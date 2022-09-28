Setting up a Virtual Machine is not always a piece of cake. You have to configure a few important settings to make it work flawlessly. Failing to use proper settings can lead to several errors while running the VM. The Failed to Open a Session For the Virtual Machine error can usually occur if the system is unable to start the VM. This can be due to varying causes, ranging from virtualization not enabled at all to virtualization resources used by other programs.

