Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!Deborah Archuleta-MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
APD: 1 dead in SE Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a person was found in the area of Wyoming and Central. Officers were sent out just before 2 p.m. after reports of a shooting. There they found the person who had died. Details are limited, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
Shooting in southwest Albuquerque leaves one dead
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating after a shooting in northwest Albuquerque Thursday night. Officials say officers were sent to the area of Palasades Dr. and Punta Alta Ave for reports that a person had been shot. Police say when officers arrived at the scene they found a victim and […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque homicide investigation after one found dead
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department's homicide unit has taken over an investigation after someone was found dead following reports of shots fired. APD deputies arrived in the area of Wyoming and Central and found one person dead. The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. Friday. The investigation...
APD: 1 person found dead in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Albuquerque. Police say they were called around 4:00 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Bataan Dr. SW for reports of a shooting. Officials say officers arrived on scene and found a person dead at the scene. APD says their homicide unit […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
APD: 93 arrested during warrant roundup operation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Between September 26 – 28, the Albuquerque Police Department, along with New Mexico State Police and the Department of Probation and Parole, arrested 93 people on outstanding warrants. The warrant roundup focused on offenders wanted for violent and property crimes. APD says the people arrested primarily had multiple felony warrants for burglary, […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus hits pedestrian
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus struck an unidentified male at Central and Princeton Wednesday afternoon. A preliminary statement says he stepped in the roadway in front of the bus. There is no crosswalk where the man was attempting to cross the street, according to APD. He...
Police investigating suspicious death in NE Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a death in northeast Albuquerque. They say just after 5 p.m. officers were sent to Pitt St. near Comanche. Details are limited but officers found a man who had died. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. Police say no one is in custody.
Albuquerque Community Safety team easing APD’s load on 911 calls
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department receives 1.1 million calls to 911 and 242-COPS a year. But 3% of those calls are being answered by a different entity, Albuquerque Community Safety. According to new data, ACS has taken more than 9,000 911 calls from APD since the team was created one year ago, with […]
RELATED PEOPLE
rrobserver.com
Planning to get underway for extension of Paseo Del Volcan
Sandoval County Commission Planning and Zoning’s Makita Hill informed the board on Sept. 27 about planning for extension of Paseo Del Volcan. So far the plan, according to Hill, is that the road is to be extended to Rainbow Blvd. The extension conversation involved the building of the Auto...
Albuquerque man with history of burglary charges arrested again
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man with a history of burglary charges has been arrested again. Nicholas Sedillo is accused of breaking into the Cricket store on Eubank and Constitution Thursday morning. Officers found him a couple of blocks away with stolen items and cuts on his hands. Sedillo was arrested on April 7 for a burglary […]
Heavy police presence at related scenes in two Rio Rancho neighborhoods
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a heavy police presence in Rio Rancho in two separate neighborhoods. There was a concentration of officers and tactical vehicles on Borealis Ave. just northwest of Southern and Unser. Police were also on scene in a neighborhood on the east side of Unser on Stallion Rd. The Rio Rancho […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque Aloft reaches South Valley students and families
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque students got to be the first ones to see hot air balloons go up for the 50th anniversary of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Albuquerque Aloft allows students to see a hot air balloon up close and talk to pilots and crews the Friday before Balloon Fiesta kicks off.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jaywalkers pose danger along ART lane by the University of New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An ART bus lane by UNM at Central and Columbia has several people jaywalking nonstop. On Wednesday, a pedestrian was hit after not looking both ways. Several people who walk the area say they don’t realize the buses travel both east and westbound on the same lane from each direction. In a one-hour […]
Young man who killed army specialist in Albuquerque released
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The case of Angel Grado, the young man who killed army specialist Isaiah Villanueva at a house party three years ago, has come to a close. Grado was sentenced late this afternoon and then set free. The family of Villanueva can’t believe how it all ended, filling the courtroom with emotion as […]
14-year-old charged with murder as part of 12-hour crime spree
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department say a 14-year-old boy carjacked a mom who was with her young son, then shot up a party with an assault rifle, killing a young man. Izaiah Ruiz, 14, was arrested after crashing into a wall during a chase hours later. Ruiz is accused of going on a […]
KOAT 7
City of Rio Rancho loses lawsuit over public records
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — On Dec. 8, 2021, a tragic incident happened in Rio Rancho. Two-year-old Lincoln Harmon was killed in this home, when he was hit by a bullet from his father's gun. His father, Santa Fe police Officer Johnathan Harmon, tried to save his son's life by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Halloween decorations stolen from home in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not even October yet and a Halloween decoration thief has already struck in southwest Albuquerque. Sara Roybal’s security camera captured a man outside her home near Bridge and Old Coors around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning swiping Dia Del Los Muertos skeletons and mock gravestones along with other decorations in the front […]
Albuquerque police arrest 12-year-old and his uncle for armed robbery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested Jason Pete Roper and his 12-year-old nephew in connection to five armed robberies and one attempted robbery of a business. The juvenile was arrested at his middle school. He’s been charged with armed robbery, attempt to commit a felony, and conspiracy. After questioning him, detectives arrested […]
Santa Fe Indian Market coming to Albuquerque for 100th anniversary
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The 100th annual Indian Market will be taking place in Albuquerque for the first time in the event’s history. Normally the market sets up shop in Santa Fe. The restored area by Lomas and Broadway, by the historic Southwestern Brewery and Ice Co. building, will host the event this year“We live in the […]
KRQE News 13
San Felipe Santero Market held in Old Town
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Felipe Santero Market at Old Town has been in existence for about 18 years and it’s back this weekend. San Felipe’s Santero Market celebrates the unique cultural folk art of New Mexico and Southern Colorado. A santero it’s someone who creates...
Comments / 3