Facebook's $37.5 Million Location Tracking Settlement: See If You Qualify
Facebook's parent company, Meta, has agreed to a $37.5 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit accusing it of violating users' privacy by tracking their movements without permission. Plaintiffs in Lundy et al v. Meta Platforms claim the social media platform collected location data on Facebook users even when they turned...
FCC Picks Kraus To Lead Native Affairs
Denise Bambi Kraus has been selected as Chief of the Office of Native Affairs and Policy at the FCC. Prior to joining the Commission, Kraus served as the National Tribal Affairs Advisor for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The Office of Native Affairs and Policy assists the Commission in...
Editorial: More lawbreaking on Wall Street
When it comes to cultural arrogance built upon unearned elitism, nothing can match Wall Street. Just a few short years after average Americans were forced to bail out the giants of finance who caused a global crisis with their recklessness comes new evidence of dangerous lawlessness. The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have combined to impose nearly $2 billion in fines on firms that are designated as global systemically important banks. A GSIB designation all but declares the institution as too big to fail. Read more Blade editorials
Regulator Seeks More Documents in Standard General's $5.4 Billion Tegna Deal
(Reuters) -The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday asked investment firm Standard General to produce further information about its proposed $5.4 billion takeover of U.S. broadcaster Tegna Inc. The FCC said it needed further information in order to review applications seeking consent to transfer control of Tegna's subsidiaries, which own...
FCC Moves To Improve EAS Messages
The FCC has updated its Emergency Alert System rules so they are more informative and easier to understand by the public. The updated rules will also see the replacement of the technical jargon that accompanies certain alerts, including test messages, with plain language terms so that the visual and audio messages are clearer to the public.
A year after bombshell Facebook disclosure, fight for kids’ online safety forges ahead
Efforts to regulate how tech companies collect and use children’s data gained momentum in the U.S. in the past year — a push supporters credit to a former Facebook product manager who took Washington and Silicon Valley by storm a year ago when she released hundreds of internal documents that offered a peek inside how the social media behemoth operates.
