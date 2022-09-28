Read full article on original website
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Thursday, Sept. 22
Officer initiated activity at Country Air Properties, Lakeport Bl, Lakeport. Disposition: WARNING. Occurred at Campbell Ln/S Main. HEARS A WOMAN SCREAMING / BELIEVES IT IS COMING FROM "BEHIND THE TANKS" AT THE OLD GAS STATION. Disposition: CHECKS OK. 03:06 SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES 2209220013. Occurred at Martin Street Apartments on Martin. NEIGHBOR...
mendofever.com
Subject Camping In Shed, Suspicious Person – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.28.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Stripped Copper Wire, Ghost Guns, Stolen ATV—Cloverdale Man Booked for Slew of Thefts
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. During the month of September, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Property/Narcotics detectives, with the help of...
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Police Conducting DUI Checkpoint Friday Night
Santa Rosa police will conduct a DUI Checkpoint tonight at an undisclosed location. It’s scheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. to remove impaired drivers from the roadways. Checkpoint locations are determined from data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. Besides being dangerous and illegal, the consequences of getting a DUI are expensive: Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. Funding for the DUI Checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Clearlake Oaks Major Injury Occurs in Multiple-Vehicle Crash
Major Injury Reported in Multiple-Vehicle Crash at State Route 20 Intersection. A major injury was reported in a Clearlake Oaks multiple-vehicle crash involving a big rig on September 26. The collision occurred at the State Route 20 intersection with Ocean Shores Drive around 9:14 a.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident involved a Dodge Ram pickup and one other vehicle in addition to the big rig.
mendofever.com
Items Taken From Prior Theft Posted For Sale Online, Male Outside Yelling – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.26.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
ksro.com
Former SAY Employee Arrested for Embezzlement Along with Roommate
The former Director of Youth Crisis and Career Services of a prominent nonprofit based in Santa Rosa has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling at least $53-thousand from the organization. The woman is 41-year-old Lisa Fatu. The organization provides services to homeless and at-risk kids. Fatu, who worked there for about 20 years, was arrested Thursday, along with her roommate. Police say Fatu’s roommate knew about her embezzlement and was willingly benefiting from it.
mendofever.com
Intoxicated Swimmer Found Dead in Navarro River
Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Van Patten told us the dead body recovered from the Navarro River last night was an intoxicated man in his 50s whose death is being investigated as a “possible accidental drowning”. The man, thus far unidentified, was swimming with a female...
Lake County News
Cal Fire law enforcement arrests two in Healdsburg arson series
NORTH COAST, Calif. — Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit Law enforcement officers have arrested two Healdsburg residents for 21 felony counts of arson for their role in setting a series of fires last September. Upon completion of an extensive multi-year investigation, Estevan Miranda-Silva, 23, and Gabriel Gonzalez-Flores, 19, were arrested...
kymkemp.com
Man Sentenced to Nine Years for Inhabited Group Home Fire
Press release from the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. Defendant Travis Joseph Humphrey, age 32, generally of the Ukiah area, was sentenced in the Mendocino County Superior Court Thursday afternoon to 108 months in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. On December 2nd of last year, Ukiah fire...
ksro.com
Man Arrested in Petaluma for Unsafely Transporting Gun
Petaluma Police have arrested a Rohnert Park man for unsafely transporting a firearm. An officer stopped a vehicle Wednesday morning for a distracted driving violation. During the investigation, the officer received consent to search the vehicle and found a Glock 40 caliber handgun and ammunition inside a backpack in the passenger area of the vehicle. The driver, 33-year-old Justin J. Flores, was placed under arrest for illegal transportation of a concealed firearm in a vehicle. Firearms transported in a motor vehicle should be locked in the vehicle’s trunk or in a locked container in the vehicle.
ksro.com
Female Driver Suffers Major Injures in Highway 101 Crash Near Arata Lane
A driver suffered major injuries and traffic was snarled for hours after a crash involving a Caltrans vehicle on Highway 101 near Windsor. Shortly before 11 AM Wednesday morning, a Toyota Corolla, driven by a woman from Geyserville, crashed into a Caltrans truck just south of Arata Lane. The truck was protecting a mower trimming vegetation in the center median at the time. It had moved into the number 1 lane in order to pass the bridge railing at Arata when it was struck from behind. The Toyota driver suffered severe injuries and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial. The Caltrans driver was also taken to the hospital after complaining of pain. Highway 101 was closed at the Arata over crossing and all lanes were reopened by 1:40 PM.
Lake County News
Caltrans plans major roadwork through Oct. 6
NORTH COAST, Calif. — Caltrans reports that the following road projects will be taking place around the North Coast during the coming week.
KTVU FOX 2
2 Healdsburg men held on $1M bail following multiple fires
HEALDSBURG, Calif. - Two Healdsburg men are being held on $1 million bail in connection with a rash of fires last year in Sonoma County, according to authorities. Esteban Miranda-Silva, 24, and Gabriel Gonzalez-Flores, 19, were arrested on Tuesday and booked into Sonoma County Jail on 21 counts of arson.
ksro.com
Man Arrested in Healdsburg for Indecent Exposure and Threatening Officer
A man has been charged with several crimes after allegedly performing a sex act on himself in public and threatening a Healdsburg police officer. Following Sunday night’s incident, the man has been charged with indecent exposure, vandalism, making threats, resisting arrest, and obstruction. The suspect, a 44-year-old transient Christopher Shawn Carter of Oregon, remains behind bars and is due in court October 5th. He was arrested for incident exposure outside of a business, then allegedly kicked out the partition between the front and backseats of the patrol car he was placed in. He then spit at an officer and threatened to kill him.
Man accused of brandishing firearm on Rohnert Park trail arrested on multiple felony counts
ROHNERT PARK – A man suspected of brandishing a firearm along a trail in Rohnert Park last week has been arrested on multiple felony charges, including alleged child abuse, authorities said.Shortly after noon on September 22, officers with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety were called to the Copeland Creek Trail near Snyder Lane. A caller reported that the suspect displayed the handle of a firearm and left the area.Authorities searched the area for the suspect but were not able to find him. The search also led to the lockdowns of nearby Rancho Cotate High School, Lawrence Jones Middle...
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested in Connection to String of Auto Burglaries in Napa County
A man was recently arrested on numerous charges related to multiple alleged auto burglaries in Napa County. Michael Anthony Sean Phan-Sanchez of Fairfield, age 18, is reportedly facing ten counts of burglary, twelve counts of vandalism, and other charges after being identified as a suspect in approximately twenty vehicle burglaries committed in the early morning hours of Friday, September 16.
Former director of Santa Rosa at-risk youth nonprofit accused of embezzling over $50K
The funds were allegedly used to buy furniture or other personal items for the director’s home, as well as bills and other utilities like cellphone bills.
Lake County News
Clearlake Police seek missing teen
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — The Clearlake Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing teenage boy. Crise Martain Askew, 16, was last seen in the 14000 block of Alvita in Clearlake on Sunday, police said. He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 150...
kymkemp.com
Logging Truck Accident on Highway 1 Creates Delays
Press release from the Caltrans District 1 Facebook page:. TRAFFIC ALERT: State Route 1 (PM 30.9) at the top of Elk Grade, north of Elk (Mendocino County), is open to one-way controlled traffic due to a log truck that lost its load. We will provide updates as they become available. For the latest roadway information, please use QuickMap.dot.ca.gov.
