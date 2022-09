Kikue Higuchi is a journalism student at Northwestern University and an intern at the LPGA. THE COLONY, TEX | The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America will celebrate its tenth anniversary with the strongest field in the history of the event, boasting six of the top 10 players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. As the season nears its conclusion, the competition will only get fiercer as the Rolex Player of the Year and the No. 1 spot in the Rolex Rankings remain up for grabs.

