Relationship Advice

Psych Centra

What Is True Intimacy in a Relationship?

Intimacy is a sense of closeness and connection that transcends physical contact and may bring emotional, mental, and spiritual understanding to any relationship. Intimacy isn’t only the glue that keeps you connected to others, but the atmosphere of closeness you develop with special people in your life. Sometimes intimacy...
#Pda
psychologytoday.com

What Makes Two People Click in a Relationship?

Many people come to therapy asking questions about their intimate relationships. Some common questions are:. “How do I know if I’m looking for the right qualities in a romantic partner?”. “What do I do if I’m having doubts about my relationship?”. “How can I make him/her love me...
psychologytoday.com

A Common Misunderstanding That Leads Couples Into Conflict

There are several types of support that relationship partners commonly offer each other: emotional, tangible, and informational. It is not uncommon for there to be a mismatch between the kind of support one partner seeks and the kind of support their partner offers. Learning to discuss explicitly the kinds of...
The Independent

Woman who says ‘vintage Doctor Who is ruining her relationship’ told to flee

A woman who claims her boyfriend’s insistence on watching vintage Doctor Who is ruining their relationship has been advised to “run for the hills”. In a Reddit post filed under “relationship advice” the woman explains how when she and her boyfriend first got together, he insisted she watched “all the classic Doctor Who episodes in order, starting with the original doctor, William Hartnell”. She writes: “It gets exhausting. My mind wanders, but I'm supposed to ‘pay attention’.”Despite going along with his wish, he has now said he wants her to watch them all again because “the more I watch...
psychologytoday.com

Are Your Good Intentions Sabotaging Your Relationship?

Studies suggest that sacrificing doesn’t guarantee a boost in relationship satisfaction, and it often backfires. Part of the reason our sacrifice is not as beneficial as we may think is that our partner often isn’t even aware of our sacrifice. Relational sacrifices that were more challenging were negatively...
Rosie

Self-Love As A Daily Therapy

If you consider your body to be an energy source, it becomes clear why we must replenish our energy each day. Many of us display robotic behavior. We empty the tank and then expect to still be tolerant, patient, and kind to everyone else. Have you ever had back discomfort from bending over backward to aid others? Although it might not physically hurt, repeatedly putting your own needs last has a negative impact on your overall well-being since it causes emotional agony. You should prioritize taking care of yourself instead!
psychologytoday.com

How to Eliminate Emotional Distance in Your Relationship

A new study tries to decode “relationship jet lag” and offers insight into how couples can develop the agility to deal with it. Relationship "jet lag” is the feeling that you and your partner are traveling in different time zones and aren’t synced up. Tips for...
psychologytoday.com

How Estrangement Defines Other Relationships and Friendships

After an estrangement, many suffer from post-traumatic symptoms, such as emotional flashbacks, hyper-vigilance, and low self-esteem. Some say that a cutoff hurts their ability to trust anyone. They think: "If I can't trust my family, who can I trust?" Longing to replace the family they’ve lost, the estranged often resort...
