BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A dry cold front is about to move into the Treasure Valley. As a result, temperatures will be about 20 degrees cooler than it was today. In fact, yesterday we broke a record for high temps when we topped out at 95 degrees. Today, highs hit 91 degrees in Boise. Not a record, but still a good 15 degrees warmer than normal.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO