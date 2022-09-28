Read full article on original website
Related
Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week
After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in Glitter Flip-flops With Socks On
Kanye West made a surprise appearance Monday at the Burberry spring 2023 show in London. The ex-husband of Kim Kardashian wore a pair of glittery flip-flops with socks on for the occasion. He styled the look with a pair of black leather trousers and wore a matching leather jacket on...
Saint Laurent Takes Sexy Seriously For Archival-Inspired Summer 2023 Collection
Anthony Vaccarello is not one to shy away from the provocative. In his seven years as creative director of Saint Laurent, the Italian designer has left his mark on the French heritage brand though a lot of skin-baring, sexed-up looks, mixed with Yves Saint Laurent’s original use of color and shape. For the brand’s summer ’23 collection, however, Vaccarello kept things more covered up — in a way. Instead of outright skin-baring looks, the creative director turned to sheer knits to showcase a slinky look for next year. Vaccarello referenced dancer and choreographer Martha Graham and a 1930 routine in which she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Italian Fashion Logs Best-performing Year to Date as Milan Fashion Week Draws Near
MILAN — As Milan Fashion Week draws nearer, the Italian fashion industry has left the quagmire caused by the COVID-19 pandemic behind, logging revenues of 83.3 billion euros in 2021 and on track to jump 10.5 percent this year to 92 billion euros, according to preliminary projections, according to a study from Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana. It is the industry’s best performance in 20 years. Unveiling the full schedule of Milan Fashion Week, which runs Sept. 20 to 26 and features more than 60 shows, the majority of which are physical, Carlo Capasa, president of the Camera Nazionale della Moda...
Megan Thee Stallion's Bejeweled Bodysuit and Headpiece Are a Beautiful Nod to Brazil
Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to bold fashion trends; from revealing catsuits to unexpected hip cutouts, she brings her signature playfulness to each look. Most recently, she pulled off one of her go-to silhouettes, showcased in an Instagram post: the bodysuit. The singer, who's been on tour in Brazil,...
Hillary Clinton Suits Up in Black Pantsuit & Leather Heels at Variety’s Power of Women 2022 Event
Hillary Clinton was formally outfitted for Variety‘s Fall 2022 Power of Women event. Held in Beverly Hills, the occasion honored the accomplishments of numerous women across different fields. Clinton arrived for the occasion with her daughter, Chelsea, wearing a black evening suit. Her ensemble featured a black pantsuit with long trousers, as well as a round-collared jacket with thinly beaded sleeves atop a pale pink and orange blouse. Completing Clinton’s ensemble were natural pearl earrings and a matching necklace. For footwear, Clinton finished her ensemble with black leather heels that featured triangular pointed toes, giving her outfit a sharp and decidedly...
Oprah Winfrey Shines in White Blazer Dress and Crystal-Dusted Pumps at Emmy Awards 2022
Oprah Winfrey brought a new take to suiting at the 2022 Emmy Awards. While presenting Michael Keaton with his Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award for Hulu’s “Dopesick,” the former talk show host wore a floor-length blazer dress in a bright white hue. The piece included a double-breasted silhouette with pointed lapels, buttoned long sleeves and a front slit. Completing Winfrey’s ensemble were diamond rings and drop earrings. When it came to shoes, Winfrey went monochrome with a set of white pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured leather uppers with toes sprinkled with crystals, giving them a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Oprah Stuns In A Sequin Brandon Maxwell Dress At The Toronto Film Festival
The icon is still out here slaying in these streets!
Prada, Max Mara back to pre-pandemic splendor in Milan
MILAN (AP) — Pre-pandemic fashion delirium is back. After several calm COVID-induced seasons, Milan Fashion Week is back to its pre-pandemic splendor: with crowded seating, gridlocked streets and sidewalks packed with fashion fans wanting a glimpse of stars and influencers. After a lot of pandemic talk of how the...
hypebeast.com
Christian Dior SS23 Serves Baroque Grunge on the Parisian Runway
Under the Creative Direction of Maria Grazia Chiuri, is the womenswear counterpart to Kim Jones’ Dior, and the two couldn’t be further apart if they tried. Whereas Jones welcomes frequent collaborators and artists to interpret his menswear with a thread of inspiration from Monsieur Dior’s past, Christian Dior‘s womenswear is highly indebted to the legacy of the house, while singlehandedly transforming the house as she has done with every label she’s worked at (notably holding Valentino down for 17 years before switching to Christian Dior following Raf Simons’ departure in 2015).
Naomi Campbell Delivers Fierce Runway Walk in Grey Trench Coat & Fisherman Sandals at Tod’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell has returned to grace the runways of Milan Fashion Week. Tod’s had the privilege of Campbell walking their spring/summer 2023 runway show this season. Campbell took the runway wearing a look that included a light-gray double-breasted belted wide lapel collar ankle-length leather trench coat with six buttons, and matching pants. Campbell strutted the runway in suede fisherman sandals and carrying a medium-sized blush leather handbag. Her beauty look for this runway show included a smokey eyeshadow and contoured blush. Her hair was done in a sleek straightened style. This is the second show Naomi has made headlines for during Milan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slowear Teases Womenswear Ambitions at Milan Fashion Week
SLOW-WOMEN: Slowear is testing the waters for its womenswear range, currently accounting for between 5 percent and 10 percent of its sales. And for the first time it hosted a Milan Fashion Week presentation to unveil the spring collection. Welcoming guests at Slowear’s flagship in the arty Brera district —...
Matty Bovan energizes Milan fashion, Armani offers elegance
MILAN (AP) — Milan Fashion Week closed Sunday after five days of mostly womenswear previews that celebrated diversity and renewal, with more designers of color represented than ever and a host of new talent making their debuts at major fashion houses. The Italian fashion council was promoting sustainability with the return of the Green Carpet awards Sunday night recognizing progress in practices that reduce waste in the industry and its carbon footprint. Even while the fashion world was raising awareness about sustainability, this season’s calendar presented unsustainable trajectories between shows, forcing the fashion crowd to travel back and forth, multiple times in one day, in an already gridlocked city. Even biking proved a challenge with few bike lanes on the routes. Fashion week closed as Italians went to the polls for an unseasonal parliamentary election that could push Italian politics sharply toward the right, something on the minds of many in the fashion world who have advocated for migrant rights and a law that would criminalize hate crimes against homosexuals, women and the disabled.
Kate Moss Drags A Faux Mink Coat on The Ground in Sheer Dress & Soaring Stilettos at Saint Laurent’s Spring 2023 Fashion Show
Leave it to Kate Moss to make a fashion statement — in Paris, no less. The legendary supermodel arrived in her signature nonchalant manner for Saint Laurent’s Spring 2023 show, with drama in her wake. While arriving at the show’s pool-themed venue, Moss dynamically posed in front of the Eiffel Tower, removing her black mink-textured faux fur coat and dragging it on the ground. Posing with the coat hanging off her arm, the model wore a black sheer minidress with a ruched texture and long sleeves. Paired with sheer black tights, the style icon finished her ensemble with a glossy leather...
Why Paris Is Excited About the Return of Japanese Designers, Especially Comme des Garçons
Feeling excited by the start of Paris Fashion Week? You’re in excellent company.More from WWDKoche RTW Spring 2023Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Spring 2023Anrealage RTW Spring 2023 “It is exciting for me to see all kinds of people with interesting taste and a good eye together in Paris,” Rei Kawakubo, the maverick designer behind Comme des Garçons, told WWD. “But my aim remains always the same — to find something new, whenever and wherever it is.” For a very lucky few, that time and place is Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. in Paris, when the designer shows her spring 2023 Comme des Garçons collection. It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chelsea Clinton Looks Chic in Gold Sandals & Red Silk Jumpsuit at Variety’s Power of Women 2022 Event
Chelsea Clinton was sharply suited for Variety‘s Fall 2022 Power of Women event. Held in Beverly Hills, the occasion honored the accomplishments of numerous women across different fields. Clinton arrived with her mother, Hillary, as well as actress Sandra Oh, in a deep red jumpsuit. The wine-hued ensemble featured a folded sleeveless bodice and silky texture, complete with long pleated trousers. Clinton finished her tonal ensemble with a delicate gold necklace with small pendant accents. She also accented her outfit with a pair of metallic gold sandals; though the open-toed pair wasn’t fully visible, they did appear to feature squared toes...
The Met’s Next Massive Fashion Show Is Dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld
For only the third time, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute will mount an exhibition dedicated to a single designer: Karl Lagerfeld. The late prolific German designer, the New York Times reports, follows Alexander McQueen and Comme Des Garçons’ Rei Kawakubo, who each received blockbuster shows—and saw their work interpreted on the red carpet of the Met Gala, which celebrates the annual exhibition.
Comments / 0