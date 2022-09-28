ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Human Remains Found in Mangroves in Florida Keys

Authorities are looking into the discovery of what seem to be human remains in the Florida Keys mangroves. The remains were discovered Wednesday morning by two persons who were trying to secure a boat close to Mile Marker 5.5, not far from Stock Island, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office authorities.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
FLORIDA KEYS WOMAN GRANTED $12M BY COURT FOR INJURIES SUSTAINED IN 2011 CAR CRASH

A Monroe County jury has awarded Ashley Rierson $12,022,950 for serious injuries sustained after being struck as a pedestrian in Islamorada. On Feb. 11, 2011, a driver heading southbound on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 82 struck Rierson while she was attempting to cross U.S. 1 at 8 p.m. Rierson was struck by a southbound vehicle and then propelled into the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 and struck by another vehicle traveling northbound.
ISLAMORADA, FL
IN PICTURES: MARATHON TAKES A HIT, BUT AVOIDS THE WORST OF HURRICANE IAN

Well, it certainly wasn’t nothing. But when all was said and done, the Florida Keys got lucky – relatively speaking – in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Torrential rain and waters pushed to the north by Ian’s eastern edge, coupled with an already high king tide common for the season, found many Marathon residents on the island’s ocean side dealing with rising waters in the late hours of Sept. 27. Low-lying areas commonly flooded during king tides were the hardest hit, with some residents in the area of 60th to 90th Street Ocean reporting as much as knee-deep water throughout the night. But when it was all over, the Middle Keys never experienced so much as an extended power outage. Heck, we even kept our wi-fi.
MARATHON, FL
HURRICANE IAN FLOODS KEY WEST, DOWNS TREES & CUTS POWER

A strengthening Hurricane Ian skirted past the Florida Keys beginning Sept. 27, delivering storm surge and tropical storm — and even some hurricane-force gusts — to Key West. In the Lower Keys and portions of the Middle Keys, residents woke up to inundated streets and debris. More than...
KEY WEST, FL
Key West building fire during storm destroys businesses, apartments

KEY WEST, Fla. – Firefighters responded to a two-story building fire on a cloudy Wednesday morning in Key West while the area was under tropical storm conditions. The fire devastated businesses and left several homeless. Part of the parking lot was flooded, as the flames engulfed the Flagler Center...
KEY WEST, FL
While Hurricane Ian raged, Florida Keys deputies dealt with a murder and a kidnapping

As Florida Keys sheriff’s deputies braced for Hurricane Ian this week, they also had to deal with the murder of a man and the kidnapping of a toddler. Monroe County detectives arrested 42-year-old Shane Wellington Wilson on a homicide charge in the death of William Shook, who was found unresponsive and critically injured lying among shopping carts in the parking lot of a CVS pharmacy in Big Pine Key two days earlier.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
These people braved massive waves for the 'gram

KEY WEST, Fla. — High waves from Hurricane Ian began pummeling the sea walls in Key West on Tuesday. But that didn't stop some people from going to the Southernmost Point buoy. A surprising number of people were spotted posing for pictures in front of the massive crashing waves....
KEY WEST, FL
Woman accused of kidnapping toddler at hotel in Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. – A 49-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday on accusations that she kidnapped a 16-month-old child from a hotel in the Florida Keys. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, deputies were called to the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Marathon around 8:30 a.m. where an employee told authorities that Zita Gasperik took her child without her permission.
MARATHON, FL

