Chattanooga, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Chattanooga. The Hixson High School football team will have a game with Red Bank High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00. The Ooltewah High School football team will have a game with The Howard School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00.
thecutoffnews.com
University of Montevallo Volleyball Drops Five-Setter at AUM
Dalton, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Dalton. The Gordon Lee High School football team will have a game with Coahulla Creek High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00. The Ezell-Harding Christian School football team will have a game with Christian Heritage on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00.
thecutoffnews.com
BSC Panthers Men's Soccer Finishes In a Deadlock With Lions
mymix1041.com
Deadly Georgetown Wreck on Thursday
Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. One person was killed in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon after a vehicle collided with a dump truck on Georgetown Road. At approximately 4:23 p.m., Cleveland Police officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the dump truck did not sustain any injuries. The investigation is ongoing and names will be released once the family of the deceased has been notified.
wgnsradio.com
From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall
(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
WTVCFOX
Video: Activist disrupts drag show at restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Ooltewah woman who loudly called customers and staff during a drag show at a restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront 'wicked, evil perverts' was escorted from the premises Thursday night. The person who shot the video, who is the woman's husband, and who knew beforehand what she...
thecutoffnews.com
EV showcase set for Saturday at The Market at Pepper Place in Birmingham
Do electric vehicles owners really save money on fueling and maintenance costs? Do EV owners have to compromise on power or cargo space when opting to drive one? How far can an EV owner drive on a single charge?. EV owners will be on hand to answer those questions, and...
WDEF
Rhea County student killed in crash
EVENSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Rhea County high school student died in a crash Thursday. It happened just south of Evensville on Back Valley Road at Payne Lane around 4 PM. Troopers say the Toyota Camry left the road and hit a tree. The driver was 18 year old...
WDEF
Firefighters busy last night in Trenton and Cleveland
CLEVELAND/TRENTON (WDEF) – Wednesday was a busy evening for firefighters in Trenton and Cleveland. Several Dade County fire departments responded to the blaze in their community around 9:30 PM. The home on Maine Avenue was destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire at a Cleveland...
WTVCFOX
Person shot near Brainerd Road businesses in Chattanooga Friday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A person who was shot near some businesses on Brainerd Road showed up at a local hospital a short time later, Chattanooga Police say. The incident happened a little before 12 p.m. at the 5200 block of Brainerd Road. Police say officers were called on a...
WTVCFOX
New vacancies: Seniors who qualify can apply for place to live in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA,Tenn — Some seniors in Chattanooga who qualify are eligible to live in public housing, the Chattanooga Housing Authority (CHA) announced Wednesday. To qualify, CHA says seniors must be over the age of 62 and make less than $42,000 a year. The openings are at three spots in Chattanooga:...
WBIR
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
The Recreation Board of Charleston, TN
Recreation Chairman Matt Wiley and his catch withphoto credit going to his Facebook profile. A few weeks back Charleston's Rec Board was reformatted, after Cassie Hammontree left her chair appointment. The shift occurred soon after her resignation, propelling Matt Wiley into the Chairman position, Valerie Mack shifted to the Vice Chair, while Missy Kersley came on board as Secretary. Jonathan Mack and Christopher Scoggins remain voting members.
Newborn found dead at South Chickamauga Creek canoe launch near Chattanooga
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about an infant found dead at a canoe launch Tuesday afternoon. Deputies found the underdeveloped infant lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek after they were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch around 1:00 p.m.
WTVC
Backlash over viral videos from Chattanooga Pride events leads to calls for investigation
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The backlash continues over viral videos taken of children at events advertised for all ages during Chattanooga’s Pride week. Now, there are calls for investigations into what happened. The videos in question include a clip of a young child walking up to a woman...
thecutoffnews.com
Camp Fletcher Community Yard Sale - Saturday, October 1, 2022 - 8:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m.
Looking for pre-loved items you can't buy anywhere else? Come see what treasures you can find at our semi-annual community yard sale!. Free admission to the public. Location: Camp Fletcher | 5150 Fletcher Road | Bessemer, AL 35022. *Approximately 5 miles from Exit #1 I-459. Facebook Event Page - https://www.facebook.com/events/3169625839985945/3169641576651038/?active_tab=about.
Roaches, dirty equipment found in Crossville restaurant
A roach in the kitchen was one of nearly half a dozen violations checked off during a recent inspection at a Crossville restaurant.
Grundy County Herald
Savage Gulf becomes 57th Tennessee State Park
Governor Bill Lee and Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced last Thursday the creation of Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. “This a special day for Tennessee State Parks,” Lee said. “It’s one of the most spectacular sites in our...
thecutoffnews.com
Sozo Children To Host “Evening of Dreams” Annual Fundraising Gala at The Club
Sozo Children International, a Birmingham, Alabama based nonprofit ministry dedicated to serving at-risk children in Uganda, will host its annual fundraising Gala at The Club on September 29, 2022. The “Evening of Dreams” will feature a silent auction from 5:30p.m. to 7p.m. with a dinner and live auction from 7p.m. to 9p.m.
