Three North Coast students start new school year with annual PG&E Better Together STEM Scholarships

CLEARLAKE, Calif. — The Clearlake Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing teenage boy. Crise Martain Askew, 16, was last seen in the 14000 block of Alvita in Clearlake on Sunday, police said. He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 150...

CLEARLAKE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO