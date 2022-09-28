ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless

A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
PETS
Newsweek

Cat Sitting on Sleeping Dog's Belly in Street Leaves Internet in Hysterics

A video of a dog and cat relaxing together has gone viral on TikTok, with more than 300,000 likes. In the 28-second video, posted by Carlo Puri 1, @carlopuri1, a dog can be seen relaxing on its back, legs in the air, while a cat lies neatly on its stomach. Another cat sits close to the dog, staring at the camera, and another dog looks enviously onwards.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Man Shares Texts Sent From His Cat Sitter and They're Nothing Short of Epic

Any parent who leaves their little ones with a sitter is going to worry. Pet parents are the same way too. We totally get why. Fur babies or not, they're a parent's whole world world and you just want to make sure they are taken care of. So like us, you might overly check in and ask how your fur baby is doing. But instead of constantly asking, it's time to get a pet sitter who does what we see in this clip.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dirty Laundry#High Street#Raeburn Brothers
lovemeow.com

Feral Kitten Flourishes into Happy Couch Cat When She Finds Someone to Trust

A feral kitten flourished into a happy couch cat when she found someone to trust. A tiny 5-week-old kitten was found wandering the streets as an orphan all alone. She had an upper respiratory infection, an upset stomach and was very timid. A good Samaritan spotted the kitten in poor...
PETS
Scary Mommy

If The Family Cat’s A Little Too Comfy On The Counter, A Vet Has Advice For You

When I adopted my cat Olive a couple of years ago, I tried my best to keep her off the countertops. I tried scolding her, and as a nicer tactic, simply taking her off and using treats as positive reinforcement. Of course, all this was in vain. As much as I've tried to rectify her behavior, Olive continues to jump on countertops. Kitchen, bathroom, wherever there's a counter, she wants to be on it. I've now given up and accepted my kitty is a countertop hopper extraordinaire (while also always making sure to have some disinfectant wipes on hand). I know I'm not alone since countertop hopping is a fairly common trait for felines. In fact, data shows that thousands of people every month search "how to keep cats off counters." If you're like me, you've accepted this bad habit — even if you don't like it.
PETS
The Guardian

Jason Derulo: ‘What happens when we die? I am going in a first-class seat to heaven’

Born in Florida, Jason Derulo, 33, attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in Los Angeles. In 2009, his debut single Whatcha Say was a huge hit, and other chart-toppers include Wiggle, Take You Dancing, Acapulco, Savage Love and this year’s Slidin’ (ft Kodak Black). Derulo has sold more than 200m records worldwide and has more than 52.5 million TikTok followers. He lives in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

'Elusive' Cat-Like Fossa Triplets Born for the First Time at the Chester Zoo

The fossa pups were born in July but didn't come out of their den until September A trio of adorable and rare baby fossa pups made their first public appearance at the Chester Zoo. Born on July 9, the triplets, now 12 weeks old, were spotted on Friday after spending weeks hiding away in their den with their mother, Shala. The cat-like animals, distant relatives of the mongoose, can only be found in the forests of Madagascar in the wild. The creatures are also rare at the U.K. zoo....
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Cats
msn.com

Cat's Sweet Response to Seeing His Owner After a Week at the Cat Hotel Is Just Precious

We all hate leaving our loved ones for long periods of time because we miss their comforting familiarity and it creates a hole in our hearts. For animals, it can be even more difficult because they don't understand why their parents are leaving them or when they're coming back. One video of a cat and his owner reuniting after time apart shows us just how important family is to our animals.
PETS
getnews.info

Finest Pet Wipes for Dogs and Cats To Keep Them Clean and Fresh

Vietdai offers a range of pet wipes suitable for cats and dogs. All products are pet-friendly and can be used on a daily basis. Having pets is not enough, it becomes the responsibility of the owner to ensure that the furry friends are fresh and clean all the time. This is necessary for their good health and overall well-being. To help pet owners, top-quality pet wipes for dogs and cat bath wipes are available so that the pet can stay fresh all the time.
PET SERVICES
womansday.com

The 8 Best Backpack Cat Carriers for Your Adventure Companion

In the market for a cat backpack? You might already be familiar with a cat carrier, which typically comes with a strap to go over your shoulder or a handle that you carry by hand. Cat backpacks have entered into the scene as more and more influencers are hiking and adventuring with their cats outdoors — you've probably seen the trendy clear backpacks that look like bubbles. Whether you're ready for your cat to partake in your adventures, or you just want a hands-free option for traveling with your kitty, you'll need a proper bag to wear around your shoulders. And since you'll be carrying precious cargo, you'll want to give this purchase due diligence.
PETS
petpress.net

10 Fun Cat Facts For Kids That You Should Tell Your Children

Cat facts can be pretty interesting, and if you’re looking for some fun ones to share with your kids, you’ve come to the right place. In this blog post, we will discuss 10 fun cat facts that every kid should know. From how big cats can get to...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy