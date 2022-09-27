ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Opinion: I’m endorsing Mike Lee. Not caucusing is a dangerous gamble

In the last 50 years, there has only been one instance of an independent or third-party senator not caucusing with either major party in the U.S. Senate. Sen. Dean Barkley was a member of the Independence Party who served in the Senate for two months following the death of Sen. Paul Wellstone, D-Minn. Barkley was appointed by Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, known also as Jesse “The Body” Ventura of professional wrestling fame. Barkley chose not to caucus with either party, a backroom deal which left Sen. Tom Daschle, D-S.D., in power as Majority Leader.
UTAH STATE
The Hill

Nothing in our history prepares Americans for what’s likely to arrive this November

While much attention has been paid to Donald Trump’s continuing fixation on denying the results of the 2020 presidential election and the possibility of a repeat in 2024, a more immediate threat to democracy is looming: an alarming number of Republicans across the country are now gearing up to cast doubt on the outcome of the midterm elections this November.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Party#Americans#The Pew Research Center
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene abandoned by right-wing reporters when more important Republican arrives

A pair of reporters from the conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network covering former President Donald Trump's rally for Pennsylvania GOP candidates Dr Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano left Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene hanging mid sentence when they saw the gubernatorial candidate arrive at the event. Ms Greene was discussing campaign tactics and running through a litany of right-wing talking points with the reporters when Pennsylvania's GOP gubernatorial candidate Mr Mastriano arrived on scene. "Traditional GOP, traditional 'Republican Parties' usually want to keep the outsiders away, but we have got to keep people to keep coming, successful people —"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Jorge Ramos’ daughter sounds alarm that Latinos are 'walking away’ from Democratic Party

MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos warned that Latinos are "walking away" from the Democratic Party. During MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" on Friday, Ramos, the daughter of famous liberal Latino journalist Jorge Ramos, said that former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign and that recent elections of several Hispanic Republican lawmakers indicate that "Latinas" are "walking away from the Democratic Party."
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
960 The Ref

2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections

Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters' Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
abovethelaw.com

Trump-Backed Attorney General Candidate Wants To Stop Contraception From Entering The State

Ever since the Supreme Court callously undid 50 years of precedent and overturned Roe v. Wade, the writing’s on that wall for every Constitutional right that found its home in the penumbra of privacy. As written by Justice Clarence Thomas in his concurrence in Dobbs, “we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Boebert slammed for 15 anti-veteran votes after boasting of support for troops

A Democrat hoping to defeat Lauren Boebert is calling her out for her lack of support for bills meant to help US military veterans.Adam Frisch laid out his opponent’s votes on more than a dozen pieces of legislation over the weekend after Ms Boebert, a first-term congresswoman championed by the far right and known for her racist comments about colleagues, touted her work on veterans’ affairs.“I voted for four pro-veteran bills that were signed into law and led several amendments to provide funding for mental health and other important services for our veterans,” wrote Ms Boebert in a tweet...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy