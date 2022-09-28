Read full article on original website
How to Fix Base System Device Driver Error in Device Manager
The error “Base system device driver” appears after you install a new Windows update. You may notice a yellow unrecognized device labeled “Base system device” in the device manager. This means your PC cannot recognize a device connected to it. The device may still work, but...
How to Fix “Failed to Open a Session For The Virtual Machine” Error?
Setting up a Virtual Machine is not always a piece of cake. You have to configure a few important settings to make it work flawlessly. Failing to use proper settings can lead to several errors while running the VM. The Failed to Open a Session For the Virtual Machine error can usually occur if the system is unable to start the VM. This can be due to varying causes, ranging from virtualization not enabled at all to virtualization resources used by other programs.
How to Fix Reset PC Stuck at 1%, 26%, 36%, 76%, 99%
Resetting your PC is the last option you have to repair any system issues. You can use it to change your system to the default state which is free of any errors. However, sometimes, this process gets stuck at certain percentages like 1%, 26%, 36%, 76%, 99%, and so on.
Fix aksdf.sys Blue Screen Error in Windows
The aksdf.sys is a system file that belongs to Aladdin HASP Data Filter Device Driver. It is a part of SafeNet Inc and works on filtering non-essential data. This file works under the Sentinel Application system which is used for encryption and protection of data of your PC. Error in...
How to Create Desktop Shortcut on Mac
Desktop shortcuts offer a convenient way of accessing your files and opening your applications. Shortcuts are like a “short” path for you to access the contents of a file or a program. macOS provides you with several easy ways to create desktop shortcuts on Mac, and we’re going to talk about those steps here in this article.
5 Ways to Fix Blinking Light on Router
When you’re facing networking issues, the lights on your router can be very helpful for narrowing down the exact cause and resolving the problem. There’s one major obstacle for troubleshooting like this, though, which is that the lights on a router and what they indicate often change from manufacturer to manufacturer.
How to Reset Display Settings on Windows
You’ve probably tried tweaking Windows display settings once in a while. But what if you want to revert these changes? Well, Windows allows you to customize several display options, like scaling, resolution, application graphics, colors, fonts, and many more. Exploring these settings is fun until your display becomes nasty...
How to Sort Gmail by Date on Any Device
If you want to boost your productivity, one tip is to cut down time on useless tasks, like sorting through each individual email. With the tools that Gmail offers, you can quickly divide emails based on the dates. Depending on your requirement, there are multiple methods you can apply to...
How to Apply Formula to Entire Column in Excel
While working with an Excel spreadsheet, you perform countless calculations across cells in multiple columns. So, you most likely will encounter a situation where you have the same formula that you can apply to an entire column. Fortunately, Excel provides us with various ways to do so. You just need...
Chrome Images Not Loading? Here’s How to Fix it
Sometimes, Chrome can stop loading images mainly due to Javascript settings being turned off. But, it can also be simply due to slow internet connection, glitches, corrupt update files, heavy extensions, and more. Still, many such errors with the Chrome browser can be vague and difficult to diagnose. Due to...
How to Remove Windows Defender Security Warning
“Windows Defender Security Warning” seems like a legitimate warning message, but it is a fake error made by scammers. This phishing attack redirects you to a fake Microsoft support page and displays a warning error. It may also put your browser in full-screen mode, where you can’t see other...
How to Put Check Mark in Google Sheets
By using checkmarks and checkboxes in Google Sheets, you can organize your records and data more effectively. Such features help you create tallies and attendance or polish your worksheet to present a clear result from hundreds of data. There are several functions and formulas that allow you to insert check...
SSD Not Showing Up in Disk Management? Here’s How to Fix It
SSDs or Solid State Drives are now considered by many manufacturers and customers as the superior alternative when compared to hard disks. They do not have any moving parts and are less prone to damage or failure. However, SSD’s being an electronic device, are susceptible to faults and come with...
Lenovo Camera Not Working? Try These 8 Fixes
Sometimes, when you are trying to video call a friend or stream on a platform from your Lenovo device, you may find your camera is not working. This issue usually occurs due to device errors or improper settings on your PC. Lenovo computers also provide a dedicated switch to disable...
Kindle App Not Working? Try These 7 Fixes
Is your Amazon Kindle crashing or stuck on loading every time you open it? This usually happens due to either weak internet connectivity or an outdated version. Kindle also fails to respond when too many apps are running on your device, causing the processor to overheat and software to malfunction.
Bluetooth Disappeared on Windows? Here’s How to Fix It
In Windows, users can seamlessly connect their Bluetooth devices as the feature is easily accessible through the system tray and the action center. But, there are instances it disappears from everywhere, be it the action center, system tray, Bluetooth settings menu, or Device Manager window. Users reported encountering this particular...
Tablet Touch Screen Not Working? Here are 12 Proven Ways to Fix It
Modern tablets incorporate a touch screen for easy navigation. But sometimes they cease to work and create problems. Many users reported that they faced an occasional unresponsive screen. It mostly happens when you use a tablet while on charge or due to high RAM usage. The tablet touch screen can...
9 Ways to Fix AirDrop Not Working on iOS or MacOS
Airdrop allows you to transfer any type of media file (photos, videos, documents, or contacts) between iOS and Mac devices. To share files, this feature uses Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connections. However, just like any other feature, Airdrop is not without flaws. Your Airdrop could run into problems when you haven’t...
Fix: “You Do Not Have Permission to Open the Application” Error
The “you do not have permission to open the application” error is common in the macOS Big Sur. The error hinders you from opening third-party applications, while pre-installed applications work just fine. This error can occur due to several reasons other than insufficient permission. Gatekeeper quarantining the app...
How to Split Cells in Google Sheets
Picture this. Your boss provides a share link to a Google Sheets file filled with a list of company details. He then tells you to split each full address into a separate column. While you could do it manually, it would take a long time to finish and can be...
