ESPN
Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Katie Taylor still No. 1, but Claressa Shields can shake things up with a win
While Katie Taylor continues to lead the way in the ESPN women's pound-for-pound rankings and Amanda Serrano solidified her No. 3 spot with a decision victory on Sept. 24, a few upcoming matchups are surely going to shake the top 10 based on the results. Taylor returns to the ring...
Boxing Scene
Wilder Embraces Showdown With Ruiz: 'I'm Looking Forward To Having a Fight With Ruiz'
Deontay Wilder likes the way Andy Ruiz thinks. The former heavyweight titlist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, said in an interview that he is all for matching up against Ruiz in the near future, echoing Ruiz’s own recent statements. Shortly after picking up a unanimous decision over Luis Ortiz earlier this month, Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) called out Wilder to a fight.
Boxing Scene
Luis Quinones, 25, Passes Away From Injuries in Knockout Loss
Junior welterweight prospect Luis Quinones, 25-years-old, passed away on Thursday night, five days after being hospitalized after suffering a knockout loss to Jose Munoz in Barranquilla, Colombia. The fight took place on September 24 at the Coliseo Elias Chegwin. The boxer's brother, Leonardo Quinones, announced the tragic news on social...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Tears Into Wilder, Says He Is Not Hall of Fame Worthy: 'Frightening That He's Saying That'
Eddie is flabbergasted by Deontay Wilder’s belief that his name deserves to be etched into posterity alongside some of the greatest fighters throughout boxing history. The former heavyweight titlist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama was asked recently if his name deserves a spot at the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York, and he responded unequivocally in the affirmative.
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder: I Hold Oleksandr Usyk To Be a Man of His Word
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is pleased with the recent news that unified champion Oleksandr Usyk would be ringside next month at Barclays Center in Brooklyn - where Wilder will return to the ring against Robert Helenius. Wilder will return for the first time since getting stopped by Tyson...
Boxing Scene
Team Serrano: One Win Away From Becoming Undisputed, WBA Champ Has Been Eluding Us For A Little Bit
Amanda Serrano checked off several boxes with her latest win. Saturday’s ten-round, unanimous decision win over Sarah Mahfoud saw the Brooklyn-bred Boricua southpaw fight for her first Ring magazine title, which also marked her debut in the U.K. Amazingly through title wins in a female record seven weight divisions, it was also Serrano’s first time facing another reigning titlist in a true unification bout.
Boxing Scene
Joyce Wants Usyk Next, Also Calls Out Fury, Joshua, Wilder, and Whyte
Joe Joyce is brimming with enthusiasm. The 37-year-old heavyweight contender has seen his prospects glow lately, after he stopped former champion Joseph Parker with a brutal left hook in the 11th round of their 12-round contest last Saturday at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Now, "The Juggernaut" wants a...
Boxing Scene
Usyk on Joshua Outburst: ‘He Reminded Me of a Little Boy’
Oleksandr Usyk evidently felt that Anthony Joshua acted like a petulant child after their rematch. After Usyk, WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO champion from Ukraine, was announced the points winner over London’s Joshua last month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Joshua acted in a bizarre manner. First, he took two of Usyk’s belts and dropped them outside of the ring, and then he took the microphone and went on an extended rant. Joshua took issue with his critics, saying that he does not throw punches like the heavyweight of yore because of his size.
Boxing Scene
Bomac Views Spence As Tougher Fight For Crawford Than Charlo
Although a showdown between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. remains at the top of nearly everyone’s must-see list, the Omaha, Nebraska, native has thrown around the possibility of moving up in weight to take on Jermell Charlo. With the truculent 154-pound undisputed champion standing firmly in Spence’s corner, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) has stated on numerous occasions that he would be more than willing to strip Charlo of his championship status after doing the same to his good friend.
Boxing Scene
Wilder-Helenius: Price Point For FOX Sports PPV Show Same As Cost For Ruiz-Ortiz
The price point for Premier Boxing Champions’ next FOX Sports Pay-Per-View show is the same as it cost for fans to watch PBC’s most recent event on that platform. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the suggested retail price for the four-fight show headlined by heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius on October 15 is $74.99. The pay-per-view show in which former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz defeated Luis Ortiz by unanimous decision in the 12-round main event September 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles cost consumers the same amount as the Wilder-Helenius card.
Boxing Scene
Stevenson: Haney Clearly Top Guy At 135; Anybody Say Otherwise Definitely Hatin' On Him
NEWARK, New Jersey – Shakur Stevenson understandably believes he’d dethrone Devin Haney if he receives the opportunity to dethrone the undefeated, fully unified lightweight champion. Stevenson doesn’t dispute Haney’s status as the best lightweight in boxing, though. It’s inarguable, according to Stevenson, that Haney has earned that distinction...
Boxing Scene
David Morrell: "I Want Benavidez But It's Not Depending On Me"
Having aggregated an amateur record consisting of 130 wins against only two losses, David Morrell found it necessary to accelerate his pro career. Just one year following his debut, the Cuban star snagged the interim WBA super middleweight crown. Shortly after, the WBA’s proliferation of world titles would continue as the 24-year-old was elevated to “Regular” champion.
Boxing Scene
Richardson Hitchins Inks Promotional Pact With Eddie Hearn
Richardson Hitchins has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom. Hitchins (14-0 6 KOs) has cruised to 14-0 in the paid ranks since turning professional in March 2017 after representing Haiti in the 2016 Olympics and secured his sixth stoppage win in his last outing, dismissing Angel Rodriguez inside four rounds to add to impressive ten round victories over Malik Hawkins and former World champion Argenis Mendez.
Boxing Scene
Luis Nery Now Faces David Carmona On October 1 in Tijuana; Eyes Title Fight With Stephen Fulton
Luis Nery has a new opponent for a stay-busy fight ahead of plans for another junior featherweight title run. The former two-division titlist will now face countryman and three-time title challenger David Carmona this Saturday in Nery’s hometown of Tijuana, Mexico. The bout serves in supporting capacity on a show paying tribute to Jackie Nava (39-4-4, 16KOs), the former bantamweight and unified junior featherweight titlist who will face Argentina’s Gloria Elena Yancaqueo (10-11-3, 3KOs) in the final fight of her incredible 21-year pro career.
Boxing Scene
Ronny Reyes Aims To Impress at "Rockin' Fights" at The Paramount
What makes a great fighter nickname? Some fighters like Star Boxing’s Richie “Popeye the Sailor Man” Rivera are given a nickname from their childhood that just sticks. Others are bestowed a nickname that fits the fighters out of the ring persona, like Star Boxing’s former WBO World Champion, “The Common Man” Joe Smith Jr. Then there are those that are given a nickname based on a fighter’s style inside the ring – enter, “RUTHLESS” RONNY REYES (New York, NY 1-0).
Boxing Scene
Carlos Adames: Not Just Munguia, Charlo, The Entire Middleweight Division Is Avoiding Me
Carlos Adames’ name is rarely mentioned when boxing’s middleweight champions and other top fighters in the 160-pound division discuss potential opponents. The Dominican contender legitimized himself as one of the sport’s top middleweights when he out-pointed Sergiy Derevyanchenko in their 10-rounder last December 5 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Defeating Derevyanchenko by majority decision only made him a higher-risk, low-reward proposition, according to Adames.
Boxing Scene
Akhmadaliev-Tapales: IBF Reorders Mandatory Title Fight
The previous order was rescinded once it was realized that the WBA remained next in line, this time around with Tapales due his title shot. The two sides will have until October 25 to work out a deal to avoid a purse bid hearing. “[The] mandatory title defense was due...
Boxing Scene
Dillian Whyte Appoints Buddy McGirt As New Head Trainer
Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte has a new coach in his corner. Hall of Fame fighter turned touted trainer Buddy McGirt has been tasked to shape “The Bodysnatcher” ahead of his next fight, Whyte announced. "Buddy has been a two-time world champion, he fought a lot of good guys...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Caleb Plant Putting in Work For Anthony Dirrell Showdown
Former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant held a media workout in Las Vegas Tuesday as he prepares to face 168-pound rival and two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell in a WBC Super Middleweight Title Eliminator. (photos by Tobey Acuna, Team Plant)
Boxing Scene
Usyk Open to Joshua Trilogy If Fury Fight Fails to Get Made; Suggests Kiev as Destination
Oleksandr Usyk may have an interesting, if tad redundant, contingency plan in place if a fight with Tyson Fury fails to get off the ground. Usyk, the WBO, WBA, IBO and IBF heavyweight champion, said in a recent interview that he would be receptive to the idea of facing Anthony Joshua in a third fight, in the event that he cannot land an undisputed showdown with WBC titlist Tyson Fury. Usyk, moreover, suggested that a potential Joshua trilogy could take place in Usyk’s homeland of Ukraine, specifically at the gargantuan Olympic National Sports Complex in Kiev.
