KRQE News 13

APD: 1 dead in SE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a person was found in the area of Wyoming and Central. Officers were sent out just before 2 p.m. after reports of a shooting. There they found the person who had died. Details are limited, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
KRQE News 13

Shooting in southwest Albuquerque leaves one dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating after a shooting in northwest Albuquerque Thursday night. Officials say officers were sent to the area of Palasades Dr. and Punta Alta Ave for reports that a person had been shot. Police say when officers arrived at the scene they found a victim and […]
KOAT 7

Albuquerque homicide investigation after one found dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department's homicide unit has taken over an investigation after someone was found dead following reports of shots fired. APD deputies arrived in the area of Wyoming and Central and found one person dead. The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. Friday. The investigation...
KRQE News 13

APD: 1 person found dead in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Albuquerque. Police say they were called around 4:00 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Bataan Dr. SW for reports of a shooting. Officials say officers arrived on scene and found a person dead at the scene. APD says their homicide unit […]
KRQE News 13

APD: 93 arrested during warrant roundup operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Between September 26 – 28, the Albuquerque Police Department, along with New Mexico State Police and the Department of Probation and Parole, arrested 93 people on outstanding warrants. The warrant roundup focused on offenders wanted for violent and property crimes. APD says the people arrested primarily had multiple felony warrants for burglary, […]
KOAT 7

Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus hits pedestrian

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus struck an unidentified male at Central and Princeton Wednesday afternoon. A preliminary statement says he stepped in the roadway in front of the bus. There is no crosswalk where the man was attempting to cross the street, according to APD. He...
KRQE News 13

Police investigating suspicious death in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a death in northeast Albuquerque. They say just after 5 p.m. officers were sent to Pitt St. near Comanche. Details are limited but officers found a man who had died. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. Police say no one is in custody.
Harold Medina
rrobserver.com

Planning to get underway for extension of Paseo Del Volcan

Sandoval County Commission Planning and Zoning’s Makita Hill informed the board on Sept. 27 about planning for extension of Paseo Del Volcan. So far the plan, according to Hill, is that the road is to be extended to Rainbow Blvd. The extension conversation involved the building of the Auto...
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man with history of burglary charges arrested again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man with a history of burglary charges has been arrested again. Nicholas Sedillo is accused of breaking into the Cricket store on Eubank and Constitution Thursday morning. Officers found him a couple of blocks away with stolen items and cuts on his hands. Sedillo was arrested on April 7 for a burglary […]
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Aloft reaches South Valley students and families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque students got to be the first ones to see hot air balloons go up for the 50th anniversary of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Albuquerque Aloft allows students to see a hot air balloon up close and talk to pilots and crews the Friday before Balloon Fiesta kicks off.
KRQE News 13

Young man who killed army specialist in Albuquerque released

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  The case of Angel Grado, the young man who killed army specialist Isaiah Villanueva at a house party three years ago, has come to a close. Grado was sentenced late this afternoon and then set free. The family of Villanueva can’t believe how it all ended, filling the courtroom with emotion as […]
KOAT 7

City of Rio Rancho loses lawsuit over public records

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — On Dec. 8, 2021, a tragic incident happened in Rio Rancho. Two-year-old Lincoln Harmon was killed in this home, when he was hit by a bullet from his father's gun. His father, Santa Fe police Officer Johnathan Harmon, tried to save his son's life by...
KRQE News 13

Halloween decorations stolen from home in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not even October yet and a Halloween decoration thief has already struck in southwest Albuquerque. Sara Roybal’s security camera captured a man outside her home near Bridge and Old Coors around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning swiping Dia Del Los Muertos skeletons and mock gravestones along with other decorations in the front […]
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police arrest 12-year-old and his uncle for armed robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested Jason Pete Roper and his 12-year-old nephew in connection to five armed robberies and one attempted robbery of a business. The juvenile was arrested at his middle school. He’s been charged with armed robbery, attempt to commit a felony, and conspiracy. After questioning him, detectives arrested […]
KRQE News 13

San Felipe Santero Market held in Old Town

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Felipe Santero Market at Old Town has been in existence for about 18 years and it’s back this weekend. San Felipe’s Santero Market celebrates the unique cultural folk art of New Mexico and Southern Colorado. A santero it’s someone who creates...
