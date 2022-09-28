The Atlanta Braves homered three times off of Jacob deGrom and then held on at the end for a 5-2 win over the New York Mets to pull back even in the NL East standings. Austin Riley and Matt Olson hit back-to-back home runs off of Jacob deGrom in the second. Dansby Swanson added another solo shot off of deGrom in the sixth. Max Fried allowed just one run over five innings before he came up ill and was forced to leave the game. The bullpen took care of the rest although Kenley Jansen made things interesting in the ninth before closing things out.

QUEENS, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO