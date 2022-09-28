Read full article on original website
Proving Grounds Recreation Area: A Dubuque Outdoor Gem (PHOTOS)
Getting out to explore nature is essential to a healthy, happy, and efficient lifestyle; and Dubuque provides a load of amazing opportunities. I took the chance to head out with the family this weekend to an area we've never visited; Proving Grounds Recreation Area in Dubuque. This is the PERFECT...
Another Cruise Ship Ribbon Cutting in Dubuque Tuesday (Sept 27)
It's been a busy summer/fall in the Port of Dubuque as the city has welcomed numerous large excursion riverboats and cruise lines to our All America city over the past several months. If you've missed other welcome parties and ribbon cuttings, you have just one more chance. Travel Dubuque, along...
New Building Materials Plant in Dubuque Looking for Employees
Coming later this fall, a new construction material supplier is set to open its doors in Dubuque. It will operate as a full-service lumber yard with the goal of providing contractors and residents with framing lumber, doors, windows, siding, and other materials necessary to finishing projects big or small. The...
Man rescued out of Cedar River
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:33 pm, Emergency crews were dispatched to the 12th Ave Bridge SW for a report of a man in the river. Crews arrived to find a middle-aged male who had fallen in the river and was unable to get out on his own. The male was able to make his way to a bridge piling and hold on until the arrival of help.
DRA Commits to $8 Million Match for Grant Application for Chaplain Schmitt Island
According to the Telegraph Herald, the nonprofit license holder for Dubuque's casinos has committed to a match of up to $8 million toward a sought-after grant for development on Chaplain Schmitt Island. The TH reported today that board members of the DRA, which legally is called the Dubuque Racing Association,...
Cedar River Bridge in Cedar Rapids Will Soon Close For the Winter
[UPDATED THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 9:30 a.m. after receiving updated information from the City of Cedar Rapids]. If you thought the road construction season in Cedar Rapids was about to end, you thought wrong. The city has announced one of the city's bridges over the Cedar River will be closing to traffic early next week.
Maquoketa officials hold ribbon cutting on ‘pocket neighborhood’
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Jackson County officials held a ribbon cutting at the Bear River Cottages housing complex Tuesday morning. The cottages are a group of small homes intentionally placed close together in what officials are calling a “pocket neighborhood”. “It’s a new concept for eastern Iowa and...
A New BBQ Place is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids
NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids will soon be home to a new food vendor! CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is preparing to start serving up BBQ to hungry Eastern Iowans. CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is owned by Greg Stoll, who was also the owner of Skippy’s Custom Tile for 22-years. He told me he that he installed tile in the Cedar Rapids area until his body couldn’t do it anymore, and he's been trying to figure out what he wants to do next for the past three years. Greg and his family have been co-hosting neighborhood BBQs with their friends for around 20 years, trying out different recipes and styles, and now he's finally ready to bring some of his recipes to the public! He said, "my daughter Lily and I always thought we would like to have a restaurant together someday, so I hope that once she is done with high school and college she can come in and help me build this into something we can love for a long time."
Little Maquoketa River Mounds State Preserve (PHOTOS)
My wife and I love getting the kids out of the house for some adventuring and this is the perfect time of year to get in some hiking. Not too hot, not too cold. My wife uses this nifty little ap called AllTrails when we head out on a hike to track all the details, but it also helps us discover hidden gems just like the one we visited this weekend.
DRA Announces 2022 Mission Grant Recipients, Awards $650,000 in Funding
During the monthly board meeting, the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA) announced five additional organizations from Iowa will receive funding as part of the organization's Mission Grant funding process for 2022. According to a recent press release, the organizations receiving funding include:. Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque Project:. Equity, Education and...
Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases
DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
Stately Manor Near Cedar Rapids, Iowa Haunted By a Ghost Called ‘The Joker’
A former asylum near Cedar Rapids, Iowa is said to be haunted by the spirits of former residents. The Des Moines Register recently outlined nine of the creepiest Iowa ghost stories, and one of them was especially interesting to me. It's titled, 'The Joker,' and here's what the article says:
Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in a fire that took place on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:27 p.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW. Firefighters observed smoke and flames upon arrival to the location and took steps to extinguish the flames. Other crews helped tend to an adult male who was inside the structure at the time.
Name Released In Armed Robbery Thursday (9/29) Morning In Dubuque
UPDATE: According to a press release from the Dubuque Police; they have issued an arrest warrant for Andrew Michael Popp (07/01/88) of Woodbury, MN. "Dubuque Police responded to the Dunkin’ Donuts, 2660 Dodge Street for the report of an armed robbery. Employees reported that a white male suspect entered the store at approximately 0514 hours, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash. The suspect then left the store with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported. The suspect drove from the area in a red Chrysler 200 and was observed on City of Dubuque cameras leaving the city limits southbound on Highway 151/61. Other area law enforcement agencies were notified.
Cedar Rapids Superintendent Resigns While On Leave For Cancer Treatment
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The superintendent of the second-largest public school district in Iowa is undergoing treatment for cancer and has submitted her resignation. Fifty-one-year-old Noreen Bush, superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District, was diagnosed with cancer two and a half years ago. She went on medical leave last week and her resignation will be effective at the end of the school year. Bush says the decision will give her the opportunity to “zoom in and focus” on her health and her family. Bush started as superintendent in February of 2020, leading Cedar Rapids schools through a pandemic and the derecho that struck the community that August.
IDOT Wants to Rebuild an I-380 Interchange in Cedar Rapids Metro
The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has big plans for one of the I-380 interchanges in the Cedar Rapids metro, as work continues on a new interchange on the north end of the corridor. The IDOT has revealed that they're "looking at rebuilding the interchange on Interstate 380 at Boyson...
LOCATED: Inmate found after escaping custody while in medical treatment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: Brashear was found in Clinton County and is back at the Linn County Correctional Center. On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment.
Man arrested after stealing money from Dubuque Dunkin' Donuts on Thursday morning
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person was arrested after stealing money from a Dunkin' Donuts in Dubuque early Thursday morning. Dubuque Police responded to the store at 2660 Dodge Street for a report of an armed robbery. Employees told police a white man entered the store around...
Man Arrested in Maquoketa After Armed Robbery in Dubuque Thursday Morning
According to KCRG A man was arrested in Maquoketa after police say he displayed a gun when he robbed a Dubuque business early this morning (Sept 29) In a press release, police said employees of the Dunkin’ Donuts, located at 2660 Dodge Street, reported a White man entered the store at about 5:14 a.m., displayed a weapon and demanded cash.
Linn County inmate leaves Davenport medical facility against court order
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 24th, 2022, inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center for treatment by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for treatment. A detainer was placed on Brashear until she was cleared to be transported back to Linn County. On September 27th,...
