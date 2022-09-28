ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian: Winds reach 155 mph, just shy of Category 5 (live updates)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
hot1015tampabay.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
hot1015tampabay.com

Hurricane Ian: Storm churns toward Carolina coast (live updates)

Ian regained hurricane strength Thursday afternoon and is taking aim at the coast of South Carolina with an expected third landfall on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Meanwhile, Floridians were assessing the damage after the storm made landfall Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane near Cayo Costa.
FLORIDA STATE
hot1015tampabay.com

Photos: Ian drenches South Carolina, downgraded to post-tropical storm

Hurricane Ian strikes South Carolina CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 30: A pedestrian navigates a driving rain from Hurricane Ian on September 30, 2022 in Charleston, South Carolina. Ian hit Florida as a category 4 storm causing widespread damage as it crossed the state before moving into the Atlantic and hitting South Carolina as a category 1 storm near Charleston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy