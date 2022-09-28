Read full article on original website
Star-studded visitors headed to Death Valley for Clemson-N.C. State game
Clemson will again play host to some top prospects for Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. game against N.C. State at Death Valley. Here are some of the bigger names The Clemson Insider has confirmed as planned visitors (...)
Deion Sanders Reacts To His College Football Job Rumors
With the incredible success Deion Sanders is having as head coach at Jackson State, the Hall of Famer is getting linked to just about every major coaching job that opens up. But there's one person who has yet to give his thoughts on Sanders being linked to all of these jobs: Deion Sanders. Until now, that is.
FOX Sports
Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama headline the Week 5 Top 10 | Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt
On the Week 5 edition of "Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt" Klatt gives an updated version of his Top 10 of the week including the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide. Also included are the Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Oklahoma State Cowboys, USC Trojans, Penn State Nittany Lions and Tennessee Volunteers.
ESPN ranks the 21 remaining undefeated teams in college football
As the weeks go by in college football, the list of undefeated teams continues to shrink. After Week 4, the total number is down to 21, ranging from seven different conferences. Compared to a week ago, there we 33 undefeated. ESPN decided to rank the remaining undefeated teams, with there...
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 27 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of the costliest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S., has terrorized people for much of the week — pummeling western Cuba and raking across Florida before gathering strength in the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean to curve back and strike South Carolina. While Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown, South Carolina, on Friday with much weaker winds than when it crossed Florida’s Gulf Coast earlier in the week, the storm left many areas of Charleston’s downtown peninsula under water. It also washed away parts of four piers along the coast, including two at Myrtle Beach. Online cameras showed seawater filling neighborhoods in Garden City to calf level. As Ian moved across South Carolina on its way to North Carolina Friday evening, it dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone.
Shedeur Sanders: A Heisman analysis
The Heisman Trophy wasn't handed to (l. to r.) Bryce Young, Joe Burrow or Lamar Jackson. And it certainly wasn't handed to Steve McNair. Each earned it. Jackson State sophomore QB Shedeur Sanders will have to do the same. The post Shedeur Sanders: A Heisman analysis appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
numberfire.com
College Football Betting Guide: Saturday 10/1/22
Last week, the top of the rankings maintained the status quo with the exception of Oklahoma, who lost at home against Kansas State. The only other team in the top 10 to lose was Arkansas, and their loss was against a solid Texas A&M team. The Razorbacks look to bounce...
daystech.org
Georgia Tech Football Reveals Uniform Combination for Game vs Pitt
Just slightly greater than 24 hours till toe meets leather-based for Georgia Tech in opposition to Pittsburgh, the Yellow Jackets dropped their uniform mixture for tomorrow evening and it’s going to be a great search for primetime. White helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants would be the look. This...
Former Georgia Quarterback: Teams Aren't "Intimidated" By Alabama
With the way Georgia and Alabama are playing there's a good chance that the two teams once again face off for conference supremacy in the SEC Championship Game this year. But one former Georgia quarterback believes that this year's SEC title game would play out differently from the last few.
College Football Week 5 News and Notes
The college football season is here. Every week, different news and notes will pop up, which will affect what happens on the field and off it. Here are the college football week 5 news and notes. Georgia Tech Fires Geoff Collins. Georgia Tech has decided to fire Geoff Collins after...
Five answers: South Carolina vs. S.C. State
The South Carolina football team was able to soundly take down S.C. State on Thursday night at Williams-Brice Stadium using a balance of drives offensively and a few turnovers to leave with a 50-10 victory. This was the final non-conference game on the easier side of the competition level, and the Gamecocks (3-2) have done exactly what they needed to against the lesser squads.
