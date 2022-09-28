ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montevallo, AL

Comments / 0

Related
thecutoffnews.com

University of Montevallo Volleyball Drops Five-Setter at AUM

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
MONTEVALLO, AL
thecutoffnews.com

BSC Panthers Men's Soccer Finishes In a Deadlock With Lions

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
Montevallo, AL
Sports
City
Cleveland, TN
City
Chelsea, AL
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Cleveland, TN
Sports
City
Montevallo, AL
City
Madison, AL
City
Hueytown, AL
City
Cleveland, AL
mymix1041.com

Deadly Georgetown Wreck on Thursday

Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. One person was killed in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon after a vehicle collided with a dump truck on Georgetown Road. At approximately 4:23 p.m., Cleveland Police officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the dump truck did not sustain any injuries. The investigation is ongoing and names will be released once the family of the deceased has been notified.
CLEVELAND, TN
wgnsradio.com

From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall

(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carson Newman University#Anderson University#Golf Course#Lee University#Union University#Montevallo Women#The Cutoff News Sports#Mcdonald#Owned#Black Family Restaurants#Academy Drive#Falcon#Cleveland Country Club
WDEF

Rhea County student killed in crash

EVENSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Rhea County high school student died in a crash Thursday. It happened just south of Evensville on Back Valley Road at Payne Lane around 4 PM. Troopers say the Toyota Camry left the road and hit a tree. The driver was 18 year old...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Firefighters busy last night in Trenton and Cleveland

CLEVELAND/TRENTON (WDEF) – Wednesday was a busy evening for firefighters in Trenton and Cleveland. Several Dade County fire departments responded to the blaze in their community around 9:30 PM. The home on Maine Avenue was destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire at a Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
WBIR

Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Charleston Chatter

The Recreation Board of Charleston, TN

Recreation Chairman Matt Wiley and his catch withphoto credit going to his Facebook profile. A few weeks back Charleston's Rec Board was reformatted, after Cassie Hammontree left her chair appointment. The shift occurred soon after her resignation, propelling Matt Wiley into the Chairman position, Valerie Mack shifted to the Vice Chair, while Missy Kersley came on board as Secretary. Jonathan Mack and Christopher Scoggins remain voting members.
CHARLESTON, TN
thecutoffnews.com

Camp Fletcher Community Yard Sale - Saturday, October 1, 2022 - 8:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m.

Looking for pre-loved items you can't buy anywhere else? Come see what treasures you can find at our semi-annual community yard sale!. Free admission to the public. Location: Camp Fletcher | 5150 Fletcher Road | Bessemer, AL 35022. *Approximately 5 miles from Exit #1 I-459. Facebook Event Page - https://www.facebook.com/events/3169625839985945/3169641576651038/?active_tab=about.
BESSEMER, AL
Grundy County Herald

Savage Gulf becomes 57th Tennessee State Park

Governor Bill Lee and Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced last Thursday the creation of Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. “This a special day for Tennessee State Parks,” Lee said. “It’s one of the most spectacular sites in our...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy