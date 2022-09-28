ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansea, MA

This Swansea resident just flew a plane solo. He's only 17 years old.

By Greg Sullivan
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

SWANSEA — Earning that driver’s license last year was pretty cool for Tucker Tuffile. But it just doesn’t compare to what the 17-year-old town resident accomplished recently, 1,100 feet above the roadways.

A cadet in the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) , Tuffile on Sept. 11 flew solo for the first time. He did so at Quonset State Airport in North Kingstown, Rhode Island. From engine on to engine off, the experience lasted 40 minutes. He spent about 20 minutes in the air, alone in the Cessna 172P, well aware of the adjacent empty seat which previously had always been occupied by his flight instructor.

The CAP is the civilian auxiliary of the United States Air Force and according to its website, conducts 90 percent of inland search and rescue in the United States, as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and other agencies. The Cadet program is for ages 12 to 21. Tuffile, a home-schooled high school senior, is a member of the Warren, Rhode Island-based 106 Cadet Squadron.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zTMfx_0iDDLX7F00

He said that from well back in his childhood, he’s always been attracted to flight. At his grandparents Conni and Fred Tuffile’s house dock on the Long Pond canal in Lakeville, Tucker would watch planes taxi for a takeoff over the pond.

In March 2021, Tuffile went up for his first CAP Orientation flight, where he even got to briefly handle the yoke and rudder. He was hooked. “I knew it was something I wanted to do,” he said.

Best of the best: Who were the Fall River area's best high school volleyball players? Here are our picks

Sports history: Who were the best-ever Fall River area field hockey players? Here are our picks

How he got his start as a pilot

Before getting a chance to fly solo, he had to apply to CAP’s National Powered Solo Flight Academy. He said he applied to all 25 around the country. His one acceptance came from his first choice, the National Falcon Flight Academy in New Jersey.

A prerequisite to attending Solo Flight Academy is successfully completing an encampment, which he did last summer. In March, he entered ground school, which involved eight hours per week plus homework. Tuffile was one of only 14 cadets at the flight academy, held in July. He earned his wings, with his flight instructor, Brigadier General Bruce Thompson, giving Tuffile’s mother, Michelle, the wings to pin on her son.

Giving back: Mayflower Wind says it wants to be a part of the community. Here's how it's doing that.

Determined to solo by summer’s end, Tuffile was excited when he got the date. A student must have 17 hours of flight time with an instructor before going solo. The requirement to go for one’s private license is 40 hours. Tuffile said he foresees getting there next spring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QsRL6_0iDDLX7F00

The solo flight

Solo day brought gorgeous flying weather at Quonset. After a final flight with his instructor, Tuffile climbed into the Cessna, alone. After he finished running through his pre-flight checklist, the Swansea teen started to feel the excitement. The solo flight would involve three landings, the first two of which would be touch-and-gos, where the pilot gets all three wheels on the runway for a few seconds and then takes off again. Some of his recent landings, he confessed, had “not been the the best.”

The nerves disappeared, he said, as he taxied to Runway 23.

In the air, Tuffille said, he was very focused but still able to appreciate the ocean and landscape from a thousand feet on clear day. “Every time I go up, I enjoy the view,” he said. “I was looking more toward the airport, but I definitely looked down.”

At one point, he said, he was about 500 feet above the ocean, looking down at sailboats, with people fishing clearly visible.

'Come on down': Swansea welcomes Ernie Boch Jr. with ideas for Pleasure Island's future

He said all three landings this day were soft. After his final landing, he got a warm congratulations from the air traffic controller, lifting his spirits even more. Then it truly hit him: mission accomplished.

“Taxiing back, that’s where I was blown away,” he said.

Tuffile had a rooting section on hand at Quonset. His parents. Grandparents, paternal and maternal. Five siblings. Another cadet. Cadet Senior Master Sergeant Mary Petitto. His maternal grandfather, Arthur Gauthier, 90, and a Navy veteran, paid for Tuffille’s solo flight.

After he secured the plane, Tuffile was inaugurated with an ice bucket shower. He will receive his solo wings at an upcoming ceremony.

Future plans

A CAP Cadet first sergeant, Tuffile has applied to the U.S. Naval Academy and, he said, will soon apply to the U.S. Air Force Academy. He said he will not know if he’s been accepted at either until the spring.

In the meantime, he’s a busy high school senior. As a dual enrollment home school student, he’s doing most of his academics at home but also taking Calculus II at Bridgewater State University. He said he loves mathematics, loves getting to the marker board to solve equations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XN4Xt_0iDDLX7F00

Tuffile qualifies as a Renaissance man. For 13 years, he has studied Russian ballet at Ballet Prestige in Barrington. The ballet, he said, is superb for developing both large and small muscle groups. And for building stamina. He has danced the titular role in "The Nutcracker" and has also danced at Providence Performing Arts Center with Festival Ballet.

Last spring, he joined with the Joseph Case High School Theater in “Legally Blonde.”

Tuffile, who turns 18 on Oct. 2, said he foresees a future of 20 years in the military, maybe 10 active and 10 Air Guard, and then a second career as a commercial pilot.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: This Swansea resident just flew a plane solo. He's only 17 years old.

Comments / 1

Madd ✨ Miche
2d ago

That's what I'm talking about!! Big Congrats to this young man. Much respect to his parents as well.Great to see a kid getting out there and doing something with themselves, finding things in life they are passionate about and putting in the work. This kids got a great future. Nice to see some good stuff in the news.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

West Warwick man charged with illegally possessing turtle hatchlings

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Wednesday that a West Warwick man was charged for illegally possessing eastern musk turtles. Rhode Island Environmental Police searched the man’s home after he offered to sell two of the turtles to undercover officers. In...
WEST WARWICK, RI
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- September 29, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith lost a couple days this past week due to weather, but that’s par for the course in the fall. What is also par for the course in fall is some strong fishing when they are able to get out. They’ve had a nice mix of cod, fluke, black sea bass, scup, cunners, and even a few late season flounder when they’ve made it out to the grounds. The winds make thing a bit difficult, but it will continue to be worth it whenever possible. Reservations can be made online or by calling the office, and the trips fill fast, so be sure to book asap!
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeville, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Swansea, MA
Business
North Kingstown, RI
Business
City
Barrington, RI
City
North Kingstown, RI
Local
Massachusetts Industry
City
Swansea, MA
State
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

2 Rehoboth men indicted for Seekonk murder

SEEKOONK, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol Country District Attorney’s Office said Friday that two Rehoboth men have been indicted for a Seekonk murder, including the victim’s son. Joseph ‘JD’ Housley II and Christopher Heron were arrested in connection to the killing of 66-year-old Joseph Housley last year....
SEEKONK, MA
Block Island Times

Rhode Island CRMC issues violations notice to Ballard’s

Following on the heels of the incidents that fell on Victory Day in August, with the throngs of concertgoers packed onto Ballard’s Beach and the ensuing fights at Ballard’s and on the Block Island Ferry in the evening, residents and officials on Block Island started asking questions about just how Ballard’s Resort came to grow under the radar over the past few years. Naturally, the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council came into play.
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernie Boch Jr.
johnstonsunrise.net

Massive construction project shines like ominous beacon on hill overlooking Johnston

FROM THE DARK SKY: These images of the Amazon construction site in Johnston, following the sunset, were captured by drones piloted by Trevor Bryan, an FAA Licensed and insured drone pilot, the owner and operator of New England Aerial Services, on Sept. 21. The illuminated project has been taking shape on the Hartford Avenue hill overlooking Johnston.
JOHNSTON, RI
hwy.co

This State Beach in Rhode Island Is Perfect for a Relaxing Summer Day

Spending your day at East Matunuck State Beach in Rhode Island can feel like the epitome of a relaxing summer day. Beach days offer respite from the city and the rush of life. But why should you spend your day at this specific beach? Read on to learn more about beach life, historical facts, and places to stay when visiting East Matunuck State Beach.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities investigating after human remains wash ashore at beachfront resort on Cape Cod

BREWSTER, Mass. — An investigation is underway after human remains washed ashore at a beachfront resort on Cape Cod over the weekend, authorities announced Wednesday. Officers responding to the Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club in Brewster on Saturday found partial human remains that had washed up on shore, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.
BREWSTER, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford North End Intersection to Undergo Timing Adjustment

A New Bedford intersection that has seen increased traffic buildup in recent weeks is getting another look from the city’s Department of Public Infrastructure. The North End intersection where Ashley Boulevard and Acushnet Avenue merge in front of Pa Raffa’s has seen longer than usual wait times as of late. The two roads each have a traffic light at the juncture and then another light is just a short distance ahead before the Cumberland Farms entrance.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Academy#Air Force Academy#Us Air#Cessna#Cadet Squadron
GoLocalProv

Historic Bristol Lighthouse Sells Above Asking Price

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International announced the sale of the Bristol Ferry Lighthouse. GoLocal first reported the historic property going on the market in August. The home, located at 7 Old Ferry Road, sold for $805,000. Kim Holland, Sales Associate, Mott & Chace represented the seller. James King of William Raveis Inspire represented the buyer. The property was listed at $750,000.
BRISTOL, RI
NECN

Partial Human Remains Wash Ashore Near Popular Cape Cod Resort

Police are investigating after partial human remains washed ashore near a popular Cape Cod resort over the weekend. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, a person walking along the shore near the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster, Massachusetts, discovered the partial remains of a human body, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Brewster police and state police detectives responded to the scene.
BREWSTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
rimonthly.com

West Greenwich Resident Reigns Supreme at King Richard’s Faire

During the day, Elizabeth Clouse is a historical costume designer, wife and mother of two. On weekends, you’ll find her in Carver, Massachusetts, where she holds court as Queen Anne III at King Richard’s Faire, playfully mingling with other lords and ladies, royal entertainers and residents of the medieval realm of Carvershire.
WEST GREENWICH, RI
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Little Bay Marine: Just two Fairhaven guys from the neck

A couple of “Fairhaven guys” from Sconticut Neck are putting their knowledge of the marine industry to work. Tugboat Captain Evan Pereira and boat engineer Ryan Rose spent many an hour in the quiet of the night on the boat, discussing ways to make more money. “Let’s do...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
ecori.org

CRMC Approves Plan to Restore Kickemuit Reservoir to Tidal Habitat via Dam Removal

PROVIDENCE – A dam removal project by the Bristol County Water Authority that would restore the Kickemuit Reservoir back to a tidal estuarine habitat received conditional approval from the Coastal Resources Management Council this week. Under the approved application, the water authority will remove the lower dam structure entirely...
WARREN, RI
The Herald News

The Herald News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy