Opinion: I’m endorsing Mike Lee. Not caucusing is a dangerous gamble
In the last 50 years, there has only been one instance of an independent or third-party senator not caucusing with either major party in the U.S. Senate. Sen. Dean Barkley was a member of the Independence Party who served in the Senate for two months following the death of Sen. Paul Wellstone, D-Minn. Barkley was appointed by Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, known also as Jesse “The Body” Ventura of professional wrestling fame. Barkley chose not to caucus with either party, a backroom deal which left Sen. Tom Daschle, D-S.D., in power as Majority Leader.
Opinion: It's Misinformation to Suggest the Investigation Into the Insurrection Isn’t Bipartisan
A lot of Americans are pushing the false claim that the investigation into the insurrection of January 6th, 2021 is not bipartisan. This is only one of many inaccurate narratives that are meant to undermine the committee.
Republicans think Trump will be a midterm kingmaker. Democrats like me think he may be a spoiler
The post-Labor Day weekend sprint to the November midterms is officially on. The general election matchups are set and the contours of the election have taken shape. With less than two months to go, one thing is remarkably clear: while former President Donald Trump is not on the ballot, his candidates and policies certainly are.
Nothing in our history prepares Americans for what’s likely to arrive this November
While much attention has been paid to Donald Trump’s continuing fixation on denying the results of the 2020 presidential election and the possibility of a repeat in 2024, a more immediate threat to democracy is looming: an alarming number of Republicans across the country are now gearing up to cast doubt on the outcome of the midterm elections this November.
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
Republicans winning the House could plunge US and world into 'chaos,' warns New York Times
New York Times congressional correspondent Jonathan Weisman warned that "chaos" could ensue if Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. In his report, published Thursday, Weisman claimed that the potential influx of new GOP lawmakers that have "fringe positions" and who have "espoused conspiracy theories"...
Mike Lindell says he “prayed” for GOP to lose because it would prove him right about voter fraud
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell revealed over the weekend that he was secretly praying for Democrats to win two Senate elections in Georgia in early 2021 on the grounds that it would lend credence to his false claims about the 2020 election being stolen. The Macon Telegraph reports that Lindell told...
Marjorie Taylor Greene abandoned by right-wing reporters when more important Republican arrives
A pair of reporters from the conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network covering former President Donald Trump's rally for Pennsylvania GOP candidates Dr Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano left Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene hanging mid sentence when they saw the gubernatorial candidate arrive at the event. Ms Greene was discussing campaign tactics and running through a litany of right-wing talking points with the reporters when Pennsylvania's GOP gubernatorial candidate Mr Mastriano arrived on scene. "Traditional GOP, traditional 'Republican Parties' usually want to keep the outsiders away, but we have got to keep people to keep coming, successful people —"...
Jorge Ramos’ daughter sounds alarm that Latinos are 'walking away’ from Democratic Party
MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos warned that Latinos are "walking away" from the Democratic Party. During MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" on Friday, Ramos, the daughter of famous liberal Latino journalist Jorge Ramos, said that former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign and that recent elections of several Hispanic Republican lawmakers indicate that "Latinas" are "walking away from the Democratic Party."
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Mitch McConnell is 'proudly' supporting a bill that aims to prevent another Trump-style coup, saying January 6 'underscored the need for an update'
McConnell's support for the Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act comes just days after all but 9 Republicans voted against the House version.
Clarence Thomas Failing to Note Wife Ginni's $680k Side Income Resurfaces
The House January 6 committee will speak to Ginni Thomas this week after she agreed to a "voluntary meeting."
Republican Senate nominee in Georgia Herschel Walker says he'd welcome the support of former President Donald Trump on the campaign trail
Republican Senate nominee in Georgia Herschel Walker says he'd welcome the support of former President Donald Trump on the campaign trail.
Biden's Surrender of the Border has Become Democrats' Biggest Liability | Opinion
For all his eagerness to repeal the Trump administration's immigration policies, President Joe Biden shows no interest in replacing them with other ideas. His approach to the border crisis is to avert his eyes from it altogether. This jarring lack of leadership is a top issue heading into the midterms—well beyond Texas and the border states.
2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections
Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters' Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
Trump-Backed Attorney General Candidate Wants To Stop Contraception From Entering The State
Ever since the Supreme Court callously undid 50 years of precedent and overturned Roe v. Wade, the writing’s on that wall for every Constitutional right that found its home in the penumbra of privacy. As written by Justice Clarence Thomas in his concurrence in Dobbs, “we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”
Millennial Sen. Jon Ossoff says young Republicans found his 2020 victory so inspiring they've reached out for advice on how to break through America's gerontocracy
Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff told Insider he encourages youthful candidates to inject their 'fresh perspective' into every political race possible
Donald Trump is raising money off a "ransacking" in Florida — but it has nothing to do with Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian barreled toward the Gulf Coast, former President Donald Trump emailed his supporters about a very different situation in Florida — the FBI raid of his home, Mar-a-Lago. "It has already been proven that so much has been wrongfully taken," Trump said in the email. "It was...
Boebert slammed for 15 anti-veteran votes after boasting of support for troops
A Democrat hoping to defeat Lauren Boebert is calling her out for her lack of support for bills meant to help US military veterans.Adam Frisch laid out his opponent’s votes on more than a dozen pieces of legislation over the weekend after Ms Boebert, a first-term congresswoman championed by the far right and known for her racist comments about colleagues, touted her work on veterans’ affairs.“I voted for four pro-veteran bills that were signed into law and led several amendments to provide funding for mental health and other important services for our veterans,” wrote Ms Boebert in a tweet...
