Oleksandr Usyk evidently felt that Anthony Joshua acted like a petulant child after their rematch. After Usyk, WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO champion from Ukraine, was announced the points winner over London’s Joshua last month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Joshua acted in a bizarre manner. First, he took two of Usyk’s belts and dropped them outside of the ring, and then he took the microphone and went on an extended rant. Joshua took issue with his critics, saying that he does not throw punches like the heavyweight of yore because of his size.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO