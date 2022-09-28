ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 3

Related
FOX 11 and 41

UPDATE: Victim and suspect tell opposite stories in Yakima shooting

YAKIMA, Wash. – UPDATE: 9 p.m. A 42-year-old man was shot multiple times on Garfield Avenue, according to Yakima Police Department Captain Shawn Boyle. He was shot at least three times but is now in the hospital in stable condition. His son called 9-1-1 at 8:30 p.m. Boyle said...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

One person shot around Garfield Ave

YAKIMA, Wash. – One person was shot around the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue, according to Casey Schilperoort with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. The extent of their injuries is unknown, but they are alive. Avoid the area as police respond. This is a developing story, which means...
YAKIMA, WA
whatcom-news.com

WSP trooper in training’s traffic stop leads to known gang member’s arrest

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Just before 1am, on Sunday, September 25th, a Washington State Patrol field training officer was with a trooper who conducted a traffic stop on W Bakerview Road near Meridian Street. About an hour later a known gang member and suspect in multiple felony firearm crimes was in custody and remains in custody pending being able to post a $200,000 bond.
BELLINGHAM, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
News Talk KIT

Bail Lowered in Yakima Teen Crash Suspect Case

A 17-year-old suspect arrested September 16 following a shooting and crash in Yakima in which three women were killed continues to be held in the Yakima County Juvenile jail as an investigation continues. Attorney's for the teen who is facing a charge of vehicular homicide asked but were denied a request to release the suspect last Thursday. At that time bail was maintained at $250,000. But the bail was lowered to $150,000 during a hearing on Tuesday. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says if the teen is released on bail he'll be required to be on home monitoring.
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Remains Found Near Cable Bridge Identified

(Kennewick, WA) -- The human remains recovered from the Columbia River on Tuesday September 27, have been positively identified through dental records as 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known residence was in the City of Kennewick. Detectives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Kennewick Police Department are working together with the Benton County Coroner’s Office to determine cause of death.
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Tricities
KIMA TV

2 injured in Yakima house fire

YAKIMA -- Two people were injured in a house fire in Yakima Thursday afternoon. The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) says firefighters were called to the 500 block of North 22nd Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Two people were injured and transported to the hospital in an ambulance, YFD says. Crews say...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Two Sunnyside men charged in connection with marijuana raids

Two Sunnyside men have been charged with illegally growing marijuana after local drug agents raided two Lower Valley grow operations. Noe Isidro Licea-Trujillo, 53, and Miguel Valencia-Gonzalez, 46, also were charged with illegally using a building for drug purposes. In addition, Valencia-Gonzalez was charged with first-degree unlawful firearms possession, based...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Two people in hospital after Yakima house fire

YAKIMA, Wash. – One man is being taken to the hospital for burn injuries, along with a woman with smoke inhalation following a house fire around the 500 block of N 22nd Avenue, according to Yakima County Fire District 5. The fire is now out, according to crews on...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima police continue investigation after security guard killed outside bar

Jose Sanchez was a man who loved his family and would help anyone who needed it, a family member said. “He was the kind of person who, if he sees you on the side of the road, would pull over,” said one of his cousins, who asked that his name not be used for fear of retaliation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbcrightnow.com

BCSO K9 team finds gun near Hampton Inn in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- Shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, September, 26, Richland Police responded to a subject in crisis call at the Richland Community Center. According to the RPD, officers contacted an individual who told them they had hidden a gun in the bushes near the Hampton Inn. The Benton County...
RICHLAND, WA
News Talk KIT

Weeks of Searching But So Far No Sign of Missing Yakima Boy

Despite more than two weeks of searching still no sign of missing 4-year-old Lucian Mungia. The boy has been missing since September 10 when he was last seen by his father at the playground at Sarge Hubbard Park. Authorities have found no signs of foul play and believe he fell in a body of water that surrounds the park. Last week federal forensic and dive teams searched the pond at the park and nearby Buchanan Lake with no results, no sign of the boy. Search and rescue crews have scoured the Yakima River and believe if he did fall into the river his body could be in a variety of places.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima raises questions about lighting, cameras at parks

Safety is hanging heavy on the minds of the family and community members searching for a child missing from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. John Barton has been at the park at all hours since 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, his great-nephew, disappeared from the area Sept. 10. Barton and a son-in-law slept at the park overnight for about two weeks after Lucian’s disappearance, and the family is set up there daily to hand out fliers and meet with volunteers.
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy