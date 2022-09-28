ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Post Register

Opinion: Idaho senators voted against Inflation Reduction Act

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, no one on Medicare will have to pay more than $2,000 a year for prescription drugs. But every Republican, including ours, voted against it. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, no one on Medicare will have to pay more than $35 a month for...
Post Register

Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his war. Ukraine's president countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance. Putin’s land-grab and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s signing of what he said...
Post Register

House approves antitrust bill targeting Big Tech dominance

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Thursday approved antitrust legislation targeting the dominance of Big Tech companies by giving states greater power in competition cases and increasing money for federal regulators. The bipartisan measure passed by a 242-184 vote. It was separated from more ambitious provisions aimed at reining...
