ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reacts To His College Football Job Rumors

With the incredible success Deion Sanders is having as head coach at Jackson State, the Hall of Famer is getting linked to just about every major coaching job that opens up. But there's one person who has yet to give his thoughts on Sanders being linked to all of these jobs: Deion Sanders. Until now, that is.
JACKSON, MS
FOX Sports

Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama headline the Week 5 Top 10 | Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt

On the Week 5 edition of "Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt" Klatt gives an updated version of his Top 10 of the week including the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide. Also included are the Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Oklahoma State Cowboys, USC Trojans, Penn State Nittany Lions and Tennessee Volunteers.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Associated Press

Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 27 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of the costliest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S., has terrorized people for much of the week — pummeling western Cuba and raking across Florida before gathering strength in the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean to curve back and strike South Carolina. While Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown, South Carolina, on Friday with much weaker winds than when it crossed Florida’s Gulf Coast earlier in the week, the storm left many areas of Charleston’s downtown peninsula under water. It also washed away parts of four piers along the coast, including two at Myrtle Beach. Online cameras showed seawater filling neighborhoods in Garden City to calf level. As Ian moved across South Carolina on its way to North Carolina Friday evening, it dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone.
FLORIDA STATE
HBCU Gameday

Shedeur Sanders: A Heisman analysis

The Heisman Trophy wasn't handed to (l. to r.) Bryce Young, Joe Burrow or Lamar Jackson. And it certainly wasn't handed to Steve McNair. Each earned it. Jackson State sophomore QB Shedeur Sanders will have to do the same. The post Shedeur Sanders: A Heisman analysis appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
JACKSON, MS
numberfire.com

College Football Betting Guide: Saturday 10/1/22

Last week, the top of the rankings maintained the status quo with the exception of Oklahoma, who lost at home against Kansas State. The only other team in the top 10 to lose was Arkansas, and their loss was against a solid Texas A&M team. The Razorbacks look to bounce...
COLLEGE SPORTS
daystech.org

Georgia Tech Football Reveals Uniform Combination for Game vs Pitt

Just slightly greater than 24 hours till toe meets leather-based for Georgia Tech in opposition to Pittsburgh, the Yellow Jackets dropped their uniform mixture for tomorrow evening and it’s going to be a great search for primetime. White helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants would be the look. This...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Mel Tucker
The Game Haus

College Football Week 5 News and Notes

The college football season is here. Every week, different news and notes will pop up, which will affect what happens on the field and off it. Here are the college football week 5 news and notes. Georgia Tech Fires Geoff Collins. Georgia Tech has decided to fire Geoff Collins after...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Five answers: South Carolina vs. S.C. State

The South Carolina football team was able to soundly take down S.C. State on Thursday night at Williams-Brice Stadium using a balance of drives offensively and a few turnovers to leave with a 50-10 victory. This was the final non-conference game on the easier side of the competition level, and the Gamecocks (3-2) have done exactly what they needed to against the lesser squads.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy