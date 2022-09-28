ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Q107.5

Proving Grounds Recreation Area: A Dubuque Outdoor Gem (PHOTOS)

Getting out to explore nature is essential to a healthy, happy, and efficient lifestyle; and Dubuque provides a load of amazing opportunities. I took the chance to head out with the family this weekend to an area we've never visited; Proving Grounds Recreation Area in Dubuque. This is the PERFECT...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

New Building Materials Plant in Dubuque Looking for Employees

Coming later this fall, a new construction material supplier is set to open its doors in Dubuque. It will operate as a full-service lumber yard with the goal of providing contractors and residents with framing lumber, doors, windows, siding, and other materials necessary to finishing projects big or small. The...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Man rescued out of Cedar River

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:33 pm, Emergency crews were dispatched to the 12th Ave Bridge SW for a report of a man in the river. Crews arrived to find a middle-aged male who had fallen in the river and was unable to get out on his own. The male was able to make his way to a bridge piling and hold on until the arrival of help.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Maquoketa officials hold ribbon cutting on ‘pocket neighborhood’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Jackson County officials held a ribbon cutting at the Bear River Cottages housing complex Tuesday morning. The cottages are a group of small homes intentionally placed close together in what officials are calling a “pocket neighborhood”. “It’s a new concept for eastern Iowa and...
MAQUOKETA, IA
104.5 KDAT

A New BBQ Place is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids

NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids will soon be home to a new food vendor! CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is preparing to start serving up BBQ to hungry Eastern Iowans. CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is owned by Greg Stoll, who was also the owner of Skippy’s Custom Tile for 22-years. He told me he that he installed tile in the Cedar Rapids area until his body couldn’t do it anymore, and he's been trying to figure out what he wants to do next for the past three years. Greg and his family have been co-hosting neighborhood BBQs with their friends for around 20 years, trying out different recipes and styles, and now he's finally ready to bring some of his recipes to the public! He said, "my daughter Lily and I always thought we would like to have a restaurant together someday, so I hope that once she is done with high school and college she can come in and help me build this into something we can love for a long time."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Y105

Little Maquoketa River Mounds State Preserve (PHOTOS)

My wife and I love getting the kids out of the house for some adventuring and this is the perfect time of year to get in some hiking. Not too hot, not too cold. My wife uses this nifty little ap called AllTrails when we head out on a hike to track all the details, but it also helps us discover hidden gems just like the one we visited this weekend.
MAQUOKETA, IA
Y105

DRA Announces 2022 Mission Grant Recipients, Awards $650,000 in Funding

During the monthly board meeting, the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA) announced five additional organizations from Iowa will receive funding as part of the organization's Mission Grant funding process for 2022. According to a recent press release, the organizations receiving funding include:. Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque Project:. Equity, Education and...
DUBUQUE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases

DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in a fire that took place on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:27 p.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW. Firefighters observed smoke and flames upon arrival to the location and took steps to extinguish the flames. Other crews helped tend to an adult male who was inside the structure at the time.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Y105

Name Released In Armed Robbery Thursday (9/29) Morning In Dubuque

UPDATE: According to a press release from the Dubuque Police; they have issued an arrest warrant for Andrew Michael Popp (07/01/88) of Woodbury, MN. "Dubuque Police responded to the Dunkin’ Donuts, 2660 Dodge Street for the report of an armed robbery. Employees reported that a white male suspect entered the store at approximately 0514 hours, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash. The suspect then left the store with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported. The suspect drove from the area in a red Chrysler 200 and was observed on City of Dubuque cameras leaving the city limits southbound on Highway 151/61. Other area law enforcement agencies were notified.
DUBUQUE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cedar Rapids Superintendent Resigns While On Leave For Cancer Treatment

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The superintendent of the second-largest public school district in Iowa is undergoing treatment for cancer and has submitted her resignation. Fifty-one-year-old Noreen Bush, superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District, was diagnosed with cancer two and a half years ago. She went on medical leave last week and her resignation will be effective at the end of the school year. Bush says the decision will give her the opportunity to “zoom in and focus” on her health and her family. Bush started as superintendent in February of 2020, leading Cedar Rapids schools through a pandemic and the derecho that struck the community that August.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

LOCATED: Inmate found after escaping custody while in medical treatment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: Brashear was found in Clinton County and is back at the Linn County Correctional Center. On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
Y105

Man Arrested in Maquoketa After Armed Robbery in Dubuque Thursday Morning

According to KCRG A man was arrested in Maquoketa after police say he displayed a gun when he robbed a Dubuque business early this morning (Sept 29) In a press release, police said employees of the Dunkin’ Donuts, located at 2660 Dodge Street, reported a White man entered the store at about 5:14 a.m., displayed a weapon and demanded cash.
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque, IA
