Read full article on original website
Related
bulletin-news.com
Human Remains Found in Mangroves in Florida Keys
Authorities are looking into the discovery of what seem to be human remains in the Florida Keys mangroves. The remains were discovered Wednesday morning by two persons who were trying to secure a boat close to Mile Marker 5.5, not far from Stock Island, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office authorities.
keysweekly.com
IN PICTURES: KEY WEST DRIES OUT, DUSTS OFF & CLEANS UP IN THE WAKE OF HURRICANE IAN
While Key West remained just out of reach of Hurricane Ian’s Category 4 ferocity, the island city was pummeled Tuesday afternoon and night by tropical storm winds that gusted occasionally to hurricane strength. Relentless rain, unusually high tides and then the storm surge flooded streets, neighborhoods and homes Tuesday...
WSVN-TV
Key West residents, visitors speak out following Hurricane Ian outer band flooding
KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents and visitors of Key West woke up to a flood of trouble as Hurricane Ian’s outer bands impacted the area. The remnants of the storm were all too apparent along areas like the well-known Duval Street, Wednesday. Trees were uprooted from the sidewalk,...
keysweekly.com
FLORIDA KEYS WOMAN GRANTED $12M BY COURT FOR INJURIES SUSTAINED IN 2011 CAR CRASH
A Monroe County jury has awarded Ashley Rierson $12,022,950 for serious injuries sustained after being struck as a pedestrian in Islamorada. On Feb. 11, 2011, a driver heading southbound on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 82 struck Rierson while she was attempting to cross U.S. 1 at 8 p.m. Rierson was struck by a southbound vehicle and then propelled into the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 and struck by another vehicle traveling northbound.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shark Swims Through Flooded Florida Neighborhood as Hurricane Ian Thrashes the State
One scene out of Florida is a result of the strong storm surge, as a shark has been spotted swimming through a Fort Meyers neighborhood.
keysweekly.com
IN PICTURES: MARATHON TAKES A HIT, BUT AVOIDS THE WORST OF HURRICANE IAN
Well, it certainly wasn’t nothing. But when all was said and done, the Florida Keys got lucky – relatively speaking – in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Torrential rain and waters pushed to the north by Ian’s eastern edge, coupled with an already high king tide common for the season, found many Marathon residents on the island’s ocean side dealing with rising waters in the late hours of Sept. 27. Low-lying areas commonly flooded during king tides were the hardest hit, with some residents in the area of 60th to 90th Street Ocean reporting as much as knee-deep water throughout the night. But when it was all over, the Middle Keys never experienced so much as an extended power outage. Heck, we even kept our wi-fi.
southdadenewsleader.com
Monroe County Marine Resources replaces ‘No Motor Zone’ markers in the Upper Keys
Monroe County Office of Marine Resources replaced 80 regulatory marker buoys at the Whale Harbor Channel “Flats” in Islamorada and 11 regulatory marker buoys at Harry Harris Park in Tavernier. Both regulatory No Motor Zones areas were established in 2003. Within a No Motor Zone, all vessels equipped...
keysweekly.com
MONROE COUNTY FIRE RESCUERS READY TO ASSIST RESIDENTS AFTER HURRICANE IAN
Downed trees, road flooding and debris were left in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s passing to the west of Key West and the Lower Keys. With assessment and cleanup efforts underway, Monroe County Fire Rescuers are standing ready to assist residents in unincorporated areas whose homes experienced damage. Response...
IN THIS ARTICLE
keysweekly.com
HURRICANE IAN FLOODS KEY WEST, DOWNS TREES & CUTS POWER
A strengthening Hurricane Ian skirted past the Florida Keys beginning Sept. 27, delivering storm surge and tropical storm — and even some hurricane-force gusts — to Key West. In the Lower Keys and portions of the Middle Keys, residents woke up to inundated streets and debris. More than...
Click10.com
Key West building fire during storm destroys businesses, apartments
KEY WEST, Fla. – Firefighters responded to a two-story building fire on a cloudy Wednesday morning in Key West while the area was under tropical storm conditions. The fire devastated businesses and left several homeless. Part of the parking lot was flooded, as the flames engulfed the Flagler Center...
flkeysnews.com
While Hurricane Ian raged, Florida Keys deputies dealt with a murder and a kidnapping
As Florida Keys sheriff’s deputies braced for Hurricane Ian this week, they also had to deal with the murder of a man and the kidnapping of a toddler. Monroe County detectives arrested 42-year-old Shane Wellington Wilson on a homicide charge in the death of William Shook, who was found unresponsive and critically injured lying among shopping carts in the parking lot of a CVS pharmacy in Big Pine Key two days earlier.
keysweekly.com
IN PICTURES: KEY WEST GETS TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS AS HURRICANE IAN BLOWS TO THE WEST
Hurricane Ian is sending tropical storm conditions to Key West and the Lower Keys, with winds of 40 to 45 mph expected through Tuesday night, and storm surge 1 to 3 feet above normal high tides on Wednesday. Unusually high tides and heavy rains exacerbated street flooding in several parts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10NEWS
These people braved massive waves for the 'gram
KEY WEST, Fla. — High waves from Hurricane Ian began pummeling the sea walls in Key West on Tuesday. But that didn't stop some people from going to the Southernmost Point buoy. A surprising number of people were spotted posing for pictures in front of the massive crashing waves....
Click10.com
Woman accused of kidnapping toddler at hotel in Florida Keys
MARATHON, Fla. – A 49-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday on accusations that she kidnapped a 16-month-old child from a hotel in the Florida Keys. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, deputies were called to the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Marathon around 8:30 a.m. where an employee told authorities that Zita Gasperik took her child without her permission.
Click10.com
Hurricane Ian’s effects: Delta flight ‘circles and circles’ over FLL before landing at MIA
MIAMI – Hurricane Ian affected the weather in South Florida enough to cause some flight problems. While Key West International Airport in Monroe County closed Wednesday, officials decided to keep Miami and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international airports open. There were cancelations and some difficult experiences. The pilot of a Delta...
WSVN-TV
Deputies arrest 49-year-old woman accused of kidnapping child from hotel in Marathon
MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested a 49-year-old woman accused of kidnapping a child from a hotel. Zita Gasperik has been charged with child neglect and kidnapping. According to deputies, the sheriff’s office was called to the Fairfield Inn & Suites at around...
Click10.com
Sheriff: Keys man beats victim with pliers in CVS parking lot, critically injuring him
BIG PINE KEY, Fla. – A man was in critical condition Tuesday after being beaten with a pair of pliers in a drug store parking lot in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Adam Linhardt, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, said deputies responded to the...
Comments / 0