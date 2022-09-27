Read full article on original website
St. Anthony Park community council news￼
Although the Chimney Swifts, a bird that migrates through Minnesota, have already moved on, the Environment Committee is still working to get towers ready for them to nest in next spring. The latest tower will be installed near Territorial Road and Carleton (by the new mural installed by the Transportation...
Como Park High School news￼
St. Paul Public Schools are using a block schedule of classes at every high school this year. Students will have four classes a day that meet for 80 minutes each. Then students will have four different classes the next day for 80 minutes each. Collectively, students attend eight classes over...
Turning Heads slated for sale￼
After a 12-year run in St. Anthony Park’s Milton Square retail district, owner Eddie Owens is putting his Turning Heads hair salon, 2230 Carter Ave., up for sale. “I am planning to move back to Ireland,” explained Owens, who grew up in Dublin, moved to the United States in 1980 and now wants to retire to his boyhood country to pursue doing metal sculpture.
Twin Cities German Immersion School￼
For the first time since 2019, TCGIS is welcoming 37 students and their teachers from schools in northern Germany, near the city of Münster. For two weeks a well-planned Capstone Exchange program (with school projects and cultural highlights) fosters friendships between German and American students and their families. Next...
Keystone Community Service eyes new food center￼
The Keystone Community Service’s new Opening Doors to Food Security campaign hopes to raise $8.5 million for a new community food center that tentatively would open in the fall of 2023. The nonprofit Keystone purchased a 20,000 square-foot site at 1800 University Ave. W. in 2020 with plans to...
Girls fall sports underway at Como Park High School￼
Title IX was enacted as federal law in 1972, ensuring equal opportunities for female and male students in publicly funded educational institutions. The 50th anniversary of Title IX has been celebrated during 2022, reminding us that athletic participation in school programs wasn’t always accessible for female student-athletes. Como Park...
