping” the head of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, a facility now occupied by Russian troops and located in a region of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin has moved to annex illegally. Russian forces seized the director-general of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Ihor Murashov, around 4 p.m. Friday, Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom said. That was just hours after Putin, in a sharp escalation of his war, signed treaties to absorb Moscow-controlled Ukrainian territory into Russia. Energoatom said Russian troops stopped Murashov’s car, blindfolded him and then took him to an undisclosed location. “His detention by (Russia) jeopardizes the safety of Ukraine and Europe’s largest nuclear power plant,” said Energoatom President Petro Kotin said.
Latvian leader's party expected to fare well in election
Polling stations are open in Latvia in a general election that has been influenced by neighboring Russia's attack on Ukraine
Donald Trump Says Mitch McConnell Has 'Death Wish' In Truth Social Rant
The former president also insulted the GOP Senate leader's wife, Elaine Chao, in the post.
Trump chooses racist nickname for his own ex-transport secretary in rant about her husband Mitch McConnell
Former president Donald Trump lashed out at Mitch McConnell and his wife in a rant on social media by saying the Republican had a “death wish” for supporting “Democrat sponsored bills”.In a post on his Twitter-like social media platform Truth Social, Mr Trump wrote on Friday night: “Is McConnell approving all of these Trillions of Dollars worth of Democrat sponsored Bills, without even the slightest bit of negotiation, because he hates Donald J Trump, and he knows I am strongly opposed to them, or is he doing it because he believes in the Fake and Highly Destructive Green New...
Afghan women protest Hazara 'genocide' after Kabul bombing
Dozens of women from Afghanistan's minority Hazara community protested in the capital Saturday after a suicide bombing a day earlier killed 20 people -- mostly young women from the ethnic group. The western neighbourhood is a predominantly Shiite Muslim enclave and home to the minority Hazara community -- a historically oppressed group that has been targeted in some of Afghanistan's most brutal attacks in recent years.
