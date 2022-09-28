ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Is ‘Smile’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Smile, a new horror movie coming to theaters this weekend, capitalizes on a concept anyone who did a senior year photo shoot knows all too well: Forced smiles are really, really creepy. Written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Parker Finn—based on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn’t Slept—this supernatural...
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Canceled by Prime: All the shows ditched by Amazon in 2022

While the executives at Prime Video haven't been as trigger happy as their counterparts at Netflix and HBO in terms of canceling shows, they have sent a few packing during 2022. Given Amazon's size, as it's currently worth over $1.3 trillion, made $470 billion in 2021 and employs over 1.6...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Online#Live Tv#Espn#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Kamome Diner#Japanese#Hulu Live Tv#Disney P
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The World According to Tippi Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream The World According to Tippi right now? Read on to find out!. Tippi is no ordinary child. She believes that she has the gift of talking to animals and that they are like brothers to her. 'I speak to them with my mind, or through my eyes, my heart or my soul, and I see that they understand and answer me.' Tippi is the daughter of French filmmakers and wildlife photographers, Alain Degre and Sylvie Robert, who have captured her on film with some of Africa's most beautiful and dangerous animals. Tippi shares her thoughts and wisdom on Africa, its people and the animals she has come to know and love. Often her wisdom is beyond her years, and her innocence and obvious rapport with the animals is both fascinating and charming.
PETS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story Free Online

Best sites to watch When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story - Last updated on Sep 29, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story on this page.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Max Steel: Dark Rival Free Online

Best sites to watch Max Steel: Dark Rival - Last updated on Sep 29, 2022. Best sites to stream: Cinemax Amazon Channel ,DIRECTV. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Max Steel: Dark Rival online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Max Steel: Dark Rival on this page.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 30

Amazon Prime Video's list of its most popular movies and shows has featured the same 10 films and series all week, but it's new release Friday, so did anything change? Nope. It's still the same 10, with the only change being a swap between The Summer I Turned Pretty and The Outfit at the end of the list. We'll see if the stylish, hip-hop-influenced crime drama Jungle or the horror-comedy My Best Friend's Exorcism can shake things up on Monday.
TV SHOWS
thedigitalfix.com

Ambulance is now streaming on Amazon Prime

Looking for a new action movie to watch this weekend? Well, look no further, film fans, because Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video has got you covered. Michael Bay’s latest drama movie starring the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ambulance, is now available to watch on the platform for subscribers.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream SPFX: The Empire Strikes Back Free Online

Cast: Mark Hamill Carrie Fisher Anthony Daniels Kenny Baker Peter Mayhew. Hosted by Mark Hamill, this revealing documentary offers behind-the-scenes glimpses into the amazing special effects that transformed George Lucas’ vision for Star Wars and The Empire Strikes Back into reality!. Is SPFX: The Empire Strikes Back on Netflix?
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2022

Netflix is releasing its list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in October 2022 just in time for cooler temperatures to officially debut across most of the country, making for perfect Netflix-watching weather. While plenty of new titles will premiere on October 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Trends

Save $60 on Hulu + Live TV when you subscribe today

When it comes to the best live TV streaming services, one has stood at the top of our list for awhile now: Hulu + Live TV. Hulu’s live TV streaming bundle, which now includes Disney+ and ESPN+, is one of the best values in the world of digital entertainment and a very attractive proposition for those looking to cut the cord and replace a cable or satellite TV subscription with a complete streaming package. This discount makes it an even more attractive proposition: For a limited time, new and returning subscribers can sign up for Hulu + Live TV and get their first three months for $20 off, enjoying a total savings of $60.
TV & VIDEOS
ScreenCrush

Everything New on Hulu in October

If you want to raise a little hell this Halloween, then you might want to make sure you’re up to date on your Hulu subscription this October. The streaming service is getting a new update of Hellraiser, the venerable horror franchise from the mind of Clive Barker. And if you prefer movies that don’t involve people with pins sticking out of their heads, you could always watch Looper, The Sixth Sense, Sinister 2, or the original Blade trilogy instead.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

22 movies and shows leave Netflix this week – watch these while you can

The end of the month is upon us, which means a few different things for Netflix fans eager to stream the newest hits on the service like the just-released movie Blonde and hit TV series like Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer. Content like those titles, of course, is constantly being added to the incomprehensibly large library of shows and movies that already exists for the streamer’s subscribers to binge. But plenty of titles are also leaving Netflix, too — and in short order.
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role

Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy