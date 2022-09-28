Briefs: Marion Police, Sheriff awarded state grant

Local law enforcement receive First Responder Wellness grant

COLUMBUS — Twenty local first responder agencies in Ohio will receive a total of $7.7 million to help them boost their staffing levels to ensure thorough coverage for emergency response. Among the recipients are the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, which will receive $388,995 to hire two full-time deputies and one full-time dispatcher, and the Marion Police Department, which will receive $194,465 to hire one full-time officer.

The grants represent the second round of the new Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program. To date, Gov. Mike DeWine has awarded $9.4 million to 46 Ohio agencies as part of this program, which supports wellness needs of first responders such as stress and burnout caused by understaffing.

A total of approximately $75 million will be awarded to law enforcement agencies, dispatch centers, fire departments and emergency medical services agencies as part of this program in coming months. The program is funded as part of the $250 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding dedicated to first responders last year to help counter various pressing issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including increased stress and decreased staffing levels.

ADAMH to host two trainings next week

The Crawford-Marion ADAMH Board is sponsoring two upcoming trainings in partnership with the Ohio State University Marion and Marion Technical College.

The first training — “Let’s Talk about Social Issues” — is set for 1 – 4 p.m. on Oct. 6 and is designed for college students. This seminar discusses bullying, active bystander intervention and intimate partner violence. Participants can register at surveymonkey.com/r/6TQYQJH.

The second training for professional behavioral health clinicians — “Supervision and Ethics” — will be held from 9 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. on Oct. 7. Participants can register at surveymonkey.com/r/PCTMWKR.

The featured speaker for both sessions will be Dr. Marjorie Kukor, Ph.D., psychology director at Twin Valley Behavioral Health Care. The trainings will take place in the Guthery Room of Maynard Hall at The Ohio State University Marion Campus, located at 1465 Mount Vernon Ave.

For more information, call 419-562-7288 or visit mcadamh.com.

Local students earn scholarships at Baldwin Wallace

BEREA — Three Marion County students were among over 600 first-year students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus this fall who earned more than $11 million in scholarships for their outstanding high school achievements.

The following local students earned scholarships: Kaedan Faggs of Marion earned a $17,000 Deans' Scholarship; Kyrie Scott of Marion earned a $19,000 Trustees' Scholarship; and Wesley Stokes of Marion earned a $12,000 BW Yellow Jacket Success Grant.

All three are graduates of Marion Harding High School.