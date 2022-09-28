Read full article on original website
Related
Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless
A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
Cat Sitting on Sleeping Dog's Belly in Street Leaves Internet in Hysterics
A video of a dog and cat relaxing together has gone viral on TikTok, with more than 300,000 likes. In the 28-second video, posted by Carlo Puri 1, @carlopuri1, a dog can be seen relaxing on its back, legs in the air, while a cat lies neatly on its stomach. Another cat sits close to the dog, staring at the camera, and another dog looks enviously onwards.
Owner's Reaction to Missing Cat After 390 Days Apart Goes Viral: 'So Fat'
The reunion of a cat and her owner after 390 days apart has provided two memeable reactions online. A video shared on TikTok by the cat's owner, under the username mon_mon_00, shows the owner picking up her cat from a lady who's been taking care of her. The owner even provided a bottle of prosecco as thanks.
pethelpful.com
Man Shares Texts Sent From His Cat Sitter and They're Nothing Short of Epic
Any parent who leaves their little ones with a sitter is going to worry. Pet parents are the same way too. We totally get why. Fur babies or not, they're a parent's whole world world and you just want to make sure they are taken care of. So like us, you might overly check in and ask how your fur baby is doing. But instead of constantly asking, it's time to get a pet sitter who does what we see in this clip.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lovemeow.com
Feral Kitten Flourishes into Happy Couch Cat When She Finds Someone to Trust
A feral kitten flourished into a happy couch cat when she found someone to trust. A tiny 5-week-old kitten was found wandering the streets as an orphan all alone. She had an upper respiratory infection, an upset stomach and was very timid. A good Samaritan spotted the kitten in poor...
If The Family Cat’s A Little Too Comfy On The Counter, A Vet Has Advice For You
When I adopted my cat Olive a couple of years ago, I tried my best to keep her off the countertops. I tried scolding her, and as a nicer tactic, simply taking her off and using treats as positive reinforcement. Of course, all this was in vain. As much as I've tried to rectify her behavior, Olive continues to jump on countertops. Kitchen, bathroom, wherever there's a counter, she wants to be on it. I've now given up and accepted my kitty is a countertop hopper extraordinaire (while also always making sure to have some disinfectant wipes on hand). I know I'm not alone since countertop hopping is a fairly common trait for felines. In fact, data shows that thousands of people every month search "how to keep cats off counters." If you're like me, you've accepted this bad habit — even if you don't like it.
Jason Derulo: ‘What happens when we die? I am going in a first-class seat to heaven’
Born in Florida, Jason Derulo, 33, attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in Los Angeles. In 2009, his debut single Whatcha Say was a huge hit, and other chart-toppers include Wiggle, Take You Dancing, Acapulco, Savage Love and this year’s Slidin’ (ft Kodak Black). Derulo has sold more than 200m records worldwide and has more than 52.5 million TikTok followers. He lives in Los Angeles.
'Elusive' Cat-Like Fossa Triplets Born for the First Time at the Chester Zoo
The fossa pups were born in July but didn't come out of their den until September A trio of adorable and rare baby fossa pups made their first public appearance at the Chester Zoo. Born on July 9, the triplets, now 12 weeks old, were spotted on Friday after spending weeks hiding away in their den with their mother, Shala. The cat-like animals, distant relatives of the mongoose, can only be found in the forests of Madagascar in the wild. The creatures are also rare at the U.K. zoo....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People Are Revealing What They Think Screams "Trashy Parent," And I Need To Know If You Find Them Sensible Or Overdramatic
"Parents who act like providing bare necessities is some kind of favor or debt to be repaid."
msn.com
Cat's Sweet Response to Seeing His Owner After a Week at the Cat Hotel Is Just Precious
We all hate leaving our loved ones for long periods of time because we miss their comforting familiarity and it creates a hole in our hearts. For animals, it can be even more difficult because they don't understand why their parents are leaving them or when they're coming back. One video of a cat and his owner reuniting after time apart shows us just how important family is to our animals.
getnews.info
Finest Pet Wipes for Dogs and Cats To Keep Them Clean and Fresh
Vietdai offers a range of pet wipes suitable for cats and dogs. All products are pet-friendly and can be used on a daily basis. Having pets is not enough, it becomes the responsibility of the owner to ensure that the furry friends are fresh and clean all the time. This is necessary for their good health and overall well-being. To help pet owners, top-quality pet wipes for dogs and cat bath wipes are available so that the pet can stay fresh all the time.
womansday.com
The 8 Best Backpack Cat Carriers for Your Adventure Companion
In the market for a cat backpack? You might already be familiar with a cat carrier, which typically comes with a strap to go over your shoulder or a handle that you carry by hand. Cat backpacks have entered into the scene as more and more influencers are hiking and adventuring with their cats outdoors — you've probably seen the trendy clear backpacks that look like bubbles. Whether you're ready for your cat to partake in your adventures, or you just want a hands-free option for traveling with your kitty, you'll need a proper bag to wear around your shoulders. And since you'll be carrying precious cargo, you'll want to give this purchase due diligence.
petpress.net
10 Fun Cat Facts For Kids That You Should Tell Your Children
Cat facts can be pretty interesting, and if you’re looking for some fun ones to share with your kids, you’ve come to the right place. In this blog post, we will discuss 10 fun cat facts that every kid should know. From how big cats can get to...
Comments / 0